ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom Proposes $1.4 Billion Loan to PG&E to Keep Diablo Canyon Open

By Reuters
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VbKiJ_0hG8Fy6g00
The Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. Courtesy PG&E

Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to give Pacific Gas & Electric a $1.4 billion government loan to extend the life of a nuclear power plant it runs by as much as a decade as the state seeks to shore up electric reliability while moving away from fossil fuels.

The proposal, which would have to be introduced as a bill in the state legislature, is the latest in a series of steps California has made this year to reconsider its 2016 decision to retire the Diablo Canyon power plant by 2025.

California wants to produce all of its electricity from clean sources by 2045, but has faced challenges with that transition, such as rolling blackouts during a heatwave in 2020.

“The Governor supports keeping all options on the table as we build out our plan to ensure reliable energy this summer and beyond,” a spokesperson in his office said Friday. “This includes considering a limited term extension of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, which continues to be an important resource as we transition away from fossil fuel generation to greater amounts of clean energy.”

Under Newsom’s proposal, the state’s utility regulator would delay Diablo Canyon’s retirement to between 2030 and 2035. The extension may require regulatory actions by agencies, including the state’s water control board and its land, utilities and coastal commissions, but it would exempt them from abiding by some environmental laws. It would also make clear that no coastal development permits or additional studies need to be completed by the Coastal Commission.

The proposed bill would also authorize a loan of up to $1.4 billion to Diablo Canyon owner PG&E to cover relicensing costs Diablo Canyon’s current federal licenses expire in 2024 and 2025.

PG&E is also applying for separate federal funds under a $6 billion U.S. Department of Energy program aimed at saving nuclear power plants that are scheduled to retire.

“We are proud of the role that DCPP plays in our state, and we stand ready to support should there be a change in state policy, to help ensure grid reliability for our customers and all Californians at the lowest possible cost,” PG&E spokesperson Lynsey Paulo said in an emailed statement.

The Biden administration has been pushing to revitalize the waning nuclear industry as part of a plan to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, though just under half of Americans support nuclear power to generate electricity, according to a June Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Comments / 41

J More
2d ago

good morning mr nucense-!- I thought you were all in on green power-!- you know wind and sun -!- did your people finally make you see the light -!- or are you getting a kick back for your race to be PRESIDENT-!- you don't have to worry-!- when your PRESIDENT you can steal all the money you need -!- through stock buying-!- just like aunty polosi-!- have a great day-!- and please don't forget to water the grapes-!-

Reply(1)
11
Blanche Perez
2d ago

what happen to the California gold sim.checks he was going to seen people in California he like Biden all talk no action for the people

Reply
6
Brian Hudnell
2d ago

He means we’ll let taxpayers foot the bill . There are no loans , utilities just raise their rates at the legal limits

Reply
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Canyon, CA
Local
California Government
Times of San Diego

Climate Change Could Increase Lighting in California — and Spark More Wildfires

Wildland firefighters don’t admit to fearing much, but lightning is one terror that even the most experienced veterans say they hope to never encounter. The worry is not being struck by a bolt, although it can be deadly. Instead, their primary concern is that lightning, slashing down in remote areas, can trigger unseen fires that smolder for days before they flare up, bursting into a dangerous and difficult-to-fight wildfire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Newsom unveils plan to store more water as California gets drier

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday released a plan to capture and store more water as the state faces a hotter, drier future, the Los Angeles Times reports. With California expecting an estimated 10 percent decrease in its water supply by 2040 due to rising temperatures and decreasing runoff, the plan calls for accelerating infrastructure, including recycling more wastewater and desalinating seawater and brackish groundwater, and reducing water use by 8.4 million households.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
FRESNO, CA
Robert J Hansen

Bill aiming to reduce LWOP sentences headed to Assembly for final vote

California State Sen. Dave Cortese speaking on SB 300 in Sacramento on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.(Courtesy of Cortese) A bill that would expand judicial discretion to judges, allowing them to order a sentence other than the death penalty or life in prison without parole (LWOP) for “felony murder special circumstances” cases passed the Assembly appropriations committee last Thursday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
NBC Bay Area

Study Hints at Potential ‘Megaflood' in California's Future

At a time of record heat and a severe drought it may seem strange to hear a report that says that flooding is California's biggest threat in the future. A study by Sciences Advances says that climate change has already doubled the chances of a megaflood happening in the next four decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Greenhouse Gas#Green Energy#Legislature#Business Industry#Linus Business#Pacific Gas Electric
CBS LA

4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
capitolweekly.net

Electric vehicles, fine, but hydrogen fuel cell cars are even better

Driving a fuel-cell car means hunting for stations, dealing with shortages and managing an unfamiliar nozzle that sometimes freezes to the car — but Sen. Josh Newman loves it. “I’m the self-appointed chair of the ‘Hydrogen Car Caucus,’” said the senator from Orange County, whose personal car is a...
practicalhorsemanmag.com

California Confirms an EIA Case

California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy