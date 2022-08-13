Read full article on original website
Clemson lands commitment from one of nation's top athletes
Clemson has landed the verbal commitment of a top wide receiver prospect and Massaschutttes native. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, MA.) four-star Ronan Hanafin announced his (...)
Former Miami Hurricanes QB Malik Rosier giving back to UM players with business initiative
Former UM QB Malik Rosier understands the lack of business knowledge of the college student-athlete, and he's doing something about it starting at Miami.
How Notre Dame might get creative with DT Howard Cross III, who continues to wreak backfield havoc
Notre Dame knows it has to get Howard Cross III on the field as often as possible, even with all its depth on the defensive line.
Quick-hitters: Notre Dame WR coach Chansi Stuckey on Tobias Merriweather, Braden Lenzy, thin numbers
Chansi Stuckey will now have a maximum of seven healthy scholarship receivers in his first year as Notre Dame wide receivers coach. Graduate student Avery Davis‘ Friday ACL tear dropped that number from eight. Right now, it’s five full participants. Sophomore Deion Colzie is on the mend from a PCL sprain suffered early in camp. Grad student Joe Wilkins Jr. (Lisfranc) has been out since March, but his return to practice on a limited basis is imminent.
PICK SIX: Frost, Harsin among coaches in precarious spot
Last season, 30 major college football programs made coaching changes, including some of the bluest bloods in the sport — Southern California, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and LSU among them — in what was a historic hiring cycle. All that movement portends a quieter carousel this season. Right?. Well,...
3 Miami Hurricanes breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in ACC
Miami Football had a difficult year in 2021, but one positive development was the rise of some of the team’s younger players. Fans hope some could be Miami football breakout players for 2022. The previous coaching staff made a poor choice when the Hurricanes persisted on playing older veterans for most of the first half […] The post 3 Miami Hurricanes breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in ACC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Pitt Basketball F Mouhamadou Gueye Signs Training Camp Deal With Mavericks
The labor of Mouhamadou Gueye's outstanding graduate season with the Pitt Panthers is finally bearing fruit
Counting Down the Irish — 10 to 6, Notre Dame’s offensive youth movement moving to the forefront
A shutdown corner, bookend offensive tackles and a young quarterback-receiver combination. Those are the building blocks of a strong team, and Notre Dame may have all of them this year. The Irish may lack plenty — receiver depth, running back depth, receiver depth, certainty about its No. 2 cornerback, receiver...
Notre Dame WR Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL
Notre Dame's receiving corps suffered a devastating blow just a few weeks before the team's season opener against Ohio State. During Friday's practice, wide receiver Avery Davis suffered a season-ending ACL injury. This is heartbreaking news for Davis, who suffered a torn ACL against Navy last November. Despite a lengthy...
August 15 marks one-year anniversary for a Notre Dame commitment
Often a forgotten member of Notre Dame’s 2023 class because of the minimal drama surrounding his recruitment, Irvington (N.J.) High’s Adon Shuler is a key recruit for the Fighting Irish. Ranked as the nation’s No. 242 overall prospect and No. 17 safety per the 2023 On3 Consensus, Shuler...
Shots fired outside of little league football game in Pittsburgh, no injuries reported
PITTSBURGH — Head coach and vice president of Lincoln Youth Sports Aaron Strader said dozens of little kids were playing a football game when someone opened fire in the 1400 block of Oberlin Street around 2:30 p.m. Channel 11 crews found a bullet through a windshield of a truck...
Analysis: What does new commit Ronan Hanafin bring to Clemson?
We examine what new Clemson commit Ronan Hanafin brings to the Tigers.
Former Pitt Pitcher Abby Edwards: From the Circle to the Corps
Former Pittsburgh pitcher Abby Edwards celebrated her senior season as a Panther with the 2022 campaign. Since then, she’s been a little busy – in the most impressive fashion. Edwards recently graduated the US Marines’ Officer Candidates School (OCS). In addition to graduating from Officer Candidates School,...
