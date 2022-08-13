Chansi Stuckey will now have a maximum of seven healthy scholarship receivers in his first year as Notre Dame wide receivers coach. Graduate student Avery Davis‘ Friday ACL tear dropped that number from eight. Right now, it’s five full participants. Sophomore Deion Colzie is on the mend from a PCL sprain suffered early in camp. Grad student Joe Wilkins Jr. (Lisfranc) has been out since March, but his return to practice on a limited basis is imminent.

