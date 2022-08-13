ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Quick-hitters: Notre Dame WR coach Chansi Stuckey on Tobias Merriweather, Braden Lenzy, thin numbers

Chansi Stuckey will now have a maximum of seven healthy scholarship receivers in his first year as Notre Dame wide receivers coach. Graduate student Avery Davis‘ Friday ACL tear dropped that number from eight. Right now, it’s five full participants. Sophomore Deion Colzie is on the mend from a PCL sprain suffered early in camp. Grad student Joe Wilkins Jr. (Lisfranc) has been out since March, but his return to practice on a limited basis is imminent.
ClutchPoints

3 Miami Hurricanes breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in ACC

Miami Football had a difficult year in 2021, but one positive development was the rise of some of the team’s younger players. Fans hope some could be Miami football breakout players for 2022. The previous coaching staff made a poor choice when the Hurricanes persisted on playing older veterans for most of the first half […] The post 3 Miami Hurricanes breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in ACC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Notre Dame WR Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL

Notre Dame's receiving corps suffered a devastating blow just a few weeks before the team's season opener against Ohio State. During Friday's practice, wide receiver Avery Davis suffered a season-ending ACL injury. This is heartbreaking news for Davis, who suffered a torn ACL against Navy last November. Despite a lengthy...
extrainningsoftball.com

Former Pitt Pitcher Abby Edwards: From the Circle to the Corps

Former Pittsburgh pitcher Abby Edwards celebrated her senior season as a Panther with the 2022 campaign. Since then, she’s been a little busy – in the most impressive fashion. Edwards recently graduated the US Marines’ Officer Candidates School (OCS). In addition to graduating from Officer Candidates School,...
