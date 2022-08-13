ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama edge rusher enters transfer portal again

Former Alabama edge rusher Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal, according to report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Anoma was originally a 5-star recruit coming out of high school and started his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He also had a stop in at Houston, but was dismissed for violating team rules.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions

Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Logan, UT
College Sports
Logan, UT
Football
City
Logan, UT
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Utah Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
ESPN

Why Bill Clark is walking away from the UAB football program he helped revive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A month ago, a man drove out to Bill Clark's home and dug a small hole near the mailbox, just big enough for a for sale sign to slide in. Up the driveway, Bill and Jennifer, who met on a blind date more than 30 years ago and have been together ever since, went through the motions every football coach and wife become familiar with: carefully pack up the valuables, clear out the personal effects, remove too many signs of life lest they turn off a prospective buyer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
AL.com

Vice reportedly making Alabama sorority rush documentary; university says ‘surreptitious filming’ is ‘deplorable’

University of Alabama officials confirmed reports of “unauthorized recordings” of students involved in sorority recruitment Friday, amid rumors of an upcoming Vice documentary exploring Rush Week in Tuscaloosa. “The University is aware of reports that outside parties have facilitated unauthorized recordings of our students involved in Panhellenic recruitment,”...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Utah State#Lsu
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tuscaloosa Thread

PHOTOS: First Day of School in Tuscaloosa 2022

Take a look at some photos from the first day of the 2022-2023 school year here in West Alabama!. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Opened in 2022. New Year... New Tuscaloosa restaurants and businesses! 2022 welcomed in some great spots for shopping, good eats and business in the Druid City area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Babyface and Fantasia Put On a Show For Huge Tuscaloosa Crowd

Friday, August 12, two of the biggest R&B talents of today hit the stage at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. 11-time Grammy Award Winning artist Babyface hit the stage first and rocked the Tuscaloosa crowd. Babyface performed hits that he wrote for other popular artists like Brandy like Sitting Up In My...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy