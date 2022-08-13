Read full article on original website
19 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Jeremiah Castille
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide takes the field in only 19 days, so let's take a look at Alabama legend Jeremiah Castille.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama edge rusher enters transfer portal again
Former Alabama edge rusher Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal, according to report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Anoma was originally a 5-star recruit coming out of high school and started his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He also had a stop in at Houston, but was dismissed for violating team rules.
Report: Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro to be Named Head Coach at Memphis
Alabama softball's Patrick Murphy would have to hire just his third pitching coach since 2001.
tdalabamamag.com
Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions
Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
22 games to watch in 2022: This season’s most intriguing prep football matchups
The 2022 high school football schedule officially kicks off in Alabama later this week. From Week 1 – or Week 0 as it is deemed by the Alabama High School Athletic Association – to the final week of the regular season, there are intriguing matchups throughout the state.
ESPN
Why Bill Clark is walking away from the UAB football program he helped revive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A month ago, a man drove out to Bill Clark's home and dug a small hole near the mailbox, just big enough for a for sale sign to slide in. Up the driveway, Bill and Jennifer, who met on a blind date more than 30 years ago and have been together ever since, went through the motions every football coach and wife become familiar with: carefully pack up the valuables, clear out the personal effects, remove too many signs of life lest they turn off a prospective buyer.
Stuart Bell Looking Forward, Not Back, in Eighth Year as UA President
As he enters his eighth year as President of the University of Alabama, Stuart Bell is looking ahead at a bright future, not backward toward what his legacy might be during his time at the Capstone. Eight years may not seem like a long time, but depending on how and...
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
BAMA x Lululemon: How to buy the University of Alabama’s newest fan apparel
The University of Alabama’s “BAMA x Lululemon” fan apparel collection officially dropped Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. This Lululemon collaboration will only be available to purchase in-store at the University’s Corner Supe Store on Bryant Drive. Lululemon has notoriously collaborated with various universities in the past to...
Vice reportedly making Alabama sorority rush documentary; university says ‘surreptitious filming’ is ‘deplorable’
University of Alabama officials confirmed reports of “unauthorized recordings” of students involved in sorority recruitment Friday, amid rumors of an upcoming Vice documentary exploring Rush Week in Tuscaloosa. “The University is aware of reports that outside parties have facilitated unauthorized recordings of our students involved in Panhellenic recruitment,”...
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert book Alabama show: How to get tickets
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert will perform in Alabama this fall, Red Mountain Entertainment announced Monday morning. The tour, with special guest Cory Marks, will stop at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at...
University of Alabama Condemns “Unauthorized” Sorority Rush Documentary
Leadership at the University of Alabama did not mince words Friday when they condemned reports that a major media company has been secretly documenting the sorority Rush process in Tuscaloosa this week. Shane Dorrill, the University's Vice President of Communications, said UA administrators did not give any third-party entity the...
PHOTOS: 2,300 Women Invited to Join Sororities at UA Bid Day 2022
More than 90 percent of the students who rushed Panhellenic sororities at the University of Alabama this week were invited to join one during the ever-extravagant Bid Day Sunday afternoon. Shane Dorrill, a spokesperson for the University, said 2,556 women participated in Rush Week this year, which takes place a...
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
Alabama company accused of flouting safety rules after worker pulled into machinery, killed
An Alabama company has been charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and fatally injured, authorities said Monday. ABC Polymer Industries, which has a plant in the Birmingham suburb of Helena, was accused of two misdemeanor counts in...
Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors
There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
PHOTOS: First Day of School in Tuscaloosa 2022
Take a look at some photos from the first day of the 2022-2023 school year here in West Alabama!. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Opened in 2022. New Year... New Tuscaloosa restaurants and businesses! 2022 welcomed in some great spots for shopping, good eats and business in the Druid City area.
Alabama officials call for more police presence amid violent crime spike and officer shortages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Violent crime in Alabama cities continues to rise in 2022, with Birmingham recently ranked third among large cities for its murder rate halfway through the year. Last night, Birmingham Police responded to calls of multiple shootings in the city. As of Friday, the department reported 84 murders to date compared to 64 […]
Babyface and Fantasia Put On a Show For Huge Tuscaloosa Crowd
Friday, August 12, two of the biggest R&B talents of today hit the stage at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. 11-time Grammy Award Winning artist Babyface hit the stage first and rocked the Tuscaloosa crowd. Babyface performed hits that he wrote for other popular artists like Brandy like Sitting Up In My...
Monuments Toppled by Vandals in Evergreen Cemetery to Finally Be Repaired
Five months after several graves were vandalized in Tuscaloosa's Evergreen Cemetery, a contractor is preparing to restore eight headstones that were pulled down earlier this year. The damage was first reported by WVUA 23 in March of this year, and fixing the damage has been long a priority for Tuscaloosa...
