29-Year-Old Man Dies When Speeding Car Hits Signal Pole in Shelltown

Wreckage at the scene of the crash in Shelltown. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 29-year-old man was killed Friday when his speeding car crashed into a signal pole in the Shelltown neighborhood.

The crash was reported just after 4:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of South 47th Street, near Interstate 805 and the National City line, according to the San Diego Police Department.

San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the collision was under investigation, and police said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.

Police at the scene told a videographer that the vehicle’s air bag did not deploy and the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.