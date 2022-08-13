ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

29-Year-Old Man Dies When Speeding Car Hits Signal Pole in Shelltown

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Ss3c_0hG8F0fh00
Wreckage at the scene of the crash in Shelltown. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 29-year-old man was killed Friday when his speeding car crashed into a signal pole in the Shelltown neighborhood.

The crash was reported just after 4:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of South 47th Street, near Interstate 805 and the National City line, according to the San Diego Police Department.

San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the collision was under investigation, and police said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.

Police at the scene told a videographer that the vehicle’s air bag did not deploy and the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

1 Killed, 2 Badly Hurt in Carlsbad Bicycle-Motorcycle Crash Involving Speed, Reckless Riding

One person was killed Monday and two others were seriously hurt when a motorcycle crashed into a bicycle on an ocean-front street in Carlsbad, authorities reported. The fatal collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road occurred about 1 p.m., as the motorcyclist was fleeing to the north from a state parks officer trying to pull him over for speeding and reckless riding, according to police.
CARLSBAD, CA
onscene.tv

DUI McLaren Driver Hits 5 Cars & Gets Arrested | San Diego

08.13.2022 | 10:30 PM | SAN DIEGO – The 23-year-old male was in a 2022 McLaren and was southbound on Mission Blvd when he struck 4 parked vehicles. He attempted to flee the scene and attempted to pass an UBER driver with a passenger in a Prius. He tried to pass between other parked cars and the Prius hitting it on the passenger side. The McLaren had so much damage that the car stopped. The male passenger in the McLaren got out and fled the scene. The driver stayed and was given a breathalyzer test and blew a .20 (over double the DUI limit). The driver said the McLaren is a rental. He is too young to rent a vehicle and when the officers asked how he rented it, he said “it was kinda under the table”. A 2022 McLaren starting price is $215,000. There were no injuries reported. The driver was arrested for DUI. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
northcountydailystar.com

Fatal Traffic Collision Between a Motorcycle Rider and Bicyclist

CARLSBAD, Calif. – On August 15, at approximately 1 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department was notified about a traffic collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road. Arriving officers located a motorcyclist with a passenger that had collided with a bicyclist. The preliminary investigation has revealed that...
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#City News Service#Onscene
L.A. Weekly

Cyclist Killed in Bicycle-Auto Collision on Broadway [Escondido, CA]

Bicycle Accident near El Norte Parkway Left One Fatality. According to the police, the fatal incident happened around 10:25 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Broadway, approaching El Norte Parkway. Investigators said a 69-year-old woman going southbound struck the bicyclist from behind. However, the reason behind the incident remains unclear.
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

Scripps Ranch Man Found Dead in Nearly Empty Pool Had Elder-Abuse Restraining Order Against Suspect

A man accused of murdering an 87-year-old Scripps Ranch resident who was found dead in a backyard swimming pool pleaded not guilty Monday to a murder charge. Jeffrey David Smith, 60, is accused of causing the death of William Deignan, whose body was discovered on the afternoon of Aug. 2 in a pool at his home on Birch Glen Court. After a family member reported the incident to police, officers found the victim at the bottom of the nearly empty swimming pool, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Times of San Diego

Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sunset Cliffs Area

A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Not Guilty Plea Entered in Case of Scripps Ranch Man, 87, Found Dead in Swimming Pool

A man accused of murdering an 87-year-old Scripps Ranch resident who was found dead in a backyard swimming pool pleaded not guilty Monday to a murder charge. Jeffrey David Smith, 60, is accused in the death of William Deignan, whose body was discovered on the afternoon of Aug. 2 in a pool at his home on Birch Glen Court. After a family member reported the incident to police, officers found the victim at the bottom of the nearly empty swimming pool, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy