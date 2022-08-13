ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Park, IL

Murder investigations in St. Clair County

A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Search on for missing Illinois man last seen in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a missing Illinois man who was last seen at Forest Park on Sunday morning. The search is on for 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg. Police say he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Central Field inside the park. He was last...
FOREST PARK, IL
KMOV

Man walking in middle of Highway 79 in St. Charles County hit by car, killed

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A man walking in the middle of Highway 79 was hit by a car and killed near O’Fallon, Mo. Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 79 near Vomund Road. Dylan E. Krenek, 23, was walking in the middle of the road when a 1997 GMC Jimmy going southbound hit him.
Person Of Interest In Custody In Homicide In Washington Park

WASHINGTON PARK – Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with a death investigation. On August 12, 2022, a 43-year-old female was located deceased in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park. When ISP arrived on scene, Washington Park Police Department had a person of interest in custody.
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
2 people charged after 11-month-old overdoses in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 11-month-old girl in north St. Louis County is the latest-known juvenile victim to suffer from a fentanyl overdose. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, this overdose is the 10th incident in St. Louis County involving a child and fentanyl. "We hear...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Some rail crossings blocked in Mt. Vernon after train, car crash

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Some rail crossings in Mount Vernon are blocked Friday evening, August 12 after a crash. According to a post on the Mount Vernon Police Department Facebook page, the rail crossings at 3rd and Main, 3rd and Broadway and others along 3rd Street are blocked due to a train vs. car crash.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
COOK COUNTY, IL
CJ Coombs

The Cold Water Cemetery in St. Louis County, Missouri dates back to the late 1790s and is still in use

Coldwater Cemetery.LittleT889, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a lot of historic cemeteries in Missouri. There’s one in Florissant, Missouri located in north St. Louis County known as the Cold Water Cemetery which has also been referred to as the Patterson Family Cemetery. Although the cemetery is still in use, it was used largely from 1809 to 1929.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

