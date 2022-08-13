Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
Suit alleges East St. Louis man mistaken for intruder, fatally shot by cousin
BELLEVILLE - A lawsuit alleges an East St. Louis man was fatally shot by his cousin when he mistook the decedent for an intruder. Plaintiff Amiah Thames, acting as administrator of the estate of Dale Byrum, filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against defendants... ★ FURTHER...
advantagenews.com
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
KMOV
Search on for missing Illinois man last seen in Forest Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a missing Illinois man who was last seen at Forest Park on Sunday morning. The search is on for 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg. Police say he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Central Field inside the park. He was last...
KMOV
Man walking in middle of Highway 79 in St. Charles County hit by car, killed
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A man walking in the middle of Highway 79 was hit by a car and killed near O’Fallon, Mo. Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 79 near Vomund Road. Dylan E. Krenek, 23, was walking in the middle of the road when a 1997 GMC Jimmy going southbound hit him.
edglentoday.com
Person Of Interest In Custody In Homicide In Washington Park
WASHINGTON PARK – Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with a death investigation. On August 12, 2022, a 43-year-old female was located deceased in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park. When ISP arrived on scene, Washington Park Police Department had a person of interest in custody.
2 people charged after 11-month-old overdoses in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 11-month-old girl in north St. Louis County is the latest-known juvenile victim to suffer from a fentanyl overdose. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, this overdose is the 10th incident in St. Louis County involving a child and fentanyl. "We hear...
police1.com
Officer saves gunshot victim's life after he was rushed to police station
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An East St. Louis man who was hit with a bullet in an artery in his arm is alive thanks to a female medic's quick action to stop the bleeding, police say. The man was shot Wednesday afternoon, but police have not established an...
KMOV
Woman found fatally shot in Washington Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was found shot to death in Washington Park Friday morning. The body of a 43-year-old woman was found nude in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue. Washington Park Police have a person of interest in custody. No details about that person have been released.
foxillinois.com
Woman found dead, person of interest arrested
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The body of a 43-year-old woman was found on Friday in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with the death investigation. When...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Woman charged with abuse in St. Louis County toddler’s death
A woman faces criminal charges in the death of a St. Louis County toddler several months ago.
Trooper hospitalized after highway crash in Illinois
LEMONT, Ill. (WEHT) — An officer involved crash resulted in two people being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Illinois State Police says one of their troopers was parked with their lights on during a traffic stop around 2:20 p.m. A media release states that a Toyota pickup truck was traveling along I-355 when […]
ocscanner.news
ILLINOIS: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS
We are getting reports of a shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee Illinois. No other information is available at this time.
edglentoday.com
ISP Investigates Homicide In Washington Park
– Illinois State Police (ISP) announced that it was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with a death investigation on August 12, 2022, when a 43-year-old female was located deceased in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park. When ISP arrived on scene, Washington Park Police Department had a person of interest in custody.
Baby ingests fentanyl in St. Louis County, two charged
A man and a woman face criminal charges after a baby in their care ingested fentanyl earlier this week in St. Louis County.
St. Charles traffic stop for tinted windows reveals fake temp tags
ST. CHARLES — Police pulled over a car on I-70 for tinted windows. During the conversation, police discovered that the car had a fake license plate. The driver of the white 2014 BMW, William Brown, said he was unaware of the tint law. Police pulled over Brown on May...
KFVS12
Some rail crossings blocked in Mt. Vernon after train, car crash
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Some rail crossings in Mount Vernon are blocked Friday evening, August 12 after a crash. According to a post on the Mount Vernon Police Department Facebook page, the rail crossings at 3rd and Main, 3rd and Broadway and others along 3rd Street are blocked due to a train vs. car crash.
Wisconsin man charged with 1992 killings of woman and boyfriend in apparent revenge for 1977 snowmobile accident
A Wisconsin man was charged Friday with killing a woman and her boyfriend in 1992 in apparent revenge for a fatal snowmobile accident that happened when the suspect was 7 years old, prosecutor said. Tony Haase, 52, of Weyauwega, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the...
Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
The Cold Water Cemetery in St. Louis County, Missouri dates back to the late 1790s and is still in use
Coldwater Cemetery.LittleT889, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a lot of historic cemeteries in Missouri. There’s one in Florissant, Missouri located in north St. Louis County known as the Cold Water Cemetery which has also been referred to as the Patterson Family Cemetery. Although the cemetery is still in use, it was used largely from 1809 to 1929.
