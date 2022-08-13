Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Eleven Warriors
Kevin Wilson Not Satisfied With Ohio State’s Short-Yardage Run Game:
Kevin Wilson didn’t mince words about Ohio State’s run game on Monday. Less than three weeks before the Buckeyes start their season against fifth-ranked Notre Dame under the lights at the Horseshoe, Ohio State’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach doesn’t think it’s quite good enough. Particularly in short-yardage situations.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
'We have a chance to go for it'; Kevin Wilson looks to win a national title at Ohio State in 2022
Walking through the halls of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, there are reminders everywhere of the tradition of the Ohio State football program. A person can’t walk from one meeting room to another without seeing images of Buckeye greats of the past. Lining the walls of the indoor field,...
Georgia recruit Buckeyes have offered has next Ohio State visit set
A very talented Georgia recruit leaves no doubt about his strong interest in Ohio State and has his next visit with the Buckeyes set.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ole Miss offers another four-star DB from Ohio
The latest Ole Miss offer has gone out to a promising 2024 cornerback from the state of Ohio. The Rebels have offered four-star corner Aaron Scott out of Springfield (Ohio) High School. The 6-1, 160-pound Scott is a four-star prospect rated as the nation's No. 11 cornerback and the No....
saturdaytradition.com
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Joshua Padilla Focused on Senior Year at Wayne, Plans to Enroll Early and Will Play Center at Ohio State
Last November, four-star Ohio offensive lineman Joshua Padilla became Ohio State's second commitment in the 2023 class. Now entering his senior season, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman believes he has improved himself as a player even more and has his eyes set on helping Wayne High School capture a state championship.
Kurelic: Buckeyes’ recruiting goals; name to keep in mind; 5-star athlete help; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) With the commitment late this afternoon of safety Jayden Bonsu to Ohio State, that means the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio State names 6 captains for 2022 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State named six captains for the 2022 season, including second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud who received the most votes from his teammates. Ohio State captains QB C.J. Stroud WR Kamryn Babb DE Tyler Friday TE Cade Stover LB Tommy Eichenberg S Kourt Williams II The Buckeyes are one week into fall […]
Look: Ohio State Reveals Who Will Wear No. 0 Jersey
With the college football season just around the corner, Ohio State has announced the latest recipient of the Block O jersey. The Block O jersey was officially announced in 2020 to honor Buckeye great Bill Willis. Last year, Ohio State handed this honor over to offensive lineman Thayer Munford. This...
saturdaytradition.com
Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
Michigan already listed as huge underdog vs. Ohio State
The countdown is on and it will not be long until the defending Big Ten Champion Michigan Wolverines take the field for the first time since losing to Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. 2021 was a heck of a season for Michigan but they will have their work cut...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Still searching for Downtown: “Ideas considered for Downtown plan”
Only in Columbus, Ohio, can “ideas [be] considered for Downtown plan” without confronting the physical reality or the history of downtown. That, of course, is the Columbus Way. Historical and physical reality, including concrete, cannot interfere with fantasy or selling and buying. If I didn’t know better, I...
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
Eighteen Hole Putting Course Is Newest Delaware County Attraction
The Little Bear Golf Club held a grand opening event recently for its new 18 hole putting course and Bar & Grill. While these are wonderful additions to the list of attractions in Delaware County, there’s more coming in the form of a full par three golf course. That course will be opening sometime this fall.
Outnumbered: In Rural Ohio, Two Supporters of Solar Power Step Into a Roomful of Opposition
This story is the second in a series about the conflict over solar power in Williamsport, Ohio, reported in partnership with ABC News. WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio—On a weekday morning in May, Mark Schein drove his truck about a mile up the road and rang the doorbell of Melvin Steck and his son and caretaker Doug Steck. Mark stepped into the kitchen, saw Melvin, who is 101, and let out a joyous, “Hey there.”
Think you’re being deceived by an energy supplier? Here’s what to do
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio family is sweating from the pressure of an $800 electric bill from July. When they found out the rising cost wasn’t the result of cranking up the air conditioning, they called NBC4 Investigates to shine some light on why the price caught them by surprise. James Mathias is one […]
247Sports
44K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0