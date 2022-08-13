ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Wilson Not Satisfied With Ohio State’s Short-Yardage Run Game:

Kevin Wilson didn’t mince words about Ohio State’s run game on Monday. Less than three weeks before the Buckeyes start their season against fifth-ranked Notre Dame under the lights at the Horseshoe, Ohio State’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach doesn’t think it’s quite good enough. Particularly in short-yardage situations.
247Sports

Ole Miss offers another four-star DB from Ohio

The latest Ole Miss offer has gone out to a promising 2024 cornerback from the state of Ohio. The Rebels have offered four-star corner Aaron Scott out of Springfield (Ohio) High School. The 6-1, 160-pound Scott is a four-star prospect rated as the nation's No. 11 cornerback and the No....
saturdaytradition.com

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State names 6 captains for 2022 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State named six captains for the 2022 season, including second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud who received the most votes from his teammates. Ohio State captains QB C.J. Stroud WR Kamryn Babb DE Tyler Friday TE Cade Stover LB Tommy Eichenberg S Kourt Williams II The Buckeyes are one week into fall […]
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Who Will Wear No. 0 Jersey

With the college football season just around the corner, Ohio State has announced the latest recipient of the Block O jersey. The Block O jersey was officially announced in 2020 to honor Buckeye great Bill Willis. Last year, Ohio State handed this honor over to offensive lineman Thayer Munford. This...
saturdaytradition.com

Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State

Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
InsideClimate News

Outnumbered: In Rural Ohio, Two Supporters of Solar Power Step Into a Roomful of Opposition

This story is the second in a series about the conflict over solar power in Williamsport, Ohio, reported in partnership with ABC News. WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio—On a weekday morning in May, Mark Schein drove his truck about a mile up the road and rang the doorbell of Melvin Steck and his son and caretaker Doug Steck. Mark stepped into the kitchen, saw Melvin, who is 101, and let out a joyous, “Hey there.”
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
