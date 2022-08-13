ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 11

The final season of the teen fantasy series Locke & Key dropped yesterday, and it's not surprising to see it at No. 3 on Netflix's daily Top 10 most popular TV shows list. People love teen shows! It helps that people were sad about this show ending and really wanted to see how it wrapped up. Locke & Key is one of two new additions today; the other is Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking, a reality show in which an eccentric matchmaker sets eccentric people up on dates, coming in at No. 8. Again, kind of a no-brainer: People love dating shows!
'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
‘The Bear’ Star Jeremy Allen White Reacts to Timothée Chalamet Comparisons (Exclusive)

Jeremy Allen White’s new restaurant drama “The Bear” is being called the hottest show of the summer! In a new interview with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers, Jeremy opens up about his character Carmy and reacts to the Internet dubbing him “the working woman’s Timothée Chalamet.” He also reveals when to expect Season 2! “The Bear” is streaming now on FX and Hulu.
Stranger Things Crushes Ratings in Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Week of July 11

The new Nielsen Weekly Streaming Top 10 list has arrived, and Stranger Things is officially the most streamed program for the week of July 11. The Netflix series was streamed for 2.94 billion minutes, down from 4.8 billion minutes viewed the previous week. In second place was the animated film The Sea Beast, with 920 million minutes viewed and a viewing audience that was 24% Hispanic. In third place was Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt, with 887 million minutes viewed. Resident Evil (2022) was the fourth most viewed program with 858 million minutes, followed by The Boys pulling in 828 million minutes.
Bob Odenkirk shares message with Better Call Saul fans as series finale arrives on Netflix

Bob Odenkirk has shared a video message with fans to mark the finale of Better Call Saul airing.The series is drawing to an end after six seasons, with the final episode available on Netflix in the UK on Tuesday (16 August) at 8am.A spinoff of Breaking Bad, the show follows the antics of lawyer Jimmy McGill, tracking his transformation into Saul Goodman,Just after the closing episode aired in the US on Monday evening (15 August), Odenkirk – who plays Saul – posted a two-minute clip on social media, in which he addressed the end of the show.“Everybody’s been asking...
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Teaser: See Louis & Lestat’s Gothic Romance Begin (VIDEO)

It’s been far too long since an adult vampire drama scintillated TV screens. AMC‘s Interview With the Vampire is here to fix that. Premiering October 2 on AMC and AMC+, Anne Rice’s groundbreaking novel is getting a new interpretation with Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid (The Newsreader) as his maker, Lestat de Lioncourt, bringing the genre back to prestige TV dramas after True Blood ended in 2014.
Where to Watch and Stream Ratcatcher Free Online

Cast: William Eadie Tommy Flanagan Mandy Matthews Michelle Stewart Lynne Ramsay Jr. James Gillespie is 12 years old. The world he knew is changing. Haunted by a secret, he has become a stranger in his own family. He is drawn to the canal where he creates a world of his own. He finds an awkward tenderness with Margaret Anne, a vulnerable 14 year old expressing a need for love in all the wrong ways, and befriends Kenny, who possesses an unusual innocence in spite of the harsh surroundings.
Bollywood War Epic ‘Pippa’ Reveals First Teaser, Release Date – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

TEASER On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day on Aug. 15, the first teaser of Bollywood war epic “Pippa” has been revealed and Dec. 2 has been set as the release date. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon (“Airlift”). It stars Ishaan (“A Suitable Boy”), Mrunal Thakur (“Sita Ramam”) and Priyanshu Painyuli (“Mirzapur”). Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman (“Slumdog Millionaire”) scores the music. “Pippa” is based on the book “The Burning Chaffees,” written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta and the screenplay is by Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan and...
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022

July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
Inside Job season 2 release date speculation, trailer, cast, and more

When is the Inside Job season 2 release date? The mature sci-fi workplace comedy from Netflix premiered in 2019, following a flurry of popular adult animated series from the streaming platform. We’re talking BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, and Disenchantment, to name a few. From Gravity Falls’ writer, Shion Takeuchi...
'House of the Dragon': What we know

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- House of the Dragon is set to add a new dimension to HBO's wildly successful Game of Thrones universe, giving a backstory to the notorious House Targaryen. The show, which recently had its official trailer debut at San Diego Comic-Con, was created by co-showrunners Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, who have said that the series will be highly based off of the lore of Game of Thrones.
Charlie Hunnam Apple Series ‘Shantaram’ Gets Premiere Date, First-Look Photo

Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Pacific Rim) is back on a motorcycle in a first-look photo of Shantaram, a new Apple drama series set to premiere October 14. Following the release of the show’s first three episodes on the premiere date, new episodes will drop weekly every Friday through December 16 on Apple TV+. Based on the Gregory David Roberts novel, Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic...
