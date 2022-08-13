Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
foxbangor.com
Andy Valley becomes 1st Maine team to win Cal Ripken U12 World Series
WATERVILLE – The 2022 U12 Cal Ripken World Series concluded over the weekend, with Oxford-based Andy Valley becoming the first Maine team team win the championship. Andy Valley defeated Weymouth, Mass. 12-4 on Saturday to capture the U12 crown. The team started the tournament with a 2-1 loss to...
penbaypilot.com
Carlson, McLellan win RGC club championships
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club hosted its club championships Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Below are the results from the outing as submitted to the sports department. Overall Winners. Women: Nancy Carlson 164. Men: Dave McLellan Jr. 136. Women’s Gross Results. 1. Kathleen Labree 166.
mychamplainvalley.com
Central Vermont Cal Ripken World Series trip ends
It was a 10 day trip in Waterville, Maine where the team of 11 and 12 year old’s competed to try to become the best Cal Ripken Little League team in the country. They weren’t able to accomplish that goal, but still finished with a respectable 3-4 record and became the first ever Vermont based team to make the Cal Ripken World Series.
foxbangor.com
Husson University announces new programs
BANGOR — As the month of August comes to a close, college students are beginning to pack their bags preparing to head back to school. While most things at Husson University will remain the same, associate provost Amy Arnett says its online program will be featuring new courses, with the goal of boosting online student enrollment.
Win Tickets to See Luke Combs at Maine Savings Pavilion in Bangor, Maine
Concert season is in full swing! And this time, you can win tickets to see Luke Combs and special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade on the Middle of Somewhere Tour at Maine Savings Pavilion in Bangor on Friday or Saturday, September 2 or 3. Hailing from Asheville, North Carolina,...
Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend
Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
wabi.tv
Bangor fans welcome Pitbull to Waterfront
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor didn’t stop the party Thursday, hosting Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on the “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour. Fans of all ages lined up outside the Maine Savings Amphitheater hours in advance. According to Setlist.FM, this was Pitbull’s first concert in Maine....
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
wabi.tv
Crews respond to fire in Stonington
Showers clear out by late morning and the sun returns. Showers clear out this morning and high pressure builds in for Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers tonight and tomorrow, drying out for Monday. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT. Weak low pressure tracks up the coast tonight giving...
3rd Earthquake in Washington County in 2 Days All Within 10 Miles of Each Other
For the 3rd time in 2 days the Earth rumbled in Washington County Maine, with another earthquake! The latest earthquake occurred on Saturday, August 13th at 7:35 a.m. Saturday's earthquake registered 2.1 on the Richter Scale. It was located 2 miles east-southeast of Centerville. This is almost exactly where the 2nd earthquake on Thursday August 11th was located.
foxbangor.com
Jurassic Quest roars into Maine
BANGOR — The Jurassic period has been described by scientists as having been the ‘golden age’ of the dinosaurs. And while this period ended about 145 million years ago, Jurassic Quest is helping dinosaur lovers experience what it was like when these awesome creatures ruled the planet.
foxbangor.com
Multiple Bangor road work projects
BANGOR– There are several road projects around Bangor the next couple of days. Tuesday August 16th, York Street will be down to one lane as crews will be working at the intersection of York Street and Essex Street. Use caution and avoid this area if possible. In addition, paving...
Maine motorcycle deaths already exceeding 2021
WINSLOW, Maine — The first eight months of 2022 saw 25 fatalities involving motorcyclists, while the entirety of 2021 saw 22, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. The increased number in fatalities is a shock, even to longtime motorist Mike Perkins, who has nearly 20 years of experience...
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
mdislander.com
Learn to identity Maine’s most common birds
BAR HARBOR — Maine is a birder’s paradise. Join birder, conservationist and author Nick Lund for an author talk about his book “American Birding Association Field Guide to Birds of Maine” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Jesup Memorial Library. Lund’s book is written for...
Look out below: Maine Capitol worker nearly crushed by falling airplane debris
AUGUSTA, ME — In a happenstance that would make Chicken Little blush, a State Capitol worker narrowly avoided disaster while walking outside the entryway of his workplace Friday afternoon. In this story, however, it wasn’t the sky that was falling — it was a piece of debris from an...
Down East
Maine News You May Have Missed
Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
mdislander.com
Officials say start winter prep now
ELLSWORTH — Sure you’ve been sweating this month, but it is Maine. That means there will be winter weather arriving sooner rather than later and all economic signs point to continued high energy costs. Home heating oil average costs more than doubled from May 2021 to May 2022,...
Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard
BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A private shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. The Sequoia is a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. French & Webb, a custom boat building company, was tapped for the restoration by the current owner. Strict guidelines must be followed because the vessel is on the National Register of Historic Places. “It’s slowly happening, but the needle is moving,” Todd French told the Bangor Daily News.
foxbangor.com
9-year-old boy raises donations to help other kids
BREWER — A young Brewer resident is doing his part to help other kids. 2020’s United Way of Eastern Maine Volunteer of the year recipient, Dorian Pillsbury, held a lemon aid stand Sunday at the Brewer Little League Fields. The money raised will go towards Brewer Community School’s...
