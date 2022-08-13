Read full article on original website
California becomes first state to provide free meals to all students
The new school year has started for many students in California, and the state is officially the first to offer free meals to all students. Ahead of the 2022-2023 school year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law legislation that establishes a universal meal program. Under the new law, all kindergarten through 12th grade public schools must provide two free meals – breakfast and lunch – during each school day to students requesting a meal, regardless of the student's free or reduced-price meal eligibility.
