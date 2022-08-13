ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Chalkbeat

Why your child’s school really wants you to apply for free lunch

Add one more thing to your to-do list before school starts: an application for free and reduced-price lunch. This year, school district leaders are renewing the push reminding parents to fill out this form. For the past two years, students could get school meals for free whether their parents filled out the form or not — but that won’t be the case this fall.
EDUCATION
Cadrene Heslop

Food Stamp Program For Seniors

Experts say many senior citizens are not using all the funding resources available. Thus, millions of dollars provided for older people do not get used. This scenario happens every year.
Axios

School districts across America will do anything for more teachers

School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
DALLAS, TX
CBS News

California becomes first state to provide free meals to all students

The new school year has started for many students in California, and the state is officially the first to offer free meals to all students. Ahead of the 2022-2023 school year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law legislation that establishes a universal meal program. Under the new law, all kindergarten through 12th grade public schools must provide two free meals – breakfast and lunch – during each school day to students requesting a meal, regardless of the student's free or reduced-price meal eligibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The 74

Back-to-School Shopping Inflation Hits Home for Parents, Teachers

Lavinia Aguião is feeling the pressure as a single mother and educator in Washington, D.C. as surging inflation cuts into her back-to-school shopping budget. “I feel like the most expensive thing is literally clothing, new backpacks and lunchboxes,” Aguião said of her search for supplies this month. Aguião is not alone in feeling the pinch.   […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Don't let 'woke math' ruin your child's education

The Washington Examiner reported last weekend on the depressing fact that millions of dollars have been wasted attempting to shoehorn critical race theory and other " woke " concepts into math curricula, of all places. This means in school districts in which most students can neither read nor do math, race hucksters and charlatans are getting rich teaching them to hate one another because of the color of their skin .
WASHINGTON, DC
Vice

Meet the Uni Students Working Full-Time Jobs Just to Survive

The class born to rule has a particular university experience – it involves gowns at dinner, Val d'Isere ski trips and telling everyone how hard they’ve worked to get to where they are. Meanwhile, in the same institutions, is a different student: the ones standing behind a bar pouring the bubbly; the people working themselves into the ground to stay afloat during the second once-in-a-lifetime recession in 14 years.
COLLEGES
