New York City, NY

International Business Times

Nick Ayala: Being The Ideal Leader In A Competitive Business World

itechpost.com

Tech Giants are Challenging Didi's Dominance in China's Ride-Hailing Market

Didi Global faces new competition as it battles to restore its spot in the China's app stores. Didi Global Confronts New Competition in App Marketplaces. Didi Global, which has long held a monopoly in China's ride-hailing sector, is now facing new competition as it fights to reclaim its place in the nation's app stores following a lengthy probe by the government against it last month.'
TechCrunch

Tech industry reacts to Adam Neumann’s a16z-backed return to real estate

Andreessen Horowitz announced on Monday that it has written its largest single check to-date into Neumann’s new startup, Flow. The stealthy startup is trying to reinvent real estate (again), but instead of commercial properties, which WeWork focused on, Neumann is looking into revolutionizing rental properties. Horowitz’s check, reportedly upwards of $350 million, values the not-yet-launched company at over $1 billion, according to The New York Times. (Andreessen Horowitz declined to comment beyond the blog post, and Flow did not respond immediately to request for comment.) It is unclear how the deal is structured between equity financing or debt financing.
biztoc.com

New York City-based Kumospace, which offers video chat and remote work tools to organizations, has raised a $21M Series A led by Lightspeed Venture Partners

After more than two years of remote work, many employees have no interest in returning to the office — at least not without good reason. Employers have responded in kind, more or less, with tech companies in particular offering generous work from home and hybrid work options. Not all businesses are behind the changes, but there’s no denying that the pandemic rewrote the rules around the workplace — quite possibly for good.
coingeek.com

Dubai: New business group seeks to strengthen digital asset sector

The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the Dubai Chambers, has announced the creation of a new digital assets-focused entity named the Dubai Digital Assets Business Group (D2A2). According to an Emirates News Agency (WAM) report, the group will focus on strengthening the digital...
biztoc.com

Singapore-based Merkle Science, a predictive crypto intelligence service with threat detection, risk mitigation, and compliance tools, raised a $24M+ Series A

Merkle Science, a predictive blockchain analytics platform, has added $19 million to its Series A funding round. The amount brings the total funds raised in the round to more than $24 million at an undisclosed valuation. The capital will help Merkle expand in the U.S. and fund research and development...
pymnts

UAE-Based Alaan Introduces Cashback Business Card

United Arab Emirates-based corporate spend management firm Alaan has rolled out the UAE’s first business cashback card, a press release said Monday (Aug. 15). The release said business customers using Alaan cards will be rewarded with up to 2% of their spending. Alaan, which was founded in 2021, is...
bloomberglaw.com

Ex-Dentons Compliance Officer Leaves for Sigma7 Startup (1)

Sigma7 has hired former Dentons counsel and global compliance officer Deborah Rimmler as general counsel, as the new risk services startup manages its rapid growth since its May debut. Rimmler advised Dentons global clients on security and privacy matters, and negotiated collaborative agreements with privacy breach notification and compliance control...
pymnts

83% of Businesses Say APIs Are Critical to Their Strategies

Application programming interfaces (APIs) for payments orchestration can help businesses more easily add new capabilities to their tech stacks. APIs play a central role in payments orchestration because they bridge merchants and a multitude of payment service provider (PSP) options. Eighty-three percent of businesses consider APIs critical to their strategies next year and beyond, as reported in “Accelerating the Time to First-Time Payments,” a PYMNTS and Spreedly collaboration.
