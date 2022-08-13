Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Nick Ayala: Being The Ideal Leader In A Competitive Business World
* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes.
'They will MASSIVELY decrease our home values': Billionaire Marc Andreessen slammed affordable housing in his wealthy neighborhood after criticizing 'crazily skyrocketing housing prices' in the past
"We need to want these things more than we want to prevent these things," he said two years before he helped shut down an affordable housing plan.
itechpost.com
Tech Giants are Challenging Didi's Dominance in China's Ride-Hailing Market
Didi Global faces new competition as it battles to restore its spot in the China's app stores. Didi Global Confronts New Competition in App Marketplaces. Didi Global, which has long held a monopoly in China's ride-hailing sector, is now facing new competition as it fights to reclaim its place in the nation's app stores following a lengthy probe by the government against it last month.'
EMEA Daily: Digital Bookkeeping Startup Pastel Raises $5.5M for Small Business Services in Nigeria
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the growing Nigerian digital bookkeeping company Pastel raised over $5 million to expand its business bookkeeping management services. Revolut, a digital bank based in London, has won approval from regulators in Cyprus to offer cryptocurrency-related trading services, a...
Seeking nominations for the top executives in influencer marketing
Insider wants to hear from you on who the leading executives in the influencer marketing industry are.
Saudi PIF buys shares in Alphabet, Zoom and Microsoft in U.S. shopping spree
DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought shares in Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Zoom Video (ZM.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) as part of a wider pick of U.S. stocks, bringing the sovereign wealth fund's second-quarter investments to about $40.8 billion.
How much is Javier Olivan, Meta's new COO, earning?
While Javier Olivan's full compensation agreement has not yet been disclosed, the new Meta COO has received big grants of stock units.
Why did one of history’s greatest tech investors just give $350 million to a real estate startup headed by disgraced WeWork founder Adam Neumann?
Adam Neumann, here in 2021, received a $350 billion investment in his real estate company. WeWork’s famous implosion might seem like a PR nightmare that would be impossible for an executive to recover from, spawning both a TV series and documentary that chronicled the office leasing company’s failure.
Delivery Hero sees 7% quarter-on-quarter growth in Q3 gross merchandise value
Aug 16 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) on Tuesday forecast a 7% growth on the quarter in its third-quarter gross merchandise value (GMV) to 10.6 billion euros ($10.8 billion), after confirming its pre-released second-quarter results.
TechCrunch
Tech industry reacts to Adam Neumann’s a16z-backed return to real estate
Andreessen Horowitz announced on Monday that it has written its largest single check to-date into Neumann’s new startup, Flow. The stealthy startup is trying to reinvent real estate (again), but instead of commercial properties, which WeWork focused on, Neumann is looking into revolutionizing rental properties. Horowitz’s check, reportedly upwards of $350 million, values the not-yet-launched company at over $1 billion, according to The New York Times. (Andreessen Horowitz declined to comment beyond the blog post, and Flow did not respond immediately to request for comment.) It is unclear how the deal is structured between equity financing or debt financing.
biztoc.com
New York City-based Kumospace, which offers video chat and remote work tools to organizations, has raised a $21M Series A led by Lightspeed Venture Partners
After more than two years of remote work, many employees have no interest in returning to the office — at least not without good reason. Employers have responded in kind, more or less, with tech companies in particular offering generous work from home and hybrid work options. Not all businesses are behind the changes, but there’s no denying that the pandemic rewrote the rules around the workplace — quite possibly for good.
Agora, Inc. (API) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
API earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
coingeek.com
Dubai: New business group seeks to strengthen digital asset sector
The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the Dubai Chambers, has announced the creation of a new digital assets-focused entity named the Dubai Digital Assets Business Group (D2A2). According to an Emirates News Agency (WAM) report, the group will focus on strengthening the digital...
coingeek.com
Bryan Daugherty on The Cyber Pro Podcast: ‘Cybersecurity is one of these topics that is near and dear to my heart’
Recently, Bryan Daugherty was featured on The Cyber Pro Podcast, a show that features IT and Cyber Security professionals and explores the reasons they are attracted to these industries, the problems that the industries suffer from, and the solutions they are building. Daugherty’s expertise in these fields comes from his...
biztoc.com
Singapore-based Merkle Science, a predictive crypto intelligence service with threat detection, risk mitigation, and compliance tools, raised a $24M+ Series A
Merkle Science, a predictive blockchain analytics platform, has added $19 million to its Series A funding round. The amount brings the total funds raised in the round to more than $24 million at an undisclosed valuation. The capital will help Merkle expand in the U.S. and fund research and development...
Shanghai Suffers Another Data Hack Bearing A Connect With Alibaba
A hacker offered to sell the personal information of 48.5 million users of a COVID health code mobile app run by Shanghai city for $4,000, Reuters reports. It marks the second claim of a breach of the Chinese financial hub's data in just over a month. Suishenma is the Chinese...
UAE-Based Alaan Introduces Cashback Business Card
United Arab Emirates-based corporate spend management firm Alaan has rolled out the UAE’s first business cashback card, a press release said Monday (Aug. 15). The release said business customers using Alaan cards will be rewarded with up to 2% of their spending. Alaan, which was founded in 2021, is...
Investor Says New York Times Can Boost Digital Sales with Subscriber Bundles
The New York Times could possibly do better on digital sales with more subscriber-only bundles, according to activist investor ValueAct Capital Management, a report from Bloomberg said. In a letter to investors Thursday (Aug. 11), ValueAct said it now owns a 7% stake in the Times, and said it thinks...
bloomberglaw.com
Ex-Dentons Compliance Officer Leaves for Sigma7 Startup (1)
Sigma7 has hired former Dentons counsel and global compliance officer Deborah Rimmler as general counsel, as the new risk services startup manages its rapid growth since its May debut. Rimmler advised Dentons global clients on security and privacy matters, and negotiated collaborative agreements with privacy breach notification and compliance control...
83% of Businesses Say APIs Are Critical to Their Strategies
Application programming interfaces (APIs) for payments orchestration can help businesses more easily add new capabilities to their tech stacks. APIs play a central role in payments orchestration because they bridge merchants and a multitude of payment service provider (PSP) options. Eighty-three percent of businesses consider APIs critical to their strategies next year and beyond, as reported in “Accelerating the Time to First-Time Payments,” a PYMNTS and Spreedly collaboration.
