New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Fatal double shooting Sunday leaves woman dead, man and dog wounded
The woman was declared dead on the scene while the man was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire
The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
Mother, boyfriend accused of murdering 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry indicted, bonds set at $5.1 million
Maya Jones and her boyfriend Jermaine Robinson have both been charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Additionally, the two are being held on bonds totaling $5.1 million in relation to the child's death.
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: A teenager, two men injured in shootings; gun stolen in an armed robbery
Three shootings were reported within 24 hours this weekend on Uptown streets. A man was also robbed of his gun in Central City near St. Charles Avenue. A teenager was shot in the chest Sunday evening (Aug. 14) near South Claiborne Avenue and Louisiana, the New Orleans Police Department reported.
NOPD searches for Uptown shooting suspect
The NOPD asks the public for help in locating and identifying a suspect in the ongoing investigation of an Uptown shooting. The shooting happened last Monday in the 4300 block of Magazine Street.
fox8live.com
Charges pending after pedestrian struck, killed in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning (Aug. 15) in New Orleans, according to police. The NOPD says the crash happened at the intersection of N. Robertson and Music streets around 2:17 a.m. A man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was struck.
NOLA.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Roch, New Orleans police say
A pedestrian was killed early Monday in a hit-and-run crash in the St. Roch area, New Orleans police said. The man's name and age have not been released. The man was walking in the eastbound lanes of North Robertson Street near Music Street (map) when police said a man driving a vehicle hit him. The pedestrian was found lying in the road and died at the scene, authorities said.
WWL-TV
Man dead after fatal hit-and-run, suspect arrested
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one man dead. Police say the crash happened early Monday morning at North Robertson and Music streets intersection. The victim was found lying in the street and declared dead at the scene. Officers...
Woman killed, man injured in Canal St. shooting Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Canal Street and North Derbigny shortly before 5 p.m. Police responding to the scene found the woman dead at the scene. A man was found a short distance away at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and North Claiborne. A dog was also reportedly injured in the incident.
L'Observateur
SCSO seeks help identifying subject
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a male subject that trespassed in a backyard in Luling. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 10:00 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive in Luling, LA for a report of a male subject trespassing in the backyard.
NOLA.com
Man shot multiple times after refusing to surrender vehicle to armed robber, police say
New Orleans police are investigating an armed robbery attempt in Pines Village that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night. Police responded to the armed robbery attempt in the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. An armed suspect approached the 60-year-old man and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The man refused, and the suspect shot him several times, police said, then fled. The victim went to a hospital.
NOLA.com
Defense in former Slidell priest's molestation case seeks info from Archdiocese of New Orleans
The attorney for a former Slidell priest accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy has subpoenaed the Archdiocese of New Orleans, seeking a raft of documents that concern Patrick Wattigny. Wattigny, who was pastor of St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Slidell, was arrested in October 2020, and accused of...
Mother alongside anti-violence group asks for help following son’s killing
A pastor gathered alongside members of the group Silence the Violence at her church to demand the city's attention after her son was killed right in front of her church.
NOLA.com
Baby’s death realized worst fears of worried family, friends who called in 7 welfare checks: JPSO
In the two months before 3-month-old Madelyn King was found dead in the bedroom of her Old Jefferson home, relatives and friends of her mother, Michelle Herrington, made at least seven phone calls to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office requesting welfare checks for mother and daughter, authorities said. In fact,...
NOPD investigates a shooting in the Bywater
The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of North Rampart and Saint Ferdinand streets. Initial reports show an adult male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim arrived at a local hospital via
Juvenile shot outside a Houma bowling alley says Terrebonne sheriff
An altercation outside a bowling alley in Houma ends with shots fired and a juvenile injured with a gunshot wound. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says the shooting happened shortly after 11:00 pm on Saturday in the parking lot
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating shooting in the Bywater
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Bywater on Sunday afternoon that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds. Initial reports show that an adult male sustained multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of North Rampart and Saint Ferdinand Streets around 12:51 p.m.
WDSU
Three separate shootings reported in less than 5 hours in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings that happened less than five hours after each other on Saturday night and Sunday morning. One shooting happened in the B.W. Cooper Apartments neighborhood at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. Reports show that a...
fox8live.com
Orleans Parish inmates plead for food and help during 3-day protest; sheriff refuses to discuss with Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-day protest inside the Orleans Justice Center has reportedly come to an end, according to other news outlets. Sheriff Susan Hutson and her staff, meanwhile, continued to ignore questions about the standoff from Fox 8. A group of inmates barricaded inside the jail pleaded for...
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Aug. 12-14, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Aug. 12, 2022, through Aug. 14, 2022:. Heather Comans, fugitive other jurisdiction-felony. Barrett Dunaway, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Eddie Adams, theft-less than $1,000. Daniel Levatino, driving while intoxicated-third offense. Jasmine Magee, probation and parole...
