New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Charges pending after pedestrian struck, killed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning (Aug. 15) in New Orleans, according to police. The NOPD says the crash happened at the intersection of N. Robertson and Music streets around 2:17 a.m. A man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was struck.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Roch, New Orleans police say

A pedestrian was killed early Monday in a hit-and-run crash in the St. Roch area, New Orleans police said. The man's name and age have not been released. The man was walking in the eastbound lanes of North Robertson Street near Music Street (map) when police said a man driving a vehicle hit him. The pedestrian was found lying in the road and died at the scene, authorities said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Man dead after fatal hit-and-run, suspect arrested

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one man dead. Police say the crash happened early Monday morning at North Robertson and Music streets intersection. The victim was found lying in the street and declared dead at the scene. Officers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman killed, man injured in Canal St. shooting Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Canal Street and North Derbigny shortly before 5 p.m. Police responding to the scene found the woman dead at the scene. A man was found a short distance away at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and North Claiborne. A dog was also reportedly injured in the incident.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO seeks help identifying subject

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a male subject that trespassed in a backyard in Luling. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 10:00 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive in Luling, LA for a report of a male subject trespassing in the backyard.
LULING, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot multiple times after refusing to surrender vehicle to armed robber, police say

New Orleans police are investigating an armed robbery attempt in Pines Village that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night. Police responded to the armed robbery attempt in the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. An armed suspect approached the 60-year-old man and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The man refused, and the suspect shot him several times, police said, then fled. The victim went to a hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigating shooting in the Bywater

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Bywater on Sunday afternoon that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds. Initial reports show that an adult male sustained multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of North Rampart and Saint Ferdinand Streets around 12:51 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Three separate shootings reported in less than 5 hours in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings that happened less than five hours after each other on Saturday night and Sunday morning. One shooting happened in the B.W. Cooper Apartments neighborhood at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. Reports show that a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Aug. 12-14, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Aug. 12, 2022, through Aug. 14, 2022:. Heather Comans, fugitive other jurisdiction-felony. Barrett Dunaway, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Eddie Adams, theft-less than $1,000. Daniel Levatino, driving while intoxicated-third offense. Jasmine Magee, probation and parole...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

