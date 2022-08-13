Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia Thompson
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Related
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Monday
The Houston Texans are making their roster cuts ahead of tomorrow's 85-player cut deadline. Among the cuts was a veteran wideout. According to the Houston Chronicle the Texans are releasing defensive end Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chad Beebe today. Jenkins was heading into his second year with the team while Beebe was added just two months ago.
Saints vs. Texans Preseason Takeaways
What were some of the biggest takeaways from the Saints preseason opener against the Texans?
Colts vs. Bills: Best photos from preseason Week 1
Here’s a look at some of the best photos from a preseason Week 1 game between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills — a game the Colts lost, 27-24.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Sunday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘SNF’ Game of 2022
Football has finally returned! Well, okay, preseason football has finally returned. Last night’s pair of Thursday games saw the New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens prevailing over the Tennessee Titans. We’re inching closer to the official start of the 2022 season, and we’re here to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.
NFL・
Texans may have finally got a realistic spot in Touchdown Wire's NFL power rankings
Typically when NFL power rankings have been released throughout the offseason, the Houston Texans are among one of the worst teams in the league. The excuses are always the same. Davis Mills is unproven and wasn’t highly touted in the 2021 NFL draft. Lovie Smith is on his NFL third team and was pedestrian at best at Illinois. The Texans are running an outdated scheme on defense. However it is served, the Texans are just a bottom-5 team in the NFL.
Tidbits: Another in-state LSU target to announce decision
LSU is set for another big decision in Louisiana recruiting this week. Get the latest on that and more as recruiting continues to heat up.
Texans Lovie Smith Gives Update On Derek Stingley Injury Timetable
Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will see action this preseason, but could be out against the Rams.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bears vs. Chiefs: How to watch, listen and stream the preseason opener
The Chicago Bears are kicking off the preseason with a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will feature the return of former Bears head coach Matt Nagy to Soldier Field. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that his starters will play between 15 to 20 snaps, with it...
Comments / 0