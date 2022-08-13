ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Monday

The Houston Texans are making their roster cuts ahead of tomorrow's 85-player cut deadline. Among the cuts was a veteran wideout. According to the Houston Chronicle the Texans are releasing defensive end Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chad Beebe today. Jenkins was heading into his second year with the team while Beebe was added just two months ago.
Decider.com

‘Sunday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘SNF’ Game of 2022

Football has finally returned! Well, okay, preseason football has finally returned. Last night’s pair of Thursday games saw the New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens prevailing over the Tennessee Titans. We’re inching closer to the official start of the 2022 season, and we’re here to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans may have finally got a realistic spot in Touchdown Wire's NFL power rankings

Typically when NFL power rankings have been released throughout the offseason, the Houston Texans are among one of the worst teams in the league. The excuses are always the same. Davis Mills is unproven and wasn’t highly touted in the 2021 NFL draft. Lovie Smith is on his NFL third team and was pedestrian at best at Illinois. The Texans are running an outdated scheme on defense. However it is served, the Texans are just a bottom-5 team in the NFL.
