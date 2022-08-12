Read full article on original website
Related
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
Fact Check: Will shading an AC unit with a canopy lower energy bills?
This summer is another testimony to how much we have tampered with the Earth's thermostat. The United States, United Kingdom, and many other parts of the world have experienced unprecedented excessive heat waves. Life hacks to tame the heat and make living conditions bearable spread like wildfire. One of them was placing an umbrella or canopy over outdoor AC units. Users on social media claimed that people could lower their energy bills and the temperature in their homes.
How Will Americans Heat Their Homes This Winter? Concern Growing Over Decades-Low Inventory Of Heating Oil
Global disruptions in the energy supply chain are becoming a cause of concern for households and industry. Supply shortages in energy used for heating, specifically, could become a problem for the winter ahead in the U.S. and Europe. Prices for heating oil are down 30% since March, according to a...
‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week
Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Texas wildfire continues to grow amid high heat
A North Texas wildfire continued to grow Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was the largest active Texas wildfire as of Tuesday afternoon after blackening 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares), an increase from 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) Tuesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire, which began Monday afternoon, was just 10% contained, and crews using bulldozers were digging containment lines while fire trucks and aircraft worked to extinguish the flames, the Forest Service said. Late Tuesday afternoon, Hood County Judge Ron Massingill ordered the mandatory evacuation of a rural area south of Tolar, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth. It was not yet clear how many, if any, of the 12 structures lost as of Tuesday afternoon were residences or businesses, Forest Service spokeswoman Mary Leathers said.
AOL Corp
The U.S. could see a new 'extreme heat belt' by 2053
An "extreme heat belt" reaching as far north as Chicago is taking shape, a corridor that cuts through the middle of the country and would affect more than 107 million people over the next 30 years, according to new data on the country's heat risks. The report, released Monday by...
The Verge
Watch out for the ‘extreme heat belt’ developing across the central US
An “extreme heat belt” that stretches across the center of the US is expected to emerge over the next 30 years, subjecting millions more Americans to dangerously hot days. That’s according to new research published today by the nonprofit research group First Street Foundation. The belt is...
Tree Hugger
Is It Legal to Call Gas 'Natural'? It's Complicated
When I last wrote about natural gas, sustainable home designer and former chemical engineer Edgar Dearden commented, "Stop calling it natural gas! There is nothing natural about it!" In the past I have suggested that we should just call it methane. Dearden no longer uses the term, telling Treehugger: "I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Millions of people in Midwest to experience ‘extreme heat belt’ by 2053: Report
Millions of Americans are at risk of experiencing an “extreme heat belt” that would affect parts of the Midwest over the next three decades, according to a new report from the nonprofit research group First Street Foundation. By 2053, 1,023 counties, an area home to more than 107...
POLITICO
Heat is not an equal-opportunity killer
It's no secret that wealthier and whiter communities are better equipped to navigate the climate crisis. They are more likely to receive federal wildfire and flood assistance, their air is less polluted and they are less likely to die from extreme heat. But a new groundbreaking analysis lays bare the...
100 million Americans will be in ‘extreme heat belt’ region by 2053
By 2053, more than 100 million Americans will live with intensely hot temperatures in the summer — bringing new and worsened health risks as the climate crisis heats up the planet.About eight million people in the US live in counties that are expected to reach above 125 degrees Fahrenheit (52 degrees Celsius) at some point in 2023, a new report finds.But by 2053, those kinds of extremes could affect 107 million people in the county, in an ‘extreme heat belt’ blanketing about 25 per cent of the US, the report, from the non-profit First Street Foundation, finds.This drastic expansion...
morningbrew.com
Rising US temperatures to create 'Extreme Heat Belt'
If you’ve been feeling like a lobster whose bath is going from pleasantly tepid to just a wee bit scorching, you might wanna get used to it. More than 107 million Americans are expected to suffer through extreme temperatures more often and for longer over the next 30 years, according to new data released yesterday by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Colorado's average gas price drops under $4
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s average gas price dropped below $4 per gallon on Monday, according to new data from AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell by 18 cents over the last week to $3.99. Meanwhile, the price for mid-grade and premium both fell to $4.35 and $4.67, respectively, while diesel prices declined to $4.89 per gallon.
Are Mini-Split Air Conditioners Safe?
If you don't have central air and you've been considering something different than a window AC unit, we have something that might work. But is it safe?
Comments / 0