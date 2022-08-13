FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Drivers on Interstate 35W saw an unusual sight after a boat launched off a trailer and onto the concrete barrier.Police said they responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. on Aug.15 in the northbound lanes of I-35W near State Highway 170.A Ford F-250 pickup that was pulling a trailer with a boat had slammed into a concrete barrier. The boat was not properly secured to the trailer, police said, and due to the sudden deceleration of the pickup coming to a stop on the concrete barrier, dismounted the trailer, struck the rear of the passenger compartment, and vaulted in between the two center medians at that portion of the freeway. The force of the collision also caused the trailer to detach from the pickup truck.It took three wreckers to tow away the pickup truck, boat, and trailer.The driver of the pickup was not injured and didn't need medical attention at the scene.

