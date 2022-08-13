Read full article on original website
Related
AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas
AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
Texas harnesses Chuck Norris to kick up awareness of iWatch reporting
Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety are harnessing the fame of action star and martial artist Chuck Norris to kick up awareness of the state’s suspicious activity reporting system – iWatch Texas.
KVUE
Much-needed rainfall expected for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — It's time to start searching for your umbrella because many residents in Central Texas could need one for the back half of the week!. The KVUE Weather Team is monitoring a weak cold front that is expected to arrive in Central Texas on Thursday. The most recent forecast models indicate scattered to widespread showers and storms both on Thursday and Friday as the front potentially stalls in or near the KVUE viewing area.
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
KHOU
'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says
TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
KWTX
Abbott praises creation of new battery distribution facility in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of East Penn Manufacturing Company’s new battery finishing and distribution center during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility in Temple. The governor, along with state and local leaders, received a tour of the new facility.
CBS Austin
Drought and record-breaking heat spur a South Texas water crisis
This story is a collaboration of Inside Climate News and The Texas Observer. Northern Mexico’s water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two binational reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely. One reservoir, Lake Falcon, is just...
RELATED PEOPLE
Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
Abbott’s Solution To Gun Violence? Chuck Norris
Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday rolled out their solution to school shootings: Chuck Norris. But Walker, Texas Ranger won’t be kicking butt and taking names. He’s recording public service announcements to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system. The PSA...
MySanAntonio
After extremists’ arrests in Idaho, LGBTQ Texans and Pride organizers balance safety with desire to celebrate their identities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When 31 members of a Texas-based white supremacist group were arrested near a Pride event in Idaho last weekend, Mandy Giles worried about what it would mean for the upcoming Pride Houston event and her two nonbinary transgender 20-year-old children.
Local power outages reported by AEP Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Texas Could Set Wildfire Record
The state of Texas is on track to set a record for one of the worst fire seasons it has experienced, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Little to no amounts of rain, plus triple-digit temperatures, contributed to the current wildfire season, Fox 4 News reported. Adam Turner from...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Woman Returns Home After Year in Hospital
A North Texas mother of three has been released from the hospital after battling COVID-related issues for over a year. Jazmin Kirkland spent 370 days in medical institutions undergoing a series of treatments to combat the illness she contracted while on a family vacation in August 2021. When Jazmin Kirkland...
How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
KVUE
Sign of hope: gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in parts of Texas
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 20, 2022. A relief at the pump is coming for those in different parts of Texas: in some areas of the state, you can get gas for under $3 a gallon!. In an update to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVUE
Texas doctors discuss health concerns as kids head back to school
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Texas Children’s Hospital hosted a back-to-school press conference over Zoom to address many concerns and questions parents have as their kids head back to the classroom. The main concerns doctors touched on were COVID-19, polio, monkeypox and mental health following the school shooting in Uvalde.
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
dallasexpress.com
NPower Texas Expands to Dallas-Fort Worth
The nonprofit NPower Texas is expanding its Tech Fundamentals training program to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. NPower’s program provides tuition-free tech and computer programming training to 18 to 26-year-olds and veterans and their spouses. The aim is to prepare individuals for the growing number of lucrative tech-related jobs in the region.
Boat ends up on median after truck crashes on Texas freeway
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Drivers on Interstate 35W saw an unusual sight after a boat launched off a trailer and onto the concrete barrier.Police said they responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. on Aug.15 in the northbound lanes of I-35W near State Highway 170.A Ford F-250 pickup that was pulling a trailer with a boat had slammed into a concrete barrier. The boat was not properly secured to the trailer, police said, and due to the sudden deceleration of the pickup coming to a stop on the concrete barrier, dismounted the trailer, struck the rear of the passenger compartment, and vaulted in between the two center medians at that portion of the freeway. The force of the collision also caused the trailer to detach from the pickup truck.It took three wreckers to tow away the pickup truck, boat, and trailer.The driver of the pickup was not injured and didn't need medical attention at the scene.
Comments / 0