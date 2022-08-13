ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KXAN

AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas

AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Much-needed rainfall expected for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — It's time to start searching for your umbrella because many residents in Central Texas could need one for the back half of the week!. The KVUE Weather Team is monitoring a weak cold front that is expected to arrive in Central Texas on Thursday. The most recent forecast models indicate scattered to widespread showers and storms both on Thursday and Friday as the front potentially stalls in or near the KVUE viewing area.
TEXAS STATE
Texas State
Houston, TX
Texas Government
Corrigan, TX
KHOU

'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says

TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Drought and record-breaking heat spur a South Texas water crisis

This story is a collaboration of Inside Climate News and The Texas Observer. Northern Mexico’s water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two binational reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely. One reservoir, Lake Falcon, is just...
TEXAS STATE
Greg Abbott
ValleyCentral

Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Abbott’s Solution To Gun Violence? Chuck Norris

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday rolled out their solution to school shootings: Chuck Norris. But Walker, Texas Ranger won’t be kicking butt and taking names. He’s recording public service announcements to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system. The PSA...
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Local power outages reported by AEP Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
#Wildland Fire#Wildfire#Forest Management#Fire Fighting#Texas A M Forest Service#Wildland Paramedic#Texans
dallasexpress.com

Texas Could Set Wildfire Record

The state of Texas is on track to set a record for one of the worst fire seasons it has experienced, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Little to no amounts of rain, plus triple-digit temperatures, contributed to the current wildfire season, Fox 4 News reported. Adam Turner from...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Woman Returns Home After Year in Hospital

A North Texas mother of three has been released from the hospital after battling COVID-related issues for over a year. Jazmin Kirkland spent 370 days in medical institutions undergoing a series of treatments to combat the illness she contracted while on a family vacation in August 2021. When Jazmin Kirkland...
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas doctors discuss health concerns as kids head back to school

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Texas Children’s Hospital hosted a back-to-school press conference over Zoom to address many concerns and questions parents have as their kids head back to the classroom. The main concerns doctors touched on were COVID-19, polio, monkeypox and mental health following the school shooting in Uvalde.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

NPower Texas Expands to Dallas-Fort Worth

The nonprofit NPower Texas is expanding its Tech Fundamentals training program to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. NPower’s program provides tuition-free tech and computer programming training to 18 to 26-year-olds and veterans and their spouses. The aim is to prepare individuals for the growing number of lucrative tech-related jobs in the region.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Boat ends up on median after truck crashes on Texas freeway

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Drivers on Interstate 35W saw an unusual sight after a boat launched off a trailer and onto the concrete barrier.Police said they responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. on Aug.15 in the northbound lanes of I-35W near State Highway 170.A Ford F-250 pickup that was pulling a trailer with a boat had slammed into a concrete barrier. The boat was not properly secured to the trailer, police said, and due to the sudden deceleration of the pickup coming to a stop on the concrete barrier, dismounted the trailer, struck the rear of the passenger compartment, and vaulted in between the two center medians at that portion of the freeway. The force of the collision also caused the trailer to detach from the pickup truck.It took three wreckers to tow away the pickup truck, boat, and trailer.The driver of the pickup was not injured and didn't need medical attention at the scene.
TEXAS STATE

