Washington, DC

ESPN

Personality part of Baker Mayfield's edge over Sam Darnold in Carolina Panthers' QB competition

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- So far, the Carolina Panthers have gotten the filtered version of quarterback Baker Mayfield in terms of trash talking in practice and supplying bulletin board material in interviews. He has been almost ... well, Sam Darnold-like, laid back with his answers and antics, as he and Darnold battle for the starting job that is close to being Mayfield's.
Larry Brown Sports

Steelers could trade Mason Rudolph to 1 NFC team?

Mason Rudolph appears to be the odd man out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room, which may see him land on a different team quite soon. According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, one unnamed former NFL general manager believes the Steelers may be on the verge of shipping Rudolph to the Detroit Lions. The Lions do not explicitly have a quarterback need, but could be in the hunt for a backup for Jared Goff.
247Sports

4 Downs: What stood out in Cleveland Browns Preseason Win over Jacksonville Jaguars

But it was not without the drama that has followed the team and their quarterback all offseason, as the game was opened up with a very unorthodox public apology. But alas, the Browns still managed to put on the pads and find the field regardless of all of the noise that has surrounded the team all summer long. Trevor Lawrence and the Doug Pederson-led Jaguars looked good in their limited snaps, but the depth of the Browns prevailed in this one.
