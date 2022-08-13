Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego payouts: Angela Hill banks $190,000, more than main-eventer Dominick Cruz
Back in the day, almost every athletic commission used to disclose the official contracted salaries of combat sports athletes. It was one of the small protections that existed to try and stop promoters from screwing over fighters. As it goes in today’s dog-eat-dog world, even that protection has been whittled down to the point where California is one of the few states left sharing UFC pay.
Pros react after Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego
Tonight’s UFC San Diego event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Dominick Cruz. Vera (20-7 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font. Prior to that impressive win, ‘Chito’ was coming off a knockout of Frankie Edgar and a decision victory over Davey Grant.
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
Jiu-Jitsu Legend Leandro Lo Confirmed Dead After Being Shot In Brazil, MMA Community Mourns
Leandro Lo was confirmed dead after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Brazil. A number of MMA stars mourned the passing of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend. On Saturday, news broke that Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo has been shot dead in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Lo’s lawyer confirmed the devastating news to Brazilian news outlet G1, stating the 33-year-old was shot at a concert in Sao Paolo.
RELATED PEOPLE
(Video) Jared Gordon Subdues Man Armed With A Baseball Bat: ‘He Tried To Attack My Family’
Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon might not be as fast as ‘The Flash’ but you don’t need super-speed to be a hero. On one fateful night in the city, the UFC Lightweight fighter apprehended a man with a baseball bat. For whatever reason, the armed man thought it would be a good idea to attack Gordon and his family. Well, he thought wrong.
Jake Paul Says Israel Adesanya Is ‘Probably’ The Only UFC Fighter He Won’t Fight, Nate Diaz Fight Will Happen
Jake Paul won’t fight Israel Adesanya. There is a whole list of current and former UFC fighters that the YouTuber turned pro boxer will fight, but the reigning defending UFC middleweight champion is not one of them. ‘Only UFC fighter I wouldn’t fight’. In a recent interview with...
UFC 278 'Embedded,' No. 1: Luke Rockhold is there to support 'Chito' Vera in San Diego
The UFC is back with its ninth pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 278 takes place Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following...
MMAmania.com
Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera full fight preview | UFC San Diego
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC on ESPN 40 inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. By and large, Cruz was written off as a title threat after getting trounced by Henry Cejudo. Older, former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dilano Taylor Crushes Rory MacDonald To Punch Ticket To Finals – PFL 8 Results (Highlights)
MacDonald opens with a level change and gets the grappling going. MacDonald going for the inside trip but fails. Dilano is on top. MacDonald has Taylor’s arm trapped looking to get a submission here. A triangle looked likely until Taylor defended the position. Taylor still on top. Taylor manages to get up and the two get back to trading strikes in the middle. Nice one two from Rory. Taylor with a sharp jab and a hook. Another jab from Taylor. MacDonald appears to want to grapple again. Taylor making good work off his jab. Taylor rushes in with a combo and connects just the straight right. Rory eats two quick jabs. Rory does not want to be in these exchanges as he keeps looking for openings to grapple. Huge right hand by Taylor sends MacDonald down. Light follow-up strikes on the ground forces the referee to call a stop to the contest.
UFC 278 live stream: How to watch Usman vs Edwards online and on TV this weekend
Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight title in a rematch with Leon Edwards this weekend, as the pair headline at UFC 278 in Utah.Usman (20-1) is on a 19-fight win streak, with Edwards (19-3, 1 No Contest) having already fallen to the Nigerian-American on that run. In 2015, four years before becoming champion, Usman outpointed the Briton, who has impressively responded with a nine-fight winning streak of his own to earn a title shot at long last.Usman, 35, last competed in November, achieving a second victory over Colby Covington to retain the belt for a fifth straight successful title...
mmanews.com
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time
UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
Dana White shares his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time
UFC President, Dana White, has shared his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time. During a recent interview on the ‘GQ Sports’ YouTube channel, White was asked to name the five best UFC athletes of all time. Dana White’s response was as follows (h/t MMANews):...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Dominick Cruz ‘thankful for my health’ in first comments since UFC San Diego knockout loss
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz thanked fans for their support following his knockout loss against Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego. Cruz on Monday commented for the first time on his loss, a brutal stoppage by head kick at the 2:17 mark of Round 4 in the headliner of the ESPN+ event at Pechanga Arena. The two-time bantamweight champ availed himself well before getting caught with the fight-ending shot, which snapped a two-fight winning streak and dashed his hopes at an immediate title shot.
MMAmania.com
Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’
Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
MMAmania.com
U-F-Comedy? Watch Frankie Edgar, Andre Fili, Sara McMann and more try their hand at stand up comedy
MMA doesn’t last forever, but it does give its athletes a unique set of skills. For example: performing under pressure! Getting in front of a crowd and talking doesn’t seem so scary after stripping down to one’s underwear, stepping under the bright lights, and literally fighting another person. Perhaps that’s why a trio of active UFC fighters, as well as UFC veteran Gerald Harris, were able to take the stage without issue on the latest episode of “UFC Comedy Jam,” which is currently available on UFC Fight Pass.
Luke Rockhold Says He Excepts Nothing Less Than A Title Shot Next, Give His Take On Diaz Vs. Chimaev
Luke Rockhold thinks he is next in line for a title shot after beating Paulo Costa. Rockhold lays out the only way he sees Nate Diaz beating Khamzat Chimaev. Luke Rockhold is ready to make his return to the UFC after three years away. The former champion will be taking on the number six ranked Paulo Costa this weekend at UFC 278. Rockhold has a tough test ahead of him in Costa but if he is victorious, Rockhold believes he should be next in line for a title shot.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0