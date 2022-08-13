Read full article on original website
Colchester Sun
City council approves four items to be added to November Ballot, tax increases not as jarring as they seem
ESSEX JUNCTION — Four items were approved to be added to the November 2022 General Election ballot by the Essex Junction City Council on Aug. 10. These items include joining Green Mountain Transit, joining the Winooski Valley Park District, joining the Chittenden County Communications Union District and selling alcohol in Essex Junction. At the general election, city residents will vote to decide what the city should join and if it should sell alcohol.
WCAX
Why Vermont is offering incentives to people who buy e-bikes
NECN
Bipartisan Calls for Sheriff Candidate to Withdraw Over Groin Kick Video
A state police investigation in northwestern Vermont, for now, has left big questions surrounding one race in November's elections — because the subject of the investigation is a candidate for office. Video released last week by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Capt. John Grismore, a sheriff's deputy, kicking...
WCAX
Vermont Tap House temporarily closes amid staffing shortages
Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. The haircut comes after a campaign fundraiser that let supporters decide whether to cut it or keep it. The hair was donated to “Hair we Share,” a charitable organization that uses donated hair to...
vermontbiz.com
CCV and VSAC offer free tuition to Vermonters
Vermont Business Magazine The Community College of Vermont (CCV) and Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC) are expanding a program to provide Vermonters with a debt-free college degree. The 802 Opportunity Grant provides free tuition to Vermonters with a household income of $75,000 or less that do not already have a...
Fred Baser: The affordable housing crisis — how come, and solutions￼
The housing picture that has led to today’s “crisis” has evolved over many decades. Fixing it will take courage. It is worth ruffling some feathers to make shelter available to all. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fred Baser: The affordable housing crisis — how come, and solutions￼.
WCAX
Police identify Burlington officer involved in Saturday shooting
WCAX
State troopers patrol Burlington streets
WCAX
Williston restaurant temporarily closes amid staffing shortages
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont businesses are still struggling to hire. That shortage is causing one area restaurant to temporarily close. Team members of the Vermont Tap House in Williston posted on social media that staffing shortages in the restaurant industry have made things extremely difficult. They say they’ve tried...
WCAX
Residents along a Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WCAX) - A battle between residents and boaters in one Lake Champlain bay is making waves. Residents hand-delivered a note asking boaters to spend their time elsewhere. The letter reads pretty clearly that residents of Willsboro Bay want boaters to stay quiet or get out. But the town...
WCAX
Back to School drive with Plattsburgh Police Dept.
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are weeks away from back to school, and shopping for school supplies can be hard for some families. But, the Plattsburgh police department wants to help. They’ve teamed up with Behavioral Health Services North in Plattsburgh for a back to school drive. You can...
WCAX
A brief history of the Belvidere Asbestos Mine
EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - It looks like a pile of rocks from afar, but the Belvidere Asbestos Mine was once a community staple in the Northeast Kingdom. Our Rachel Mann takes us back in time to Eden to look at the impact the mine had. The Belvidere Asbestos Mine has...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices keep falling, but could rebound
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are down 9 cents in the last week to $4.31 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.91/g today. Prices in Vermont have fallen at a slower pace than the national average over the last month. Gas Buddy analysis suggests that prices here and nationally could be on the way back up.
New North End residents bring new flavors to the neighborhood
Restaurants such as Pingala Café and Butter Bar and Kitchen offer an abundance of plant-based options in what’s historically been a more conservative area of Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: New North End residents bring new flavors to the neighborhood.
NECN
Vermont State Police to Aid Burlington, VT Police in Patrol Saturday Night
Vermont State police say 10 state troopers will be joining the Burlington Police Department in a patrol of Burlington's downtown Saturday night. The ten additional state police officers were requested by Burlington police after a shooting occurred in downtown Burlington on Saturday morning, according to officials. State police say their...
WCAX
COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont summer camp is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned. Camp Abnaki in North Hero was scheduled to go full throttle this year despite COVID. All kids enrolled in the program were required to be fully vaccinated along with camp counselors.
‘A blazing flame extinguished’: Mentors remember Burlington homicide victim Kayla Noonan
“Kayla was the kind of woman that was not afraid to be herself,” said a former colleague. “She was proud, goal oriented, and on her way to accomplishing great things in life.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘A blazing flame extinguished’: Mentors remember Burlington homicide victim Kayla Noonan.
WCAX
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
Removal of small Reber dam could be big for salmon habitat
Nature Conservancy finds thousands of barriers to Lake Champlain. The dam behind the Reber Volunteer Fire Department near Willsboro is so small it’s not counted on the state’s inventory of over 500 Adirondack dams, but removing it could potentially restore six miles of Atlantic salmon spawning habitat. The...
