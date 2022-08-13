Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are down 9 cents in the last week to $4.31 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.91/g today. Prices in Vermont have fallen at a slower pace than the national average over the last month. Gas Buddy analysis suggests that prices here and nationally could be on the way back up.

VERMONT STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO