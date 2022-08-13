ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears vs. Chiefs: Matt Nagy greets former players at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, where a familiar face greeted them in former head coach Matt Nagy. Nagy has returned to Soldier Field for the first time since being fired back in January following a disappointing 6-11 season. But it was Nagy’s handling of hopeful franchise quarterback Justin Fields that probably had most to do with him getting the axe.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Rough Raiders Field Photos

Soldier Field wasn't the only NFL stadium with a rough-looking field this weekend. Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders and a natural playing surface, had a rough-looking field on Sunday afternoon. Apparently, a soccer game left the field looking not so good. This is not what you want...
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
NBC Sports Chicago

Poles: Bears handling Roquan's unique situation 'as best we can'

Ryan Poles is still working through the first real test of his tenure as Bears general manager. Star linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade Tuesday following what the 25-year-old saw as disrespectful contract extension talks between him and the Bears. Poles maintained that his intention is to extend Smith but also noted he has to do what's in the best interest of the Bears and not just Smith.
NBC Sports

Soldier Field grass in rough shape before Bears’ preseason opener

The grass at Soldier Field is in rough shape today, just an hour before the Bears’ preseason opener against the Chiefs. Pictures on social media show the grass with divots and pockmarks, with the field in the kind of condition that often leads players to complain — and sometimes leads to injuries.
