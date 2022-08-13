Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Aqib Talib ‘devastated’ as brother surrenders over youth football killing
The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has turned himself in after being identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Yaqub Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man, police in the...
NFL・
Bears vs. Chiefs: Matt Nagy greets former players at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, where a familiar face greeted them in former head coach Matt Nagy. Nagy has returned to Soldier Field for the first time since being fired back in January following a disappointing 6-11 season. But it was Nagy’s handling of hopeful franchise quarterback Justin Fields that probably had most to do with him getting the axe.
Soldier Field looks borderline unsafe for Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields
The Soldier Field turf is does not look safe to play on ahead of the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game of the summer vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The only thing worse than the Chicago Bears football team is the state of the “grass” at Soldier Field.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Rough Raiders Field Photos
Soldier Field wasn't the only NFL stadium with a rough-looking field this weekend. Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders and a natural playing surface, had a rough-looking field on Sunday afternoon. Apparently, a soccer game left the field looking not so good. This is not what you want...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elton John concert leaves Soldier Field turf in rotten shape
The Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears played at Soldier Field to open the preseason on Saturday. The turf looked more like a golf course after a 72-hole tournament. To say there were divots would be kind. Place the blame on Elton John if you are looking for a fall guy.
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Why Fields says bad grass at Soldier Field is advantage
The Bears played their first preseason game on Saturday, so storylines could finally shift from what we’ve seen in practice to what we saw on the field in game. Problem was it was the game field itself which became a storyline early in the afternoon. That was the Bears...
Poles: Bears handling Roquan's unique situation 'as best we can'
Ryan Poles is still working through the first real test of his tenure as Bears general manager. Star linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade Tuesday following what the 25-year-old saw as disrespectful contract extension talks between him and the Bears. Poles maintained that his intention is to extend Smith but also noted he has to do what's in the best interest of the Bears and not just Smith.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PICK SIX: Frost, Harsin among coaches in precarious spot
Last season, 30 major college football programs made coaching changes, including some of the bluest bloods in the sport — Southern California, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and LSU among them — in what was a historic hiring cycle. All that movement portends a quieter carousel this season. Right?. Well,...
Best photos from Packers' preseason opener vs. 49ers at Levi's Stadium
Here are all the best photos from the Green Bay Packers’ preseason-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night at Levi’s Stadium:
Photos Of Field At Soldier Field Are Going Viral This Afternoon
The Chicago Bears will host the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday in their preseason opener. However, the conditions at Soldier Field are less than ideal. Roughly an hour before kickoff, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times shared a few photos of Soldier Field. Unfortunately, the actual field looks like a...
Soldier Field Turf Is in Rough Shape for Bears vs. Chiefs
The Bears’ venue did not look its best ahead of their first preseason game on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Cairo Santos: “Reckless” for Bears to play on subpar turf at Soldier Field
The powers-that-be at Soldier Field have 27 days to get the turf ready for the next football game to be played there. Whether they will is a different issue. The fact that the grass was such a mess for any NFL game played there suggests that the bar is lower than it needs to be.
Green Bay Packers adding former USFL kicker Ramiz Ahmed to special teams mix
The Green Bay Packers have added another kicker to the mix on special teams. On Sunday, the Packers signed former Nevada and USFL kicker Ramiz Ahmed to a deal according to Paul Sheehy, the president of the ProStar Sports Agency. “Congratulations to K, @i_m_Ramiz on signing with the @Packers! Ramiz...
NBC Sports
Soldier Field grass in rough shape before Bears’ preseason opener
The grass at Soldier Field is in rough shape today, just an hour before the Bears’ preseason opener against the Chiefs. Pictures on social media show the grass with divots and pockmarks, with the field in the kind of condition that often leads players to complain — and sometimes leads to injuries.
NFLPA president JC Tretter rips condition of Soldier Field
NFL Players Association president JC Tretter sharply criticized the conditions of the playing surface at Chicago’s Soldier Field after the
Comments / 0