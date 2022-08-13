Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
kwhi.com
BODY FOUND IN DITCH NEAR I-10 IN FAYETTE CO.
Authorities in Fayette County are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday morning near I-10, between Schulenburg and Flatonia. A release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office states that around 7:15 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from an individual who had stopped for a break at I-10 and FM 2238, the Engle exit, when she noticed a person was lying in a ditch and appeared to be deceased. Deputies and a Texas Ranger were contacted.
One of three men tied to San Marcos murder found guilty, sentenced to 27 years
One of three men tied to a 2018 San Marcos murder has been found guilty and sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in the crime.
Gonzales Inquirer
Rollover crash injures sheriff’s deputy
A Gonzales County sheriff’s deputy avoided serious injury after a rollover accident took place at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was responding to a disturbance when the patrol vehicle had a tire blowout in the area of Texas 97 and Farm-to-Market Road 466, which caused the vehicle to roll several times.
sanmarcostx.gov
San Marcos Police Investigating Deadly Crash
At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, San Marcos Police responded to a major crash at the intersection of McCarty Lane and Hunter Road. The collision involved two vehicles, a white Kia and a silver Toyota Scion. The preliminary investigation found the Kia was traveling inbound on Hunter...
