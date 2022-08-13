Hey there.... I saw you staring at my kitchen, so I thought I'd introduce myself. I'm your new home and, as you can see, I'm what you've been searching for. Built in 2019, I'm one of the youngest on the market- even my roof was replaced last summer. My garage has enough room for 2 vehicles, and is deep enough to park a truck. Inside, my floor plan is open and split, and my extra bedrooms share a jack-and jill style bathroom. My kitchen, dining room, and livingroom are all open, spacious, and ready for entertaining (did you see how many butts will fit on that couch?!). I'm often told my kitchen is my best feature, but my master suite is what made my seller fall for me. The room is HUGE and leads to a dreamy bathroom with a soaking tub, double vanities, and a MASSIVE closet. Like what you see so far? Wait until you see my backside! My patio is covered and I only have neighbors on one side! There's no way I'll be on the market long- you should schedule a showing appointment today!

BRYAN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO