Today in Aggie History, Aug. 15: Johnny Manziel gets the job
Aug. 15, 2012: Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin announced redshirt freshman quarterback Johnny Manziel would be the Aggies' starter, over sophomores Jameill Showers and Matt Joeckel. “Johnny has performed the best at this stage, and we will proceed until the season opener with him getting the first-team reps,” Sumlin...
WacoTrib.com
From underdogs to top dogs: Marlin poised to build on semifinal run
MARLIN — The Marlin Bulldogs are underdogs no more. District 8-2A Div. I preview: Bosqueville, Bruceville-Eddy, Crawford, Marlin, Moody, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott, Valley Mills. After leading Marlin to a state semifinal in his first season at the helm of the program, Ruben Torres knows his team isn’t going to sneak up on anyone. But with the majority of their major contributors returning, the Bulldogs are starving to get farther this year.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
starlocalmedia.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
KBTX.com
Grassfire destroys two structures in Burleson County
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A grassfire in rural Burleson County destroyed two structures just outside of Caldwell Friday evening. Three outhouses were also destroyed. Snook VFD, Beaver Creek and Sommerville VFDs responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Friday. The fire started in the 700 block of N Berry...
Disaster declarations issued for Bryan, College Station due to extreme drought
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The mayors of College Station and Bryan both declared a local state of disaster in their respective cities due to extreme drought. According to a news release, almost 96% of Brazos County is classified in the "Extreme Drought Category" with 20% in the "Exceptional Drought Category."
KBTX.com
Bryan-College Station residents paying more for gas than most cities in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week, AAA announced the national average of regular gas dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since March. While gas prices may be lower than they were earlier in the summer, Bryan and College Station residents are actually paying more for gas compared to the rest of Texas.
Hollywood makes its way to The Brazos Valley
One local business is getting the opportunity to be featured on the silver screen in an upcoming film set to hit theaters and stream in 2023 with some famous names.
KBTX.com
Snook native celebrates 103rd birthday with family and friends
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Madeline Groce says she didn’t expect to see her 103rd Birthday, but her friends and family made sure she had a grand celebration for it. Groce who is known as “Nanny” to her many grandchildren had a celebration at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Snook Saturday afternoon.
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial
BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Mondy in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listerious outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
fox44news.com
Body found on W Pruitt Street in Bryan Identified, Along With Suspect
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – On August 14th, 2022, at around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a dead body in the backyard of a residence. Officers located a woman with an apparent gunshot wound that appeared to have been...
KBTX.com
Amazon Prime drone delivery takes over Century Square lawn
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Amazon Prime showcased its new drone delivery service that will arrive in College Station by the end of this year. Hundreds of people gathered on the lawn at Century Square to enjoy a morning of innovation and excitement. An Amazon Prime drone was on display to the public, and Amazon Prime staff was there to answer any questions people had.
KBTX.com
School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A teacher in College Station had a setback right as the school year is about to begin. While she was working in her classroom Wednesday night, the school supplies she ordered online and delivered to her home were stolen from her front porch. The video...
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $320,000
Hey there.... I saw you staring at my kitchen, so I thought I'd introduce myself. I'm your new home and, as you can see, I'm what you've been searching for. Built in 2019, I'm one of the youngest on the market- even my roof was replaced last summer. My garage has enough room for 2 vehicles, and is deep enough to park a truck. Inside, my floor plan is open and split, and my extra bedrooms share a jack-and jill style bathroom. My kitchen, dining room, and livingroom are all open, spacious, and ready for entertaining (did you see how many butts will fit on that couch?!). I'm often told my kitchen is my best feature, but my master suite is what made my seller fall for me. The room is HUGE and leads to a dreamy bathroom with a soaking tub, double vanities, and a MASSIVE closet. Like what you see so far? Wait until you see my backside! My patio is covered and I only have neighbors on one side! There's no way I'll be on the market long- you should schedule a showing appointment today!
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale #4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in neighborhood
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department confirms to KBTX that officers are investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of the downtown area. The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue. Police are at a home and...
KBTX.com
18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 18-year-old from Bryan was arrested for the murder of a ride-share driver on Monday. Bryan police confirmed officers were investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of downtown on Aug. 14. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a “deceased person” in the backyard of a home.
wtaw.com
Madisonville Woman Arrested For Helping Remove An ATM From A Northgate Business
Five months ago, an A-T-M machine containing almost $6,000 dollars was taken from outside a bar in the Northgate district. Last Friday, one of two suspects identified by College Station police was arrested. According to the CSPD arrest report, 25 year old Wendy Arjon of Madisonville denies driving the vehicle...
