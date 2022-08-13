ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Notre Dame Names Sophomore Tyler Buchner Starting QB

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fi7UT_0hG82VGx00

Buchner put his dual-threat abilities on display in 10 games for the Fighting Irish last season.

After he battled redshirt sophomore Drew Pyne throughout the spring and beginning of fall camp, Notre Dame has named sophomore Tyler Buchner its starting quarterback for the season opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3.

A former four-star prospect from La Jolla, Calif., where he was considered the 11th-best quarterback and No. 71 prospect overall in the class of 2021, Buchner played in 10 games for the Fighting Irish last season as the backup to starter Jack Coan .

He completed 21-of-35 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions and rushed 46 times for 336 yards and three more scores, becoming the first freshman quarterback in school history to have a passing and rushing touchdown in the same game.

Buchner’s first test as a starter will be under the lights against a revamped Buckeyes defense that hired longtime Oklahoma State coordinator Jim Knowles this offseason. He did not play against the Cowboys in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, which would have given him a unique opportunity to go up against Knowles' scheme.

