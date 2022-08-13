Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel MavenMichigan State
Opinion: Mancelona Public Schools $19.5 Million Bond ProposalKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
northernexpress.com
Paradise Cove’s Leelanau Lemonade
Talk about a drink with a view. Here’s how to get yours. Step one: Belly up to the bar at Paradise Cove Bar & Grill (aka South End Tiki Bar) tucked along the shores of Lake Leelanau. Step two: Ask for the Leelanau Lemonade ($10.50). The description on the menu may be short and sweet—“lemony tart mixture, vodka lemonade”—but the drink is tall and sour in the best possible way. This baby eschews the artificial taste of so many lemon-based cocktails, instead offering an endlessly sippable and highly refreshing beverage. A sugared rim adds just the right touch of sweetness to have you going back for seconds. Step three: Take literally five paces from the bar and enjoy while looking out at the blue waters of Lake Leelanau, perhaps with a side of pretzel bites or onion rings from the grill’s menu. Find it at 9851 S Perrins Landing Dr., Traverse City. paradisecovemi.com/bar-grill.
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan
book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
$8.3M Charlevoix Dream Home Has Full Aquatic Garage & 30 Foot Bar
If there was ever a boaters paradise, this could be it. The multi-million dollar home is a standout on the shores of downtown Charlevoix for its beautiful design, but it's the boat house that truly sets it apart. Not just any boat house, but a full aquatic garage with room for multiple boats and yachts.
MTM On The Road: Morning Glory Mercantile in Houghton Lake
You may not realize it, but Roscommon has a pretty large arts and crafts scene. Morning Glory Mercantile in Houghton Lake hosts booths from over 30 vendors all across Michigan. One crafter even travels from Ohio to sell her candles there. They’re located on West Houghton Lake Drive across from...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Traverse City Hiking Trails (For All Levels & Pet-Friendly)
Traverse City is the heart of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, home to the abundant and ever-changing natural scenery and distinct shores of Lake Michigan. The area highlights towering cliffside overlooks, rolling sand dunes, and dense forests for miles in all directions. With the constantly shifting climate and its diverse landscape, Traverse City is central to an array of unique outdoor opportunities.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has One of America’s Best Lake Towns
There isn’t much of summer left, but there’s still time to enjoy the beautiful lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-appropriate things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and take in the sunshine. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
northernexpress.com
High, Pioneers!
The state’s first legal smoking lounge for recreational marijuana opened in Kalkaska this summer. When first-timers slip through the mirrored-glass door under the maroon awning at the corner of Fourth and Cedar streets in Kalkaska, Chris Atteberry says their reaction is almost always the same: eyes wide, smile broad, and brows raised in disbelief.
recordpatriot.com
Pet owners beware: Potential parvovirus outbreak, here's where and what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A northern Michigan animal shelter recently posted a public service announcement informing pet owners of a possible parvovirus outbreak. According to the Otsego County Animal Shelter, reports of the outbreak have included Otsego County, Vanderbilt, the City of Gaylord,...
DNR Investigating Large Black Cat Sighting in Copemish
Before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run at Twisted Trails Off Road Park on Saturday, a photographer for the event, Dakota Stebbins, took pictures of what appears to be a large cat. “It was a downpour and pretty, pretty good for most of the morning. I had a camouflage...
leelanauticker.com
Rockhounding All The Rage In Leelanau County
Rockhounding is big business in Leelanau County – literally! Local shops have started to carry more and more specialized gear for the “hunt” and more and more locals and tourists alike want tips and tricks for finding the elusive Petoskey Stone or Leland Blues. We asked local guru Scot Wack, owner of Northport Trading Post, for the latest on the rock-hound life. Scot, and his wife, Jennifer, have carried on Jennifer’s grandfather’s tradition of creating Petoskey stone jewelry, and selling stones, stone art, and polishing kits at the store. They are one of the few shops that actually polish and sell stones on site. Here, a Q&A with Wack:
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
moderncampground.com
200-Site RV Park Coming to Kalkaska County
Pine Brook Properties is developing a 200-plus-site recreational vehicle park and a self-storage facility on 80 acres of commercially zoned property along M-72, just west of the village of Kalkaska (Michigan). According to a report, the project’s goal is to provide more options for storage and camping in the area,...
worldatlas.com
10 Most Beautiful Lakes in Michigan
When browsing about the best lakes in Michigan, one almost always finds Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, Lake Erie, and Lake Huron on the top of the list. While these four lakes are indeed beautiful, their sheer scale overshadows other smaller but equally picturesque ones. Michigan, the "Great Lakes State", is home to a plethora of such not so much hidden, but just underrated gems. Here are ten lakes in the "Mitten State" that when visited offer a lake experience like no other.
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
themanchestermirror.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
Ann Arbor to Traverse City Railway Project Receives Over $2 Million in Grants for Phase II Study
The Northern Michigan Passenger Railway Project to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, and even Petoskey, got a huge boost in funds. “There is a $1 million allocation in the state’s budget that was made a few weeks ago, and so that goes through MDOT,” said Groundworks Center for Resilient Communities Transportation Program Manager Carolyn Ulstad. “Just this week, we found out that we were successful in partnership with the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority that we received, and were awarded, the $1.3 million to continue the work as well.”
Petoskey Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident in Bear Creek Township
A 71-year-old Petoskey man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Bear Creek Township last Friday. Deputies from the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident on River Road, near Howard Road, around 7:30 a.m. Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2012 GMC Terrain, driven by John Andrew Marczak, was traveling northbound when it crossed over the center line, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
Petoskey man dies following single-car crash in Northern Michigan
EMMET COUNTY, MI -- A 71-year-old Petoskey man died Friday after he was involved in a single-car crash on Rover Road, near Howard Road in Bear Creek Township. UpNorthLive reports John Marczak died at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital following the crash which happened around 7:37 a.m. Police believe Marczak was...
Traverse City Police Investigating Break-In at Sixth Street Drugs
Traverse City police are investigating an overnight break-in at a local pharmacy. Police say someone forced their way in through one of the doors at Sixth Street Drugs in Traverse City. An investigation in ongoing, but police say an unknown amount of narcotics was taken. If you have any information...
DNR Provides Update to Camp Grayling Expansion Proposal
As the state considers a Michigan National Guard proposal to expand its Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Michigan DNR is encouraging public comment. The Michigan National Guard has proposed leasing nearly 162,000 acres of state forest land to conduct training exercises that use sophisticated communications systems. Camp Grayling officials say they would create buffer zones around training areas and stay at least 1,500 feet from lakes and rivers.
