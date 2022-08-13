Ward injured his foot on the final day of Browns minicamp, but the cornerback avoided any structural damage. While he was expected to return for the start of training camp, Ward needed an extra week-plus to get right. Despite being sidelined, he was still an active participant in meetings, with Greg Newsome II telling Anthony Poisal of the team’s website that Ward was constantly “coaching” and “leading” his teammates.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO