Philadelphia, PA

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
New York Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson already proving he belongs

The New York Jets made an exciting draft pick in wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick in this last draft. Wilson was added by the Jets to help Zach Wilson and provide a big-play threat presence to this offense. Already, early on as a rookie, Wilson is proving that he can be special for the Jets.
NFL
Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib's brother turns self in after slaying

LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself in to authorities Monday after police identified him as the suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Police said that a murder warrant was issued for Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, in the fatal shooting on Saturday night of Michael Hickmon, 43, police in the Dallas-area city of Lancaster said. According to witnesses, Talib pulled out a gun and shot Hickmon multiple times after a disagreement between the opposing coaching staff of two youth football teams over calls made by the officiating crew led to a physical fight, police said. Hickmon was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say no other injuries were reported.
LANCASTER, TX
New York Jets' Garrett Wilson says NFL preseason debut was 'everything I expected'

New York Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson made his NFL preseason debut against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night. The Jets' second, first-round pick from April's draft out of Ohio State recorded two receptions on three targets for 25 yards. “It was everything I expected,” Wilson told Jets team reporter...
NFL
NFL training camp updates 2022: Justin Reid takes reps at kicker, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers prep for joint practices

The 2022 NFL training camps continued Monday with just under four weeks until the regular season begins Sept. 8. Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid played the role of kicker in practice today after making a PAT in the Saturday preseason game, while the Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby returned to kicking workouts for the first time since offseason surgery on his right knee.
KANSAS CITY, MO

