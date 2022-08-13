Read full article on original website
3 Eagles players battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason opener vs. Jets
The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New York Jets 24-21 in their preseason opener. The game was competitive throughout and both teams had players display potential. However, Zach Wilson suffered a concerning injury for New York which has Jets fans worried. Nonetheless, the Eagles escaped this game with a number of positives despite taking the loss.
Jets Provide Update on Quarterback Zach Wilson Following Knee Injury in Preseason Opener
The No. 1 goal when it comes to NFL preseason games is to keep star players healthy. Unfortunately, the New York Jets didn’t complete that mission in the opener on Friday night, losing quarterback Zach Wilson to injury. Wilson left Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles late in...
How Willis' Preseason Debut Compared to Other Drafted QBs
The Titans rookie ran the ball more than most, which was not necessarily a good thing in the eyes of his coaches.
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold still locked in dead heat for starting quarterback role
Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold did not make it easier for Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to make a decision as to who will be the starting quarterback during Week 1 of the regular season. Mayfield started for the Panthers against the Washington Commanders and was 4-of-7 for 45...
Yardbarker
New York Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson already proving he belongs
The New York Jets made an exciting draft pick in wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick in this last draft. Wilson was added by the Jets to help Zach Wilson and provide a big-play threat presence to this offense. Already, early on as a rookie, Wilson is proving that he can be special for the Jets.
Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib's brother turns self in after slaying
LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself in to authorities Monday after police identified him as the suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Police said that a murder warrant was issued for Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, in the fatal shooting on Saturday night of Michael Hickmon, 43, police in the Dallas-area city of Lancaster said. According to witnesses, Talib pulled out a gun and shot Hickmon multiple times after a disagreement between the opposing coaching staff of two youth football teams over calls made by the officiating crew led to a physical fight, police said. Hickmon was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say no other injuries were reported.
Ravens Camp Report: Marcus Peters Back in Fold
The Ravens got some good news when cornerback Marcus Peters returned to training camp and his presence will make a huge difference in the secondary.
Jets’ Zach Wilson gets ‘optimistic’ update before knee surgery
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets are breathing a sigh of relief. After injuring his knee against the Atlanta Falcons, Wilson was feared to be out for the season with a torn ACL, but, thankfully, he’s received a cautiously optimistic diagnosis as the Jets quarterback prepares for surgery.
247Sports
New York Jets' Garrett Wilson says NFL preseason debut was 'everything I expected'
New York Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson made his NFL preseason debut against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night. The Jets' second, first-round pick from April's draft out of Ohio State recorded two receptions on three targets for 25 yards. “It was everything I expected,” Wilson told Jets team reporter...
‘Optimistic’ Robert Saleh reveals plan for Zach Wilson surgery after preseason knee injury
Zach Wilson will have a procedure on his injured right knee Tuesday, but New York Jets coach Robert Saleh revealed he’s cautiously optimistic the quarterback won’t be sidelined for an extended period of time. “They’ll know more once they get in there,” Saleh said Sunday. “We’re optimistic but...
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Justin Reid takes reps at kicker, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers prep for joint practices
The 2022 NFL training camps continued Monday with just under four weeks until the regular season begins Sept. 8. Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid played the role of kicker in practice today after making a PAT in the Saturday preseason game, while the Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby returned to kicking workouts for the first time since offseason surgery on his right knee.
