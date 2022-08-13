Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Place to Eat Is At This Rhode Island Staple
Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary experts. The guy with the crazy hair has built a career around food and seeking out the best spots in the country. Getting a stamp of approval from Fieri is like a golden ticket for restaurant owners.
Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant
You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
New Bedford’s Paul Santos Making Late-Night Debut on ABC6
On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11:30 p.m., "Paul Santos Live," seen locally on cable television, will make its debut on ABC6 in Providence. "It's an idea I've been working towards for some time now, and I'm excited to launch the show in a much larger TV market," said seasoned host Paul Santos, an established lawyer on the SouthCoast when he's not interviewing someone interesting.
Life’s a Beach for This Rhode Island Camel [VIDEO]
It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day Aug. 13 at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, Rhode Island, when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect.
This Westport Bakery’s Kool-Aid Pickles Have Been Been a Sweet Seller
If you have yet to marinate your pickles in Kool-Aid, you're missing out, my friends. There's a quaint Westport bakery that's been owned and operated by Karen Smith since 1981. Baked goods such as muffins, danish, turnovers, cakes and pies are the signature sellers, but one new item has been flying off the shelf like hot cakes.
WaterFire lighting celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire returned for a full lighting on Saturday night with crowds expected to be their largest of the season. For the second year in a row, WaterFire and The Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) are celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color with a full lightning. Saturday night’s event was described by organizers […]
Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center to Be Renamed
Multiple media reports indicate the Dunkin' Donuts Center in nearby Providence, Rhode Island will soon be known as something else. As we reported earlier this year, Dunkin's contract for naming rights to the 13,000-seat arena expired in April, but the company's name remains in place until a new sponsor is announced, probably in September.
Pawtucket stadium developer’s Arizona team may leave newly built facility there
Phoenix Rising is often touted as evidence that developer Brett Johnson will have the experience to make a soccer stadium work in Rhode Island.
Turnto10.com
Providence unveils new ground mural by local artist
(WJAR) — The City of Providence unveiled a new ground mural on Friday. The colorful creation is at the intersection of Daboll street and Public street. Local artist Rene Gómez is the talent behind the new creation. Mayor Jorge Elorza and others held a ribbon cutting to celebrate...
Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend
Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
whatsupnewp.com
Old Canteen Restaurant, donut/coffee shop, liquor store, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
ABC6.com
Part of Tiverton dog park closed down due to bee hive
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Part of the Raymond F Jones Memorial Dog Park in Tiverton is closed due to a bee hive that’s been stinging people and pets. The dog park took to Facebook Sunday to announce the closure of the large dog side because it has to be “professionally removed.”
ABC6.com
Johnston police find lost dog at ice cream shop
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Johnston Police Department said Sunday they’re trying to reconnect a lost dog they found Saturday night with his owner. Police said they found the dog at Sundaes Ice Cream on Greenville Avenue. The dog was wearing a blue collard when they found him.
Northeastern farmers face new challenges with severe drought
The impacts of climate change have been felt throughout the Northeastern U.S. with rising sea levels, heavy precipitation and storm surges causing flooding and coastal erosion.
Turnto10.com
Providence extends guaranteed income program by six months
(WJAR) — More than 100 Providence residents will continue to get $500 a month with no strings attached. The city announced on Monday an extension of the guaranteed income pilot program for six months. This iteration of the program will use city money. For the first year of the...
On the Job: Los Andes Restaurant hiring various positions
12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
Free Fun Friday: Family Four Pack to Water Wizz
It's been a hot summer. Really hot. As nice as fans and air-conditioning are, there's only so much sitting inside the house we can tolerate before boredom strikes. Water Wizz, southern New England's largest water park. This Wareham destination has been cooling off and entertaining families for decades and it's still the place to go.
Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery
FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
Facebook Scam Claims Mattapoisett Stabbers, Fall River/Plymouth Serial Killer
There’s a scam going around social media claiming horrible acts of violence being committed in Fall River, Plymouth, Mattapoisett and other communities in Massachusetts and beyond that appears to be nothing more than a hoax devised to make the post go viral. We first noticed it on July 27,...
