Providence, RI

FUN 107

Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant

You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford’s Paul Santos Making Late-Night Debut on ABC6

On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11:30 p.m., "Paul Santos Live," seen locally on cable television, will make its debut on ABC6 in Providence. "It's an idea I've been working towards for some time now, and I'm excited to launch the show in a much larger TV market," said seasoned host Paul Santos, an established lawyer on the SouthCoast when he's not interviewing someone interesting.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Life’s a Beach for This Rhode Island Camel [VIDEO]

It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day Aug. 13 at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, Rhode Island, when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect.
WAKEFIELD, MA
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Entertainment
WPRI 12 News

WaterFire lighting celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire returned for a full lighting on Saturday night with crowds expected to be their largest of the season. For the second year in a row, WaterFire and The Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) are celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color with a full lightning. Saturday night’s event was described by organizers […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center to Be Renamed

Multiple media reports indicate the Dunkin' Donuts Center in nearby Providence, Rhode Island will soon be known as something else. As we reported earlier this year, Dunkin's contract for naming rights to the 13,000-seat arena expired in April, but the company's name remains in place until a new sponsor is announced, probably in September.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence unveils new ground mural by local artist

(WJAR) — The City of Providence unveiled a new ground mural on Friday. The colorful creation is at the intersection of Daboll street and Public street. Local artist Rene Gómez is the talent behind the new creation. Mayor Jorge Elorza and others held a ribbon cutting to celebrate...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend

Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Part of Tiverton dog park closed down due to bee hive

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Part of the Raymond F Jones Memorial Dog Park in Tiverton is closed due to a bee hive that’s been stinging people and pets. The dog park took to Facebook Sunday to announce the closure of the large dog side because it has to be “professionally removed.”
TIVERTON, RI
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
ABC6.com

Johnston police find lost dog at ice cream shop

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Johnston Police Department said Sunday they’re trying to reconnect a lost dog they found Saturday night with his owner. Police said they found the dog at Sundaes Ice Cream on Greenville Avenue. The dog was wearing a blue collard when they found him.
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence extends guaranteed income program by six months

(WJAR) — More than 100 Providence residents will continue to get $500 a month with no strings attached. The city announced on Monday an extension of the guaranteed income pilot program for six months. This iteration of the program will use city money. For the first year of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
JOHNSTON, RI
FUN 107

Free Fun Friday: Family Four Pack to Water Wizz

It's been a hot summer. Really hot. As nice as fans and air-conditioning are, there's only so much sitting inside the house we can tolerate before boredom strikes. Water Wizz, southern New England's largest water park. This Wareham destination has been cooling off and entertaining families for decades and it's still the place to go.
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery

FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
FALL RIVER, MA

