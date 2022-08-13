Panthers Top Commanders: Sam Howell 2 TDs in Last-Second Loss

The Panthers and Commanders meet today in the preseason opener.

The Washington Commanders (0-0) take on the Carolina Panthers (0-0) in Landover, Maryland at FedEx Field for the preseason opener.

The Commanders will see the debut of their new quarterback Carson Wentz as well as fifth-round rookie Sam Howell. Both are expected to make their debuts this afternoon.

The team announced that the following players would sit out of today's game ...

C Chase Roullier

G Trai Turner

TE Logan Thomas

OT Cornelius Lucas

C Tyler Larsen

OT Saahdiq Charles

TE John Bates

OL Nolan Laufenberg

TE Cole Turner

DE Chase Young

CB Benjamin St-Juste

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

1st Quarter:

Alex Erickson returned the opening kickoff to the 18-yard line and the Commanders started the preseason on offense. A quick three-and-out led to a Tress Way punt that bounced inside the Panthers' 25-yard line.

Change of Possession

The starting Commanders' defense featured linebackers Jamin Davis and Cole Holcomb. Facing a third down, new Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield found an open Shi Smith for a big chunk play, extending the drive.

Washington's defense got off to a slow start, giving up three third-downs. Mayfield led a long drive that sputtered and resulted in a Zane Gonzalez field goal.

Panthers 3-0

Change of Possession

Wentz seemed comfortable in the pocket during his second drive, hitting a couple throws outside the numbers. On first down, Panthers defensive back Jeremy Chinn punched the ball away from Antonio Gibson and the Panthers took over in great field position.

Virginia Tech rookie Amaré Barno recovered at the Commanders' 19-yard line

Change of Possession

Sam Darnold came in at quarterback for Carolina and instantly made a play, hitting Brandon Zylstra for eight yards. Just two plays later, Darnold lofted a pass to Rashard Higgins, who extended the Panthers lead to double digits..

Panthers 10-0

Change of Possession

For the third straight time, the Carolina kick coverage team excelled, making the stop inside the Commanders' 20-yard line.

The third series for Wentz started off with a throw-and-catch to Terry McLaurin. Alabama rookie running back Brian Robinson also has two straight chunk plays, both on the ground and through the air.

2nd Quarter:

The first play out of the break, Wentz went deep for McLaurin, who just missed an acrobatic catch. The very next snap, an explosive Curtis Samuel opened up the flats for a Commanders first down.

Wentz continued his accurate passing day so far, hitting J.D. McKissic on an angle route for a large gain, setting up the Commanders deep in Panthers' territory.

Robinson powered his way into the end zone, the first score of his NFL career and the Commanders were able to get onto the scoreboard for the first time this afternoon. Thanks to some key blocks on the left side, Washington was able to cue up their new fight song for the first time all season.

Joey Slye missed the ensuing extra point, the one mistake on the 14 play, 82-yard drive.

Panthers 10-6

Change of Possession

The defensive front of the Commanders had a strong drive, forcing a throw away by Darnold on third down. Jonathan Allen was a machine rushing the passer and extra effort by Erickson on the punt return gives the Commanders the ball with a chance to take their first lead of the game.

Change of Possession

Taylor Heinicke came in for his first series of the game. The Commanders' offense started to settle in and pick up speed, racking up five straight plays of positive gains.

On fourth-and-one, running back Jonathan Williams followed his blockers and burst through the line, extending the drive. Following a Washington timeout, Heinicke began to push the ball downfield.

The momentum sputtered just outside the red zone and ended with a Duke Dawson interception on an overthrown pass, intended for Kyric McGowan.

Change of Possession

Former XFL superstar P.J. Walker came in for the Panthers, their third quarterback of the first half. On third down, a diving catch by tight end Giovanni Ricci extended the drive and forced Carolina into hurry up offense.

The Panthers took their first timeout following a big sack by defensive lineman Daniel Wise. A 25 yard pick up by Zylstra and a draw run by Walker set the Panthers up in Washington territory.

With 11 seconds left in the half, Walker sailed his pass over Shi Smith, his intended target, and that concluded the first half.

Halftime: Panthers 10, Commanders 6

3rd Quarter:

Joey Slye booted a touchback and Walker and the Panthers started at their own 25-yard line.

Commanders safety Steven Parker had the defensive highlight of the drive, violently bringing Walker down and losing his helmet in the process.

Coming out of the Panthers' timeout, undrafted free agent Derek White made a spectacular grab down the middle of the field, setting the offense deep in Washington territory. The opening drive was capped with Spencer Brown churning out a 3-yard score.

Panthers 17-6

Change of Possession

Rookie quarterback Sam Howell came into the game and immediately wad set back five yards after a false start. Jaret Patterson caught a swing pass on third down and a good defensive stop by Carolina forced another Tress Way punt.

Change of Possession

Cornerback De'Vante Bausby walked off the field during the Panthers' offensive drive, which quickly moved down the field. Another solid catch by Derek White had Carolina knocking on the door, until a Jeremy Reaves sack forced the Panthers to settle for a field goal.

Panthers 20-6

Change of Possession

Second-year wide receiver Dax Milne was wide open across the middle of the field, settling the Commanders up at midfield. Howell then took a 7-yard sack, one of his first errors of the day, and following a short run, the third quarter ran out.

4th Quarter:

Baylor rookie Kalon Barnes broke up an out route and the Commanders' drive ended in a punt.

Change of Possession

Matt Corral, the Panthers' third-round pick, came in as the team's fourth quarterback. His debut drive showed his connection with wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, who caught Corral's first career attempt. His next target? A hospital pass that left the fourth-year pass catcher down on the turf.

Out of the timeout, William Bradley-King batted down a Corral pass to force a Johnny Hekker punt.

Change of Possession

On first down, Howell unloaded a deep ball to Kelvin Harmon, who made a circus catch. However, it was called back after Harmon stepped out of bounds prior. The rookie gunslinger also evaded a would-be sack and was able to get back to the line of scrimmage.

Kyric McGowan, who is pushing for a roster spot, caught a strike in between the hashes for 27 yards and had Washington cooking. Two plays later, Howell rushed in for his first pro touchdown, pulling the Commanders to within seven.

Panthers 20-13

Change of Possession

The Washington defensive front went back to its 2020 ways, making Corral scramble for his life in the pocket. A small punt return by Matt Cole has the Commanders in a position to tie the game up.

Change of Possession

The drive for Washington featured some highs and lows. It started with allowing a sack to Carolina's Phil Hoskins. Soon after, a 40+ yard gain from Alex Erickson had the Commanders cooking, but a taunting penalty pushed them back to midfield.

A face mask penalty from Barnes allowed Washington to move the chains, but two consecutive incompletions and a catch that was just short of the marker forced the Commanders to go for it on fourth down.

With under four minutes, an elusive run by Reggie Bonnafon gave the Commanders a new set of downs, allowing Sam Howell to sneak into the end zone.

On the ensuing two-point attempt, Howell found a wide-open Erickson to take their first lead of the afternoon.

Commanders 21-20

Change of Possession

The Panthers' rookie quarterback took the field with just over two minutes left in regulation. With a chance to lead a game-winning drive, Corral

On the ground, the Panthers picked up another first down and after two straight incompletions, the clock stopped with 1:26 in the fourth.

A fumble recovery and return by Washington was negated after an illegal contact penalty in the secondary. On Carolina's second opportunity, Corral's helmet flew off, inciting another costly flag.

The Commanders called their second timeout and with 28 seconds remaining, Zane Gonzalez drills a 45-yard field goal to reclaim the lead.

Panthers 23-21

Change of Possession

Washington's last-ditch effort was aided by a Panthers offsides penalty, but with seven ticks left, Howell's final throw goes to Dax Milne, who is well short of the end zone.

Final Score: Panthers 23, Commanders 21