Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
The Apple Watch Series 7 is back at its record-low Prime Day price
SAVE $120: Amazon and Walmart have the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) on sale for its all-time low price of $279 as of Aug. 2. That's 30% off its $399 MSRP. Several major retailers seem to be clearing out their inventories ahead of this fall's new Apple Watch (Pro? Series 8?) release.
Refinery29
The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech...
Phone Arena
Amazon now has one premium Apple Watch Series 7 model on sale at a mammoth discount
If you thought being able to shave 120 bucks off the list prices of a couple of different Apple Watch Series 7 variants recently was great (which it totally was), wait until you see how much (or how little) Amazon is charging for a specific 45mm model with built-in cellular connectivity for a presumably limited time only.
ETOnline.com
Best Apple Watch Deals 2022: Save Big on The Apple Watch Series 7 and Watch SE Now
If you are thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch this summer, Amazon is having a Back to School Sale right now and it's the best place to shop for deals on all things Apple right now. With prices much lower than you'll find at the Apple Store, you can currently snag unbeatable deals on Apple Watches. A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.
YOGA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to improve battery life on your Apple Watch
If your Apple Watch needs to be charged too often, or it is using more battery life than you think it should, there are a number of things that you can do to improve your Apple Watch battery life. The Apple Watch comes with a wide variety of settings, and...
ETOnline.com
Best Buy Just Launched a Huge Anniversary Sale: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More
Best Buy just launched its Anniversary Sale today and the savings are epic. Celebrating the retailer's anniversary, discounts are being rolled out on big-ticket items from Apple, Samsung, Dyson and many more top brands. Whether you're back-to-school shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances, the Best Buy Anniversary Sale has everything from laptops and TVs to vacuums and massage guns marked down now.
ZDNet
Best Buy's anniversary sale is here, and these are our top deal picks
Best Buy has been around for a really long time (since it was called Sound of Music in 1966), so it comes as no surprise that they want to celebrate their success by helping customers find products they love. So, they're hosting an Anniversary Sale! The catch is that you have until August 14 to pick up these fan-favorite items.
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today
If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
Mashed
Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change
There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
How To Find The Best Portable Charger For Your iPhone, According To Apple Experts
When is the last time you badly needed to charge your iPhone but weren’t at home? If your answer is: all the darn time, then you might want to look into investing in a quality portable charger that can safely and efficiently power up your phone’s battery no matter where you roam. Like a lot of tech accessories, portable chargers aren’t one and the same. Depending on your phone’s needs and your personal travel needs, the charger you choose will differ from the one your friend snagged. This is how to find the best portable charger for your iPhone, according to Apple experts.
Phone Arena
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Despite unveiling a grand total of five extraordinary products at yesterday's big Unpacked event, Samsung only nixed two of these bad boys' forerunners, somewhat surprisingly keeping the Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, Z Flip 3, and Buds Live around, at least for the time being. Of course, the (officially)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefastmode.com
2degrees Launches eSIM capability for Apple, Samsung & Oppo Devices
New Zealand-based mobile operator, 2degrees recently announced it has enabled eSIM functionality to work with a range of Apple, Samsung and Oppo devices. eSIMs enable services on modern handsets and devices such as the Apple Watch without the need for a physical SIM card. At launch, eSIMs will be available to business customers, with consumer services later in August and wearables to follow. The launch of eSIMs comes five months into a 5G rollout plan, which continues at pace in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, with more regions planned.
Phone Arena
Update to Fitbit app reveals 24-hour battery life for upcoming Pixel Watch
Google announced at its I/O Developer Conference in May that the first Google Pixel Watch will be introduced later this year, during the fall. We know that it will have voice-enabled Google Assistant integration, Fitbit integration for health and fitness monitoring, Google Maps phone-free support, Google Wallet support, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, Google Home Support, and easy-to-attach custom watch bands.
This wild 4K TV folds itself into a metal sculpture when it's not in use
We've seen some pretty out-there TV designs in our time, but this is one of the most audacious yet… and even better, it's not just for show. This is actually going on-sale. This is the C SEED N1, and as you can see in the picture above, it transforms from a piece of sculpture into a huge, super-advanced 4K TV – and back again, when it's not in use. It comes in 103-inch, 137-inch and 165-inch sizes – so you can imagine that the metal sculpture is pretty large and imposing on its own, and then it unfurls into a screen fit for a home theater experience to rival the best projectors.
Digital Trends
Awesome dorm-sized 4K TVs are insanely cheap at Best Buy right now
For college students, heading back to school means heading back to dorms. Setting your dorm up right helps kickstart your school year, which is why we’re bringing you these awesome 4K TV deals from Best Buy that are perfectly sized to fit in your dorm room. These Best Buy TV deals make it affordable to turn your dorm into a home theater, so check them out now before they’re gone.
Gamespot
Get An Apple TV For Just $80 (Refurbished)
Adding an Apple TV to your setup is an easy way to upgrade your home theater. Not only do these give you access to popular apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and more, but they’re faster and more responsive than most built-in smart TV platforms (and better than Roku or Fire Sticks). The Apple TV lineup usually costs a pretty penny, but there are a few refurbished models on eBay that are all listed for $100 or less, including two options that offer 4K streaming.
Apple Silicon M1 Ultra vs M1 Max vs RTX 3090 performance
If you are interested in learning more about the unbelievable power of the latest Apple Silicon M processors you may be interested in a new video created by the team over at Digital Foundry that compares the Apple Silicon M1 Ultra vs M1 Max vs RTX 3090. Providing an in-depth analysis and performance between the three different platforms.
hypebeast.com
Apple's Upcoming AR Glasses May Cost Upward of $2,000 USD
Apple has long been rumored to be working on a set of augmented reality glasses, and now there are finally reports about its pricing. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant will be offering the headset for upwards of $2,000 USD, placing it at the top end of the current AR and VR market. Despite the price tag, Kuo added that Apple is planning on shipping more than 1.5 million units in 2023 alone.
Perks and Rec: Snag BOGO Apple Watches at ATT
Big savings on Apple Watches, a lululemon surplus sale, and $70 off a Google Nest Hub.
Comments / 0