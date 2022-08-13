We've seen some pretty out-there TV designs in our time, but this is one of the most audacious yet… and even better, it's not just for show. This is actually going on-sale. This is the C SEED N1, and as you can see in the picture above, it transforms from a piece of sculpture into a huge, super-advanced 4K TV – and back again, when it's not in use. It comes in 103-inch, 137-inch and 165-inch sizes – so you can imagine that the metal sculpture is pretty large and imposing on its own, and then it unfurls into a screen fit for a home theater experience to rival the best projectors.

ELECTRONICS ・ 28 DAYS AGO