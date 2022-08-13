Read full article on original website
What is a fatwa and why did Iran issue one against Salman Rushdie in 1989?
Sir Salman Rushdie, the acclaimed British-Indian novelist, was attacked on Friday at a planned lecture in western New York. A male assailant reportedly stormed the stage and stabbed the writer, who was airlifted to hospital.The attacker has reportedly been detained by police. No official motive has been ascribed to the assault, but it may be related to a long-running controversy over Rushdie’s 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, which has provoked numerous threats against the author’s life.On 14 February, 1989, Irananian religious leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa (legal opinion), calling on "all brave Muslims" to kill the writer...
Iranian Newspaper Praises Salman Rushdie’s Attacker
Iranian newspapers have celebrated the attack on Salman Rushdie with the Kayhan newspaper—whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—sending his assailant “a thousand bravos.”Rushdie, who has been the subject of a fatwa by Iran since 1989 following the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, is on a ventilator and at risk of losing an eye after he was stabbed at a literary event in western New York. Iran’s government is yet to comment on the attack but several of its newspapers have applauded the suspect, who police have identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar from Fairview, New...
Iran says Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack
DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday that no one had the right to level accusations against Tehran over Friday's attack on Salman Rushdie, and only he and his supporters were worthy of reproach and condemnation for denigrating the world's Muslims.
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after New York stabbing
Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator Friday evening, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in his arm and an eye he was likely to lose.Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was awaiting...
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Haberman reveals the message Trump tried sending to Garland
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman explains the message former President Donald Trump sent to the Department of Justice through an intermediary in the wake of the Mar-a-Lago search.
US News and World Report
Residents of Rushdie Suspect's Lebanese Village Say Incident Has Little to Do With Them
YAROUN, Lebanon (Reuters) -Street-side signs in the southern Lebanese village of Yaroun, the ancestral home of the suspect in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, bear posters of Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who in 1989 issued a fatwa calling for the author's death. The logo of Lebanon's powerful,...
Rushdie's stabbing highlights divisions in Iranian society
DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Many Iranians have turned to social media to show their anger and praise over the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie at a lecture in New York state, with some conspiracy theories linking it to Tehran's nuclear talks in Vienna.
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence
Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Sunak: Rushdie attack a ‘wake-up call’ to the West over Iran threat
Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak has said the stabbing of Sir Salman Rushdie should be a “wake-up call” for the West about the threat which Iran still poses.In the aftermath of the attack on the 75-year-old author, the former chancellor warned attempts to revive the international Iran nuclear deal may have reached a “dead end”.He also suggested that there could be a case for imposing sanctions on Iran’s hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).On Saturday, Hadi Matar, from Fairview, New Jersey, entered pleas of not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault at court in Mayville, New York State.The...
Iran denies being involved in attack on Salman Rushdie
An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, in remarks that were the country's first public comments on the attack.Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in a briefing to journalists.“We, in the incident of the attack on Salman Rushdie in the U.S., do not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters,” Kanaani said. “Nobody has right to accuse Iran in this regard.”Rushdie, 75, was stabbed Friday while attending an event in western New York. He suffered a damaged liver...
Iran blames Salman Rushdie after knife attack in New York
Iran has denied any involvement in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie at an event in New York on Friday, 12 August, instead blaming the author and his supporters.“In this attack, we do not consider anyone other than Salman Rushdie and his supporters worthy of blame and even condemnation,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988.The writer was forced into hiding for a decade after he received death threats.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment Salman Rushdie’s attacker apprehended by audience members seconds after stabbing authorSalman Rushdie: Author off ventilator and talking day after being stabbedSalman Rushdie: Hadi Matar pleads not guilty to attempted murder of author
Mar-a-Lago footage subpoenaed by DoJ sparks speculation Trump may still have some classified documents
Surveillance video subpoenaed by the Department of Justice has raised concerns that Donald Trump may still have some classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.Investigators from the DOJ subpoenaed video from a 60-day period “including views from outside the storage room”, reported The New York Times.“According to a person briefed on the matter, the footage showed that, after one instance in which Justice Department officials were in contact with Mr. Trump’s team, boxes were moved in and out of the room,” reported Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush for the newspaper.“That activity prompted concern among investigators about the handling of the material.”The Times says...
Washington Examiner
After the Salman Rushdie atrocity, Democrats must get serious about Iranian wetwork
Last Friday, the award-winning British American novelist Salman Rushdie took the stage in Chautauqua, New York, ironically to give a talk praising the United States as a safe haven for exiled writers like himself. Instead, he was assaulted by a knife-wielding assailant. The 75-year-old was gravely injured. While he appears...
Salman Rushdie’s attacker was in contact with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, report says
The New Jersey man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie up to 10 times had been in contact with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a new report claims.Vice reported that Hadi Matar, 25, was communicating with members of the militia over social media prior to the attack, citing anonymous intelligence sources.Iranian government officials have denied any involvement in Friday’s attack on Mr Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state and there is no evidence they were involved in planning the attack.But according to a European intelligence official who spoke to Vice, the stabbing bore all the hallmarks...
Lebanese town stays silent on Salman Rushdie’s alleged attacker
In Yaroun, where Hadi Matar is thought to have spent several summers, locals are keeping their heads down
US News and World Report
Suspect's Father Refuses to Speak About Rushdie Attack - Lebanon Town Mayor
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The father of a man charged with attempting to murder novelist Salman Rushdie has locked himself in at his home in southern Lebanon and is refusing to speak to anyone, town mayor Ali Tehfe said on Sunday. The suspect in Friday's attack in New York state has...
Explaining the controversy around 'Satanic Verses,' the book that led to the fatwa against author Salman Rushdie
Published in 1988, Rushdie's "The Satanic Verses" was decried by some as blasphemous for its portrayal of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.
Iran-backed newspaper threatens Trump, Pompeo assassinations after Salman Rushdie stabbing
JERUSALEM, Israel – The propaganda newspaper Kayhan, the mouthpiece for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, announced in a blaring editorial on its front page that the assassination of President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the cards. In an editorial on Saturday, the...
