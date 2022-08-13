Iran has denied any involvement in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie at an event in New York on Friday, 12 August, instead blaming the author and his supporters.“In this attack, we do not consider anyone other than Salman Rushdie and his supporters worthy of blame and even condemnation,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988.The writer was forced into hiding for a decade after he received death threats.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment Salman Rushdie’s attacker apprehended by audience members seconds after stabbing authorSalman Rushdie: Author off ventilator and talking day after being stabbedSalman Rushdie: Hadi Matar pleads not guilty to attempted murder of author

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 HOURS AGO