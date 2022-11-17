Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 15 Aug 2022 10:02:20 -0400: Traffic Control at Address: Cottesbrook Dr & Main Divide Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Austin Ridge Parkway in the Austin Creek Subdivision was recently connected through to Main Divide Drive in the Bowling Green Subdivision. Both of the aforementioned streets intersect with Cottesbrook Drive (Bowling Green) at the end of lengthy downhill grades. Currently the intersection is a two-ways stop on Cottesbrook, and traffic is now flying through the intersection on Main Divide. In the few weeks since the connector has been open, there have been multiple close calls, instances of racing, and even donuts in the intersection necessitating a call to WFPD. A four way stop and speed humps are needed.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO