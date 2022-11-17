Read full article on original website
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control – Mon, 15 Aug 2022 10:02:20 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 15 Aug 2022 10:02:20 -0400: Traffic Control at Address: Cottesbrook Dr & Main Divide Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Austin Ridge Parkway in the Austin Creek Subdivision was recently connected through to Main Divide Drive in the Bowling Green Subdivision. Both of the aforementioned streets intersect with Cottesbrook Drive (Bowling Green) at the end of lengthy downhill grades. Currently the intersection is a two-ways stop on Cottesbrook, and traffic is now flying through the intersection on Main Divide. In the few weeks since the connector has been open, there have been multiple close calls, instances of racing, and even donuts in the intersection necessitating a call to WFPD. A four way stop and speed humps are needed.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Mon, 15 Aug 2022 15:07:02 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 15 Aug 2022 15:07:02 -0400: Area Light Out at Address: 601 Groveton Trail Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Street light on the corner of Groveton Trail and N Franklin Street is out or so dim it might as well be out. For more...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property – Mon, 15 Aug 2022 14:07:14 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 15 Aug 2022 14:07:14 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property at Address: Tyler Run Dr & Woods Mill Cir Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Homeowner has let the weeds in his backyard over take deck and utility shed. Lives in corner lot. Visible from all sides.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Vehicle Parking Issue – Sat, 13 Aug 2022 14:50:50 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 13 Aug 2022 14:50:50 -0400: Vehicle Parking Issue at Address: 1053-1069 S Main St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Constant parking violations on the intersection of New Light and Ghoston rd. Multiple vehicles are parking right under no parking signs. For more information or...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Abandoned Vehicle on Public Property – Sat, 13 Aug 2022 15:10:20 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 13 Aug 2022 15:10:20 -0400: Abandoned Vehicle on Public Property at Address: 538 S Wingate St Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Car has not moved in months and is parked the wrong way on street. For more information or to add or update...
Bridge work will result in overnight closures on the Raleigh Beltline in coming weeks
The work could begin as early as Monday night. Contractors will place girders for a new bridge and demolish an old one nearby.
Drivers: Prepare for overnight I-440 closures in southwest Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Drivers traveling at night on Interstate 440 in southwest Raleigh should prepare for what could be a month of closures between Jones Franklin Road and Western Boulevard. I-440 W closing Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Monday at 9 p.m., the state Department of Transportation will close one...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Severe storms possible in North Carolina today
A storm system will slide through the state today, bringing with it the chance for strong to severe storms. We have a marginal to slight severe risk (level 1-2 of 5 threat) in place. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado. The...
jocoreport.com
Driver Cited Following US 70 Crash
SELMA – A young driver crashed his GMC Yukon SUV into a westbound US 70 guardrail near Buffalo Road, Sunday morning. The vehicle veered off the road to the right then was sent back across the travel lanes before slamming into the guardrail. The SUV skidded to a stop, ending up facing the wrong direction and blocking both westbound lanes. The driver was uninjured in the 8:30 am accident.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Moore County in central North Carolina Southwestern Harnett County in central North Carolina Northwestern Cumberland County in central North Carolina South central Lee County in central North Carolina Northern Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 423 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Southern Pines, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Southern Pines, Fort Bragg, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Pope AFB, Spring Lake, Whispering Pines, Taylortown and Vass. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WITN
ENFIELD: Arrest made in Sunday murder at park
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in Sunday’s murder in Enfield. Enfield police said the shooting happened at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street. It claimed the life of Orrick Parkers, of Enfield. Undray Batts, Jr. was developed as a suspect in the murder and he...
Report: Durham police responses times are worsening from previous year
Durham, N.C. — A quarterly report released Monday by the city of Durham shows that the police force's response time continues to worsen. Police have failed to meet the city's goal of responding to the public's 911 calls promptly in a majority of cases, according to the report. The...
Delivery driver arrested for tortoise theft in Lee County
A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday in connection with a stolen pet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child. Jiniece Constance Grant, the...
FedEx driver arrested for stealing tortoise, Lee County deputies say
A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise on Aug. 4, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
Chatham County is booming. Check out these tops sights in Siler City
Siler City, N.C. — New developments are popping up across Chatham County. One of the towns in the county is Siler City, which is bustling full of historic sites, restaurants, agritourism and shops. Here are just a few of the places you can check out:. Celebrity Dairy. Those who...
cbs17
Driver crashes car through Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver plowed his car through a Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck Monday afternoon, police said. The incident happened just after 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Duraleigh and Edwards Mill roads, according to Raleigh police. A Toyota driven by a 70-year-old man smashed through...
chapelboro.com
Orange County Beginning Hillsborough Fiber Project Construction Next Week
The installation of fiber optic lines along state roads and town streets will begin in Hillsborough next week, Orange County announced Monday. The goal of the project is to connect county government facilities and install a backup internet connection in case of primary network failure. “We’re connecting all of our...
alamancenews.com
Defamation suit filed by Graham city manager may be transferred to Forsyth County
A Rural Hall town councilwoman who is being sued by Graham city manager Megan Garner has responded to Graham city manager Megan Garner’s lawsuit claiming that she was forced to quit her job and leave Rural Hall last year because of alleged libel and slander by Gordon. Rural Hall...
cbs17
Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered in Wake deputy murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy. Wake County deputy Ned Byrd died of his wounds after being...
