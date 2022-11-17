ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control – Mon, 15 Aug 2022 10:02:20 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 15 Aug 2022 10:02:20 -0400: Traffic Control at Address: Cottesbrook Dr & Main Divide Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Austin Ridge Parkway in the Austin Creek Subdivision was recently connected through to Main Divide Drive in the Bowling Green Subdivision. Both of the aforementioned streets intersect with Cottesbrook Drive (Bowling Green) at the end of lengthy downhill grades. Currently the intersection is a two-ways stop on Cottesbrook, and traffic is now flying through the intersection on Main Divide. In the few weeks since the connector has been open, there have been multiple close calls, instances of racing, and even donuts in the intersection necessitating a call to WFPD. A four way stop and speed humps are needed.
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Mon, 15 Aug 2022 15:07:02 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 15 Aug 2022 15:07:02 -0400: Area Light Out at Address: 601 Groveton Trail Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Street light on the corner of Groveton Trail and N Franklin Street is out or so dim it might as well be out. For more...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Severe storms possible in North Carolina today

A storm system will slide through the state today, bringing with it the chance for strong to severe storms. We have a marginal to slight severe risk (level 1-2 of 5 threat) in place. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado. The...
jocoreport.com

Driver Cited Following US 70 Crash

SELMA – A young driver crashed his GMC Yukon SUV into a westbound US 70 guardrail near Buffalo Road, Sunday morning. The vehicle veered off the road to the right then was sent back across the travel lanes before slamming into the guardrail. The SUV skidded to a stop, ending up facing the wrong direction and blocking both westbound lanes. The driver was uninjured in the 8:30 am accident.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-15 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Moore County in central North Carolina Southwestern Harnett County in central North Carolina Northwestern Cumberland County in central North Carolina South central Lee County in central North Carolina Northern Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 423 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Southern Pines, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Southern Pines, Fort Bragg, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Pope AFB, Spring Lake, Whispering Pines, Taylortown and Vass. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WITN

ENFIELD: Arrest made in Sunday murder at park

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in Sunday’s murder in Enfield. Enfield police said the shooting happened at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street. It claimed the life of Orrick Parkers, of Enfield. Undray Batts, Jr. was developed as a suspect in the murder and he...
WRAL News

Delivery driver arrested for tortoise theft in Lee County

A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday in connection with a stolen pet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child. Jiniece Constance Grant, the...
cbs17

Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
chapelboro.com

Orange County Beginning Hillsborough Fiber Project Construction Next Week

The installation of fiber optic lines along state roads and town streets will begin in Hillsborough next week, Orange County announced Monday. The goal of the project is to connect county government facilities and install a backup internet connection in case of primary network failure. “We’re connecting all of our...
