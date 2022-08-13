Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football Go Big Read: Casey Thompson’s injury was pretty bad
When the Nebraska football team kicks off its season on August 27, it’s assumed that Casey Thompson will be behind center. There was a time when that was very much in doubt, considering his injury was worse than people realized. That and more is highlighted in today’s Nebraska football...
Look: Nebraska Wide Receiver's NIL Commercial Going Viral
Nebraska wide receiver Decoldest Crawford found the perfect NIL opportunity when signing a cool sponsorship deal with SOS Heating & Cooling last month. They wasted little time shooting a commercial, which the Omaha company shared on Friday. It's everything anyone could have ever wanted, and more. The advertisement starts with...
Nebraska Football Unveils Throwback Uniforms
NU is honoring ‘The Scoring Explosion’ from ’83
Nebraska football game vs Oklahoma in Top 10 of national ticket sales
The Nebraska football team is coming off a 3-9 season. The Oklahoma Sooners are ranked in the Top 10 in the coaches poll and are expected to be in a similar situation when the AP poll comes out on Monday. As a general rule, those factors don’t make for a...
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question
When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s 2022 Alternate Uniform Will Honor 1983’s Scoring Explosion
Well on a slow news day, Nebraska has announced it’s alternates for the 2022 season. They have decided to honor one of the greatest non-national championship team in school history with the 1983 “Scoring Explosion.”. That team was known for having Turner Gill, Irving Fryar and Heisman winning...
Nebraska football: 3 Cornhuskers breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big Ten
Will Nebraska football bounce back for a successful 2022 season now that kick-off is around the corner?. Take note that even though Nebraska football had a disappointing 3-9 record last year, the Cornhuskers still showed a lot of potential. The Cornhuskers may have lost more games than they won, but...
KETV.com
Nebraska volleyball earns top spot, Creighton also ranked in preseason coaches poll
The Huskers will open the 2022 NCAA volleyball season as the team to beat. Nebraska earned the top spot in the preseason coaches poll, which was released Monday. NU received 24 first-place votes, three fewer than No. 2 Texas, but the Huskers had more total points. Wisconsin (12), Louisville (1)...
Husker Doc Talk: Insights From Mitch Sherman on Fall Camp
A deep dive into Nebraska’s running backs and offensive line
Nebraska football got at least one AP Top 25 vote heading into 2022
The Nebraska football team is coming off a 3-9 campaign. It was the fifth straight losing season for the Huskers in what has been a run that hasn’t been seen in Lincoln for decades. When trying to figure out what to expect this season, most people are talking about...
News Channel Nebraska
Frost Talks Offensive Improvement, Prep for Ireland
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Saturday's practice. Frost addressed the improvement of several offensive position groups as the Huskers prep for their trip to Ireland. "The guys show up to work every day," Frost said. "I think they're hungry. We're cleaning stuff up...
Omaha, August 15 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
The Millard South High School softball team will have a game with Skutt Catholic High School on August 15, 2022, 16:00:00. Millard South High SchoolSkutt Catholic High School. Want more high school Softball🥎 info? Follow High School Softball PRO@Newsbreak!
doniphanherald.com
Carbon pipeline company moves headquarters to west Omaha
OMAHA — Navigator CO2, a carbon management firm, recently moved its headquarters to west Omaha. The firm’s move from Dallas marks a notable step up in its investments in Nebraska, where it has plans to build nearly 120 miles of pipeline in the eastern part of the state. The pipeline would transport liquefied carbon dioxide captured from biofuel production plants to an underground site in central Illinois for sequestration, a process the company says will help combat climate change.
iheart.com
Hopeful Weekend Forecast For Rain
The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says, believe it or not, the region will see increasing rain chances beginning Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday. While not a drought buster, this rain event could be a bit more widespread with locations from northeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa having the best chance of seeing 1” or more.
klin.com
Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital
CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Kearney Hub
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted for Nebraska homicides
suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska.
kbsi23.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon
When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
