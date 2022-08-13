ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti beats Princeton to punch ticket to state

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
Union-Times
 2 days ago

Jumping out to the early 4-0 lead, the Isanti Redbirds never looked back, punching their ticket to the Class C State Tournament with a 7-2 win over the Princeton Panthers on Friday, Aug. 12 at Solheim Veterans Field.

Scoring two runs in the first and two runs in the second, the Redbirds held the 4-0 advantage, after getting to Princeton starting pitcher Sam Archer early.

From there, Logan Kalis took over on the mound.

Allowing just two runs in the complete-game effort, Kalis pitched the Redbirds to the victory. Archer suffered the loss for the Panthers.

Leading at the plate, Isanti had a three-headed attack as Matt Duong, Blaze Hogie and Logan combined for eight hits and six RBIs on the night to power the offense.

Now the Redbirds will wait until Sunday to play their next contest with state seeding on the line. As for the Panthers, they play Sunday morning, where a win will again punch their ticket to state.

With a win for Princeton, the two will play again on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., again at Solheim Veterans Field.

Princeton, MN
