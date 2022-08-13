Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
freedom929.com
EDGAR COUNTY MAN DIES
(PARIS) The Illinois State Police DCI death investigation has resulted in the arrest of two Paris men in relation to the beating death of another Paris man last week. 20 year old Preston Wallace has been charged with first degree murder, while 38 year old Gabriel Wallace is charged with aggravated battery (Class 3 Felony), mob action (Class 4 Felony), and on two unrelated Class X felony warrants for home invasion. Authorities say it all occurred a week ago Saturday, August 6th, when the victim, 69 year old Gary L. White, was beaten by the accused in a Paris street and then transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a regional hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died a week ago on August 8th. Both men are being held in the Edgar County Jail in Paris.
Crime Stoppers searching for aggravated battery suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a man who walked into a store and started punching an employee because they refused to sell him alcohol. Green Street Pantry employees say he appeared to be intoxicated when he walked into the store. They say he got upset when workers told him they […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Illinois State Police Investigation Leads to Felony Charges in the Death of an Edgar County Man
PARIS – An Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) death investigation resulted in the arrest of Preston Wallace, a 20-year-old male of Paris, IL, for First Degree Murder. Also arrested was Gabriel Wallace, a 38-year-old male of Paris, IL, for Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony), and Mob Action (Class 4 Felony).
Multi-county pursuit ends with police searching for leads
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Shelburn are searching for leads after an attempted traffic stop turned into a multi-county pursuit with multiple agencies involved. According to the Shelburn Police Chief Deputy Chad Gilbert, the situation began when they received word from a Sullivan County Deputy that they had clocked a vehicle traveling at 97 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multi-agency police presence grows in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. WCIA — The Champaign Police Department enlisted support from neighboring law enforcement agencies this month in its latest effort to curb “unlawful” and “criminal” activity downtown. Police expected larger crowds in the summer months, Lt. Andre Davis said, but in reality, “we’re seeing crowds that are larger than we even anticipated.” This is […]
Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting
(UPDATE) This story was edited to reflect the correct time this incident occurred after clarification from police. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police officers said a woman was hurt after a weekend shooting. In a news release, officials stated crews were called around midnight Saturday to the area of East Fairchild Street and Garfield Place. […]
WTHI
Terre Haute man convicted of killing his seven-year-old to be sentenced on Tuesday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man convicted of killing his own son will be sentenced in Vigo County on Tuesday. Brandon Pritcher was found guilty of murdering his son, Leeam Pritcher in September of 2020. A jury delivered that verdict last month. His son, Leeam, was just seven years...
WAND TV
Police: 2 people shot outside Champaign apartment complex
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. According to Champaign Police, on Saturday at 3:55 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Third Street for the report of a large gathering and a fight breaking out. When officers arrived, they observed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
Woman charged in Thursday morning Terre Haute shooting of a 67-year-old man
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have made an arrest following a Thursday morning shooting in Terre Haute. It happened just before 6:00 at 9th and Poplar Streets. The Terre Haute Police Department alleges 40-year-old Daphne Allen shot 67-year-old Douglas Baker. Baker is in stable condition, police say. Allen was...
Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
Man found guilty of armed violence, meth possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was found guilty on Thursday to a pair of charges related to a domestic disturbance. Jeremy Taylor, 45, was found guilty of armed violence (a Class X felony) and possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction (a class 3 felony) following a jury trial. Shelby County State’s Attorney […]
WTHI
Clinton City Police are looking for two suspects of a hit and run
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Clinton City Police are asking for people's help finding a few suspects of a hit and run. According to the Clinton City Police Department, it happened at a Marathon gas station, where two suspects driving a red Chevy sedan appear to have hit a gas pump.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fight in Sullivan County Jail injures 2 officers
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man previously incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail has been hit with new charges after what the sheriff called a physical altercation with jail staff. Seth A. Vilchuck, 34, is no longer housed in the jail after being sent back to the Department of Corrections for a previous parole violation. […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Old Time Base Ball Spends the Day in Danville
The Vermilion Voles old time Base Ball club welcomed teams from Springfield, IL (Springfield Long Nine), Lemont, IL (the Quarrymen), and Hobart, IN (the Deep River Grinders) for the Uncle Joe Cannon Base Ball Jamboree at Kennekuk Cove this past Saturday, August 13th. (Above) Vermilion Voles member Jim Knoblauch addresses...
freedom929.com
CLARK COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The District 12 Illinois State Police are investigating a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred in Clark County, along Illinois Route 1, near Douglas Road, just north of Marshall. The report indicates that 26 year old Jeremiah T. Boswell from Marshall was northbound on Route 1 in a town and country van when he attempted to turn left into a driveway and crossed the path of a car driven by an unidentified 50 year old woman from Indianapolis, Indiana, who was southbound. Both drivers were taken to a regional hospital with injuries, however the woman was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital. Boswell was ticketed for improper lane usage. Route 1 was closed for 3 hours for cleanup.
Champaign Police arrest man in connection to deadly crash
(UPDATE) – Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz confirmed the suspect arrested in this incident was 31-year-old Marcus Davis. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash. In a news release, officers stated they were called to the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street for […]
WTHI
Ouabache elementary school traffic concerns
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sixth and Maple Avenue, right outside of Ouabache Elementary School, has had many traffic concerns since school started last week. Many parents and staff are asking for the current yellow flashing light to change to a flashing red light to control traffic and keep everyone safe.
WAND TV
Police: Victim and suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash knew each other
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made after a Champaign man died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night. The incident happened at Mattis Ave. and John St. in Champaign. Bryson O. Walker, 28, was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in the Emergency...
WTHI
Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck. It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. They say a car was headed...
WAND TV
Wishes on Wheels benefit in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Wishes on Wheels in Champaign is granting another wish this weekend. On Saturday they are hosting a benefit for 5-year-old Elizabeth Eades. She made a wish to go to Disney World, and Wishes on Wheels is making it happen. “Her wish is to go to Disney....
Comments / 1