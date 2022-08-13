Read full article on original website
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Democratic challenger appears to be facing an uphill battle in her Georgia rematch against the Republican incumbent.
State Judge Blocks Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis From Investigating State Senator Burt Jones
A Georgia judge blocked Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones (R) Monday as part of an investigation into former president Donald Trump. Willis has been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. President Joe Biden was...
Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win
Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
Business Insider
11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution
On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation.Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump meddled in the state's 2020 election said on Tuesday that 16 Republicans who participated...
Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman's patrol car fall
The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn't get answers.Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries on July 15 and died July 21 at an Atlanta hospital. Authorities had been called to her home in Sparta, Georgia, as she experienced a mental health crisis, a family attorney has said. Sparta is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. Sharpton, noting reports Grier was having what...
Brian Kemp Slams Stacey Abrams for Something She Didn’t Do—but He Did
Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says he has a problem with boycotts, particularly ones related to Georgia’s new voting restrictions law. But apparently that repulsion to boycotts only applies to Democrats and issues he favors, because Kemp has personally proposed boycotts of his own.Kemp and his campaign have recently reupped false attacks on Democratic rival Stacey Abrams, accusing her, erroneously, of promoting a 2021 Major League Baseball boycott in Georgia as a means to pressure conservatives into repealing the new voting law Georgia passed in April 2021.While Abrams did not encourage that boycott—and, in fact, publicly discouraged it—Kemp himself personally...
Georgia judge upholds decision to keep Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on ballot
A Georgia judge on Monday upheld Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility to run for reelection, handing another defeat to the activist groups that have tried to use the US Constitution's ban against insurrectionists holding office to disqualify GOP candidates.
BET
Republican Georgia Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker Commits to Single Debate Where Incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock Is Not Expected to Attend
It’s unclear whether voters in Georgia will actually get to see Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock face off in person before the November general election. The AP reports that despite Walker’s acceptance of an invitation to debate Warnock, it’s not one of the three debate invitations that Warnock accepted.
BET
Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia’s Governor Race
The election battle to win the Georgia governor’s seat continues to be a hotly contested race between opponents who have run against one another before. According to an 11Alive poll, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is at 45% with Stacey Abrams at 44%, which is a statistical tie in the poll. 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate and only 7% were undecided. White voters supported Kemp at 62% and Abrams at 21%. Black voters supported Abrams with 85%, compared to Kemp’s 9%.
Herschel Walker Endorsed By Border Patrol Union, Because Of Course…
Herschel Walker has secured the endorsement of the Border Patrol union, which opposes Raphael Warnock and defended violence against Haitian migrants. The post Herschel Walker Endorsed By Border Patrol Union, Because Of Course… appeared first on NewsOne.
The University of Georgia Honors First Black Graduates With Renaming of New $50M Residence Hall
The University of Georgia is following through on its promise to renaming a new multi-million dollar residence hall after the trailblazing Black graduates who left a lasting legacy. In 2020, students and faculty were calling for the renaming of buildings on the Athens campus, TheRed&Black reported. They were concerned about...
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is challenging a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, received a...
Rudy Giuliani told by prosecutors he is a target in Georgia 2020 presidential election probe
Rudy Giuliani has been told by prosecutors in Georgia that he is a target of the special purpose grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies violated the law in their efforts to flip the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA — (AP) — A federal judge on Monday said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws while trying to overturn his narrow 2020 general election loss in the state.
Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Make Pitch To Black Men
Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams,is making her pitch to Black men, who overwhelmingly support her, but not at the level of Black women. According to CNN Exit Polls, Abrams, who lost the 2018 Gubernatorial Election by 55,000 votes, is polling at 97% among Black women, but 88% among Black men.
