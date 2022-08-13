ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Vail Daily

Deadline looms for drought-stricken states to cut water use

Banks along parts of the Colorado River where water once streamed are now just caked mud and rock as climate change makes the Western U.S. hotter and drier. More than two decades of drought have done little to deter the region from diverting more water than flows through it, depleting key reservoirs to levels that now jeopardize water delivery and hydropower production.
ARIZONA STATE
Vail Daily

Vail Youth Music Showcase fuels local talent

The MAPS Institute of Modern Music, a mentoring program for emerging local musicians, is hosting the first Vail Youth Music Showcase this Saturday from 3:30-6 p.m. in Solaris Plaza. Fourteen young musicians from the state of Colorado have been selected to attend a day-long event that features mentoring workshops led...
VAIL, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Vail Daily

Matney: The life we live determines the legacy we leave

I really like this title, but it is not original with me. I found variations of it in several places on the internet. Also, the statistics on the Juke family listed below came from several sources. There were some disagreements on the exact numbers, but there was general agreement between the articles and the original study mentioned.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vail Daily

Romer: A hidden threat to our tourism economy

Tourism is our lifeblood and largest industry in Eagle County and is one of Colorado’s largest industries. It creates jobs, pumps tax revenue into the state, and supports our economy. Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021, 84.2 million people visited our state and collectively spent $21.1 billion here.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Let’s Taco ‘Bout Dem Dems fundraiser

The Democrats and President Biden have had quite a run of major achievements in the past week. Former President Barack Obama once said “there’s no such thing as a vote that doesn’t matter,” and in 2022, that sentiment could not be more true. With the recent rulings by the right-wing Supreme Court, democracy, reproductive justice and access to abortion, gun reform, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and voting rights are all on the ballot in the 2022 midterms.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

