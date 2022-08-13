Read full article on original website
Robert Johnson
2d ago
We need the return of Police Boys and Girls Clubs to give the youth positive things to do. If they are raised by the streets, they will die in the streets.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
WJLA
29-year-old son of DMV legend Big G shot & killed in Upper Marlboro, sources tell 7News
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Md., Prince George's County police said. Kavon Glover, of Washington, D.C., was found dead in the 12800 block of William Beans Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. Officers located Glover unresponsive in the roadway with more than one gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead on the scene.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Weekend of violence in the DMV
Eight shootings were reported across the DMV this weekend, four in Prince George's County alone
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DC Catholic school vandalized twice, statue decapitated & stolen
WASHINGTON — A Catholic School in Northeast D.C. is raising money to repair the damage caused by someone who broke several concrete windowsills and knocked down a statue of the school's namesake weeks before the first day of school. St. Anthony Catholic School said three benches were also pulled...
DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer
Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
rockvillenights.com
Victim assaulted at Rockville bar
Rockville City police were called to a bar at Rockville Town Square early yesterday morning after an assault was reported there. The assault was reported at a bar in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 1:30 AM.
fox40jackson.com
Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George’s County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
'We really need the public's assistance' | 10 dead after violent week in Prince George's County, police ask public to send tips
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police met with members of the media Monday to speak on the startling list of homicides the county has seen in the last seven days. Ten people have died after a series of shootings and one stabbing. A range of individuals...
Suspects sought in northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven armed robbery
Baltimore police are offering a $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of two armed robbery suspects in northeast Baltimore.
Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
fox5dc.com
Temple Hills shooting leaves man dead
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man is dead after a late night shooting in Prince George's County. Authorities say the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills. The victim was found in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several Children Brawl At Annapolis Mall, Steal Sunglasses, Shoot Victim
A child was shot with a BB gun after being robbed by several other children at an Annapolis Mall, authorities say. Officers responded to a call of a "juvenile problem" at the Westfield Annapolis Mall around 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revealed that...
Police: Man shot by officer in DC had gun, ‘brutally assaulted’ woman
UPDATE, Aug 13, 2022 — The Metropolitan Police Department said the man whom an officer shot and who was accused of assaulting the woman in the case is Rahman Mills, 29. Mills faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigation Team began looking at […]
Man wanted for stabbing following argument in Fairfax County, police say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Fairfax County Police Department is investigating what they believed started as an argument and led to the stabbing of a man in Falls Church, Virginia, Saturday night. Around 8:39 p.m., officers were called to the 6000 block of Argyle Drive, Falls Church, for a reported...
UPS driver shot in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A UPS driver was shot in Prince George's County Monday morning and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the area of Silver Hill Road and Terrace Drive around 10 a.m. Officers found the worker shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kidnapping, Arson, Assault Suspect Apprehended In Prince George's County: Sheriff
A kidnapping suspect in Maryland who allegedly assaulted a victim in a quest to retrieve a cellphone password, set a vehicle on fire, and fired gunshots at her, has been apprehended, authorities announced. Dijon Cornelle Blunt was arrested on a warrant for kidnapping by members of the Prince George’s County...
20 Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating...
52 Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C., Suspect Kills Himself
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52 year-old woman is dead in D.C., and the suspect in...
fox40jackson.com
Washington, DC, shooting leaves two juveniles injured: Police
A shooting in Washington, D.C. on Saturday morning has left two juveniles injured. The shooting happened at about 12:22 a.m. on Saturday in Northwest Washington, D.C., according to FOX 5. Police said that a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were both found with gunshot wounds and taken to a...
Comments / 8