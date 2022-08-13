Read full article on original website
ktbb.com
Trump-backed Kari Lake walks fine line with Ron DeSantis in Arizona
(PHOENIX, Ariz.) -- Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake, a former Phoenix news anchor who has seized the conservative spotlight in recent weeks, was careful not to forget former President Donald Trump when she joined Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a rally Sunday, even as DeSantis seeks to raise his national profile ahead of a potential presidential run against Trump.
ktbb.com
Alaska uses ranked-choice voting for first time in special election with Sarah Palin
(WASHINGTON) -- On Tuesday, for the first time, Alaska voters will use ranked-choice voting -- and it'll be for a special general election to fill the state's only House seat following the death of Republican Rep. Don Young. Three candidates advanced from a crowded special primary in June: Sarah Palin,...
wbfo.org
Rushdie assassination attempt at Chautauqua Institution being seen as example of global intolerance
With world-renowned author Salman Rushdie recovering in a hospital in Erie, Pa., the assassination attempt on him on Friday at the Chautauqua Institution is being seen as a sign of global intolerance. It’s not known if the near-fatal stabbing was an attempt to enforce a fatwah from the late Iranian...
Pennsylvania non-profit announces mini-grant program winners
(WTAJ) — The Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) announced its recipients for its 2022-23 Mini-Grant Program on Monday, Aug. 15. The non-profit, focused on the importance of the lumber industry across 15 Pennsylvania counties, is funding more than $66,000 to the following groups and organizations throughout the Commonwealth: Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group — Multiple Counties — […]
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
erienewsnow.com
Raccoon Refuse Employees Speak out
Many residents in both Erie and Crawford county are frustrated as their trash continues to go unattended. The Warren transfer station recently posted signs stating they are closed to the public. They have been operating with a broken loader for over a month. The public transfer station is typically cleared nightly, but has not been cleared out in several weeks.
Pennsylvania Invests $375 Million Into Affordable Housing, Are You Eligible?
On Friday, government officials, housing advocates, and stakeholders met in Philadelphia to celebrate the $375 million allocation in the 2022-23 budget that addresses the affordable housing crisis.
Pennsylvania Man Convicted of Child Exploitation
EARIE, PA — After deliberating about five hours, a federal jury found Jeffrey Colin Rogers guilty on August 5th of six counts of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Rogers, 59, was tried before United States District Judge...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Herbruck’s cuts ribbon on Pennsylvania location
A Michigan poultry ranch recently expanded into Pennsylvania. Saranac egg producer Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch recently celebrated the completion of Blue Springs Egg Farm, a cage-free egg-laying facility in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania. Herbruck’s family members and local state and elected officials were present at Blue Springs for a ribbon-cutting event and...
Penn State experts push for mineral, rare earth industry in Pennsylvania
State College, Pa. — During a hearing at Penn State University, members of the House Majority Policy Committee discussed competition and supply chain issues in the critical mineral and rare earth element markets. Currently, the United States is almost completely reliant on imports for these materials, particularly from Russia and China. According to Dr. Sarma Pisupati, director of Penn State’s Center for Critical Minerals, developing the mineral and rare earth...
ktbb.com
Texas voters weigh in on November midterm elections in new poll
EAST TEXAS — The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler released a new poll Sunday that asked Texas voters their thoughts about the November midterm elections, including the race between Gov. Abbott and Beto O’Rourke, and other issues affecting the state. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is maintaining a modest lead over Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the race for Texas governor. According to the new poll, Abbott has a 7-point cushion over O’Rourke, unchanged from a similar survey in May.
PhillyBite
Exploring Presque Isle State Park in Erie
- Explore the 3,112-acre Pennsylvania State Park on an arching peninsula in Lake Erie. The park is four miles west of the city of Erie and is located in Millcreek Township in Erie County, Pennsylvania. Here are some tips on how to enjoy the park. Read on to learn more about the park and how to plan your visit.
butlerradio.com
Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Official Visits SRU
Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, visited Slippery Rock University on Friday. Greenstein met with members of SRU’s Council of Trustees and toured the University’s new engineering laboratories in the Physical Therapy Building. He also had the opportunity to visit the newly renovated...
Pennsylvania unveils plans for first-of-its-kind recreation area
The state’s new motorized recreation area preserves 5,600 acres of unique land and gives off-road enthusiasts a public place to drive. “So you think about the ecology, think about the economy and you think about the recreation, it all fits together all comes together on this site,” said Cindy Dunn, Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). “It’s the biggest opportunity in my tenure in this role, to bring it all together.”
Child, 3, hospitalized after being served alcohol mistakenly at Pennsylvania restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl spent several hours in Children’s Hospital after her mother said the child was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant on Sunday, WPXI-TV reported. Ashley Cain told the TV station that the family was dining at Saga Hibachi Steakhouse, where the...
‘Nighthawk’ DUI crackdown nets arrests in Pa.
Pennsylvania State Police cracked down on drunk drivers over two days this past weekend and arrested over 400 impaired drivers.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County
SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
ktbb.com
Texas Gov. Abbott meets with Uvalde victims amid scrutiny over engagement with community
(UVALDE, Texas) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott traveled to Uvalde amid growing criticism of his level of engagement with a community still reeling from the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School. The Republican governor met with families of the 21 victims on Friday, his office confirmed to ABC News....
Local garbage company closes, leaving thousands of customers impacted
A local garbage collection company is calling it quits, leaving customers scrambling for a replacement. On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are now closed. Here is more from Union City, one of those municipalities impacted by this decision. Raccoon Refuse has been the subject of repeated complaints from customers in Erie and […]
