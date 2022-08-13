ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Yasiel Puig Hopes to Leave KBO for MLB, Prefers LA

For former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, it has been an up and down rollercoaster of a career. From the heights of stardom in LA to being unable to find a job with an MLB team to now being in his second season playing out of the states, the 31-year-old hit rock bottom in his baseball life. But he’s hoping to prove that things have changed — that he’s changed — and is ready for a return to the big leagues…
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast

Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts and Freddie Freeman Discuss First Loss of August

Sunday afternoon happened and there’s no denying it. The Dodgers lost their first game this month, snapping their 12 game winning streak. LA losing the game wasn’t a surprise, it was how they lost the game. Kansas City’s Brady Singer held the Dodgers to one hit through the six innings as the Royals blanked LA 4-0. One Saturday, LA crushed six home runs in a victorious 13-3 romp.
Dodgers News: Insider Talks Freddie Freeman’s Influence on Mookie Betts

A winning formula for any championship team consists of strong chemistry and iron sharpening iron. The professionalism displayed by Dodgers newly acquired first baseman Freddie Freeman, who’s currently third in the league with a .320 batting average, has already made a difference for their outfielder Mookie Betts despite the huge success Betts has already brought to the team.
This Day In Dodgers History: Steve Sax Sets Franchise Rookie Stolen Base Record; Nomar Garciaparra Ejected

On Aug. 13, 1982, Steve Sax set a Los Angeles Dodgers rookie record with a stolen base in a 6-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants. The game took place at Dodger Stadium and after going 0-for-3 to start the night, Sax singled to right field in the sixth inning. With Ken Landreaux at the plate, Sax proceeded to swipe second base for his 41st steal of the season.
Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
