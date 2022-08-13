Right now I’m suspended in the air, high above the ground, as if gripped in an invisible giant’s fist. Strangely I don’t feel scared at all. Leaves dance around me in a milky, impossible sky. This time yesterday I was on a deserted beach, the horizon ahead of me a calm cerulean line, the waves crashing on the shore and receding with my breath. I feel still. Like time has slowed down and the vice around my ribcage has finally loosened. To clarify: I haven’t picked up a supernatural penchant for flying, nor do I have Taylor Swift’s private jet at my disposal to escape to faraway places on a whim. Recently I feel better than I have in a long time, and it’s down to one surprising life change: virtual reality.

