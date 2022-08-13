ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When should someone with dementia go into a care home

It can be difficult to know when it’s time for a loved one with dementia to go into a care home. There are many factors to consider, and making the decision is never easy. But there are some signs that may indicate it’s time for a change. If...
HEALTH
CNET

How the 'Spoon Theory' Helps Explain Life With a Chronic Illness

More than half of all US adults have a chronic disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While symptoms vary by condition, common symptoms of chronic illnesses include fatigue, pain and disturbed sleep. These symptoms might make it harder or more tiring to complete certain tasks, like getting dressed or making breakfast -- but for those who don't have a chronic condition, it can be hard to understand what it's like.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Online chair yoga viable exercise for isolated older adults with dementia

Dementia doesn't just involve cognitive decline, it also involves deteriorating physical function. This major cause of limitation in activities of daily living in older adults with dementia requires safe, effective, and evidence-based nonpharmacological approaches. One such approach is chair yoga. A noninvasive and low-impact intervention, chair yoga is practiced sitting or standing using a chair for support and combines flexibility, balance, strength, breathing, relaxation, and mindfulness training.
WORKOUTS
psychologytoday.com

The Benefits of Sadness

Studies have repeatedly found that mood valence—positive vs. negative moods—is critical to how cognition is affected. We tend to recall positive or pleasant memories when we're in a positive mood. In a negative mood, negative memories are easier to access. Sadness, which has a negative valence, can make...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Dogs, Eating, and Emotions

Relatively little attention has been given to the emotional complexity of how people feel about feeding their canine companions. In deciding how often to feed, dog guardians may feel a tension between making their dogs happy and keeping them healthy. Like humans, dogs can develop complicated feelings related to food,...
PETS
Psych Centra

Tips to Cope With the Stress of a Divorce

Divorce stress can be more intense and overwhelming than daily stress, but with specific coping tools, you can find relief. There are few things more stressful in life than going through a divorce. Not only is it a painful and emotional process, but for most, it’s also a logistical and expense-laden ordeal.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Futurity

Music can benefit people with Alzheimer’s and caregivers

Music has benefits for people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, research shows. The room transformed as an older woman danced around the skilled nursing care unit to rock ‘n’ roll hits from her youth. Her husband later took her hands and joined her in a two-step tour of the space. First-year Penn State College of Medicine medical student John Bufalini watched in awe as the couple’s joy filled the room at the assisted living facility.
MUSIC
outsidetheboxmom.com

Balancing Caring for Children and Elderly Loved Ones

The sandwich generation refers to those with a living parent or parents as well as children. In many ways, this situation is fortunate because not everyone’s parents get the opportunity to enjoy their grandchildren. However, as some of our loved ones age, they often need to be cared for...
KIDS
Refinery29

VR Meditation Has Changed My Life IRL

Right now I’m suspended in the air, high above the ground, as if gripped in an invisible giant’s fist. Strangely I don’t feel scared at all. Leaves dance around me in a milky, impossible sky. This time yesterday I was on a deserted beach, the horizon ahead of me a calm cerulean line, the waves crashing on the shore and receding with my breath. I feel still. Like time has slowed down and the vice around my ribcage has finally loosened. To clarify: I haven’t picked up a supernatural penchant for flying, nor do I have Taylor Swift’s private jet at my disposal to escape to faraway places on a whim. Recently I feel better than I have in a long time, and it’s down to one surprising life change: virtual reality.
TECHNOLOGY
psychologytoday.com

The Psychology and Art of Positive "Do No Harm" Dog Training

Dog training is a huge global industry. In the United States, there are no certification standards and anyone can claim to be a dog trainer.1. Of course, there are many highly educated certified dog trainers, and dog psychologist and trailblazer Linda Michaels is one of them. In her new book The Do No Harm Dog Training and Behavior Handbook: Featuring the Hierarchy of Dog Needs, Linda combines science with compassion and I'm sure every dog would appreciate it greatly if their human(s) would study it carefully.2.
PETS

