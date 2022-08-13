Read full article on original website
This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday
In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY
Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Was Killed in Upstate New York
A wild canine that was shot by a hunter in Upstate New York last winter has been confirmed to be a gray wolf after a DNA test. The male wolf weighed 85 pounds and was shot near Albany, according to Connecticut’s WTNH-TV8. The test found that the animal had...
Animal sanctuary owner in New York arrested for grand larceny of cows
NEWFANE, N.Y. — The cows have come home. The owner of an animal sanctuary was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to return cows that wandered onto the facility to their rightful owner. Tracy Murphy, 59, of Newfane, was arrested for third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, according...
