Animals

This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
QUOGUE, NY
WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY

Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

