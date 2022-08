Fresh off a brilliant comeback win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the last round, Rangers are now just one two-legged tie against PSV Eindhoven away from reaching the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010-11.The first leg of the play-off takes place at Ibrox on Tuesday evening (kick-off 8pm BST) - scene of so many memorable European nights on their run to the Europa League final last year and also of the 3-0 triumph over Union SG last week that saw them overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg against the Belgians to keep their dreams of...

UEFA ・ 50 MINUTES AGO