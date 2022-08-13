ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Pressure on Frost to make big jump in 5th year at Nebraska

It’s make or break for Scott Frost. Nebraska is mired in its worst stretch of football in over 60 years, and through four seasons Frost has failed to deliver anything close to what was expected when he made his celebrated return to his home state and the school he quarterbacked to a share of a national championship. Athletic director Trev Alberts announced late in last year’s 3-9 season he would bring Frost back, but the 47-year-old coach had to take a $1 million pay cut and fire four offensive assistants. “We had a good enough team last year to do better than we did,” Frost said. “That falls on me. It falls on the whole coaching staff. It falls on the whole team.”
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
Maryland State
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Corn Nation

Nebraska Cornhuskers receive vote in preseason AP Poll

The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially enter the season in the receiving votes column for the preseason Associated Press Poll. The Huskers did not receive any votes last week in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The AP Poll was released today with UNL just squeaking into the list with one vote in the receiving votes column.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question

When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost provides promising update on performance of Nebraska's special teams

Scott Frost confirmed the progress of Nebraska’s punting and kicking games is heading in a positive direction. Nebraska went into the off-season needing to replace several starters on offense, defense, and special teams, that includes the kicker and punter. Nebraska used this off-season to find their full-time starters at...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Whipple
Person
Ryan Held
klin.com

Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital

CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Countdown#American Football#Bergen Catholic#Nebraska Johnson#Huskers#Nebraska Career
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KETV.com

Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball

LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Tabor Native to be Inducted into Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

(Tabor) -- Kelli James is no stranger to stardom, but she recently earned one of the highest honors in the music industry: an induction into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. James is a native of Tabor, Iowa, and realized her aspirations to be a professional singer at...
TABOR, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy