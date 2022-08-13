ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Pressure on Frost to make big jump in 5th year at Nebraska

It’s make or break for Scott Frost. Nebraska is mired in its worst stretch of football in over 60 years, and through four seasons Frost has failed to deliver anything close to what was expected when he made his celebrated return to his home state and the school he quarterbacked to a share of a national championship. Athletic director Trev Alberts announced late in last year’s 3-9 season he would bring Frost back, but the 47-year-old coach had to take a $1 million pay cut and fire four offensive assistants. “We had a good enough team last year to do better than we did,” Frost said. “That falls on me. It falls on the whole coaching staff. It falls on the whole team.”
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 12 days until Nebraska football

Nebraska opens its 2022 schedule Aug. 27 in Dublin against Northwestern, and our Countdown to Kickoff series will feature players whose uniform numbers correspond with the number of days remaining until that matchup. Next up at No. 12 Omar Brown. THE BASICS. Position: Defensive Back. Class: Junior. Size: 6-foot, 195...
1011now.com

Nebraska ranked #1 in AVCA Preseason Poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska will open the 2022 volleyball season as the #1 team in the country. The Huskers sit atop the AVCA Preseason poll ahead of Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville, and Minnesota. Nebraska returns five starters from last year’s NCAA Runner-Up squad. They added a three-time All-American, Kaitlyn Hord,...
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question

When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
doniphanherald.com

Carbon pipeline company moves headquarters to west Omaha

OMAHA — Navigator CO2, a carbon management firm, recently moved its headquarters to west Omaha. The firm’s move from Dallas marks a notable step up in its investments in Nebraska, where it has plans to build nearly 120 miles of pipeline in the eastern part of the state. The pipeline would transport liquefied carbon dioxide captured from biofuel production plants to an underground site in central Illinois for sequestration, a process the company says will help combat climate change.
klin.com

Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital

CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
iheart.com

Hopeful Weekend Forecast For Rain

The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says, believe it or not, the region will see increasing rain chances beginning Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday. While not a drought buster, this rain event could be a bit more widespread with locations from northeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa having the best chance of seeing 1” or more.
kfornow.com

Best of Lincoln 2022 – Final Vote

It’s time to vote for your favorite businesses for Best of Lincoln 2022!. Follow the link below and cast your votes for the businesses you feel are truly the best in Lincoln. If you’re not familiar with a category or are simply unsure of who to vote for, simply skip it and move on to the next.
kfornow.com

Stolen Semi, Amazon Packages Recovered Near Waverly

Lincoln, NE (August 15, 2022) Nebraska State Troopers have recovered a stolen semi-trailer full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on I-80. The incident occurred Friday near Waverly. Friday morning, NSP was notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling...
WAVERLY, NE

