Pressure on Frost to make big jump in 5th year at Nebraska
It’s make or break for Scott Frost. Nebraska is mired in its worst stretch of football in over 60 years, and through four seasons Frost has failed to deliver anything close to what was expected when he made his celebrated return to his home state and the school he quarterbacked to a share of a national championship. Athletic director Trev Alberts announced late in last year’s 3-9 season he would bring Frost back, but the 47-year-old coach had to take a $1 million pay cut and fire four offensive assistants. “We had a good enough team last year to do better than we did,” Frost said. “That falls on me. It falls on the whole coaching staff. It falls on the whole team.”
Countdown to Kickoff: 12 days until Nebraska football
Nebraska opens its 2022 schedule Aug. 27 in Dublin against Northwestern, and our Countdown to Kickoff series will feature players whose uniform numbers correspond with the number of days remaining until that matchup. Next up at No. 12 Omar Brown. THE BASICS. Position: Defensive Back. Class: Junior. Size: 6-foot, 195...
Nebraska Football Go Big Read: Casey Thompson’s injury was pretty bad
When the Nebraska football team kicks off its season on August 27, it’s assumed that Casey Thompson will be behind center. There was a time when that was very much in doubt, considering his injury was worse than people realized. That and more is highlighted in today’s Nebraska football...
Dave Feit: The Fallacy of ‘Close’
Nebraska football’s final scores in 2021 didn‘t tell the whole story, and the ‘close’ narrative undersells the revamping that began last November.
Nebraska ranked #1 in AVCA Preseason Poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska will open the 2022 volleyball season as the #1 team in the country. The Huskers sit atop the AVCA Preseason poll ahead of Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville, and Minnesota. Nebraska returns five starters from last year’s NCAA Runner-Up squad. They added a three-time All-American, Kaitlyn Hord,...
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question
When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
Nebraska football: 3 Cornhuskers breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big Ten
Will Nebraska football bounce back for a successful 2022 season now that kick-off is around the corner?. Take note that even though Nebraska football had a disappointing 3-9 record last year, the Cornhuskers still showed a lot of potential. The Cornhuskers may have lost more games than they won, but...
Nebraska volleyball earns top spot, Creighton also ranked in preseason coaches poll
The Huskers will open the 2022 NCAA volleyball season as the team to beat. Nebraska earned the top spot in the preseason coaches poll, which was released Monday. NU received 24 first-place votes, three fewer than No. 2 Texas, but the Huskers had more total points. Wisconsin (12), Louisville (1)...
Husker Doc Talk: Insights From Mitch Sherman on Fall Camp
A deep dive into Nebraska’s running backs and offensive line
Nebraska football got at least one AP Top 25 vote heading into 2022
The Nebraska football team is coming off a 3-9 campaign. It was the fifth straight losing season for the Huskers in what has been a run that hasn’t been seen in Lincoln for decades. When trying to figure out what to expect this season, most people are talking about...
Carbon pipeline company moves headquarters to west Omaha
OMAHA — Navigator CO2, a carbon management firm, recently moved its headquarters to west Omaha. The firm’s move from Dallas marks a notable step up in its investments in Nebraska, where it has plans to build nearly 120 miles of pipeline in the eastern part of the state. The pipeline would transport liquefied carbon dioxide captured from biofuel production plants to an underground site in central Illinois for sequestration, a process the company says will help combat climate change.
Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital
CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Hopeful Weekend Forecast For Rain
The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says, believe it or not, the region will see increasing rain chances beginning Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday. While not a drought buster, this rain event could be a bit more widespread with locations from northeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa having the best chance of seeing 1” or more.
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon
When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted for Nebraska homicides
suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska.
Best of Lincoln 2022 – Final Vote
It’s time to vote for your favorite businesses for Best of Lincoln 2022!. Follow the link below and cast your votes for the businesses you feel are truly the best in Lincoln. If you’re not familiar with a category or are simply unsure of who to vote for, simply skip it and move on to the next.
Stolen Semi, Amazon Packages Recovered Near Waverly
Lincoln, NE (August 15, 2022) Nebraska State Troopers have recovered a stolen semi-trailer full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on I-80. The incident occurred Friday near Waverly. Friday morning, NSP was notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling...
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
