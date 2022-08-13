ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langellotti wins stage 8 ahead of Moreira and McGill at Volta a Portugal

By Jackie Tyson
 2 days ago
Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH) won stage 8 of the Volta a Portugal with a solo attack in the final kilometre and held off the charging peloton. In the the uphill finish in Fafe, South American Mauricio Moreira (Glassdrive/Q8/Anicolor) secured second place ahead of North American Scott McGill (Wildlife Generation).

With 6km to go, Robin Carpenter (Human Powered Health) and Langellotti had opened a gap at the front of the race as Glassdrive Q8 Anicolor riders and the peloton had absorbed what remained of the breakaway riders from the original group that was 11 strong. Carpenter was next to see his adventure end, leaving Langellotti to fight alone.

The general classification remained unchanged with Frederico Figueiredo (Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor) finishing sixth on the stage. He leads by eight seconds over his teammate Moreira, and 38 seconds over Luís Fernandes (Rádio Popular - Paredes - Boavista) in third.

Stage 8 departed Viana do Castelo for 182.4km to Fafe. The first 70km were a rolling affair, then the procession of four categorised climbs began to appear, the final climb, Golães, just 4.6km from the uphill finish in Fafe.

A breakaway of 11 riders worked across the mountainous day of riding and with 35km to go the lead had diminished to 1:15 on the peloton - Robin Carpenter (Human Powered Health), Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH), Johnathan Clarke (Wildlife Generation), Jose Maria García (Electro Hiper Europa - Caldas), Unai Iribar (Euskaltel - Euskadi), Rafael Lourenço (Atum general / Tavira / Maria Nova Hotel),  João Macedo (L.A. Alumínios/Credibom/Marcos Car), João Matias (Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados), José Mendes (Aviludo - Louletano - Loulé Concelho0, Óscar Pelegrí (Burgos-BH), Ivo Pinheiro (ABTF Betão - Feirense) and Rafael Silva (Efapel Cycling).

With 20km to go some of the riders in the break started to show fatigue, not working as well as a group, and the familiar yellow jerseys of Glassdrive Q8 Anicolor leading the chase in the peloton, the gap cut in half headed to the fourth-category Golães climb. Only Carpenter and Langellotti stayed away on the final climb, and Langellotti charging alone to the finish.

