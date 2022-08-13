Knights on Bikes donates to Long Island food pantry

The biker group Knights on Bikes was out in full force Saturday bringing help to those who are less fortunate.

The group, using $1,200 from its latest fundraiser with the Knights of Columbus, purchased several shopping carts full of grocery items and made a special delivery to God’s Provision food pantry in Patchogue.

“We got a good portion of the motorcycle community together and we’re doing shopping for food pantries on Long Island, people who are in need,” said Kevin McGill.

All of the donations will be distributed to 18 different agencies across Long Island to benefit hundreds of families struggling to put food on the table.

"To see this go to a good charity, to really benefit people in the neighborhood on LI, it comes from the heart," said Knights member Rose McGill.

Angela Buckley, another Knights member, told News 12 that having food for one's family is a "very important aspect of life."

"When you don’t have that worry, it could make a less stressful environment for the entire family,” she added.

The group is aiming to provide school supplies for children in October.