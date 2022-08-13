Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter reaction: Highly ranked CB stuns Texas by committing to Vols
Tennessee again addressed one of its biggest needs on defense Monday afternoon by landing a longtime top target. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Vols during a ceremony at his school, picking Tennessee over Texas. The...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NBC's Cris Collinsworth
It's a big day for the Collinsworth family. While Cris Collinsworth has consistently been one of the top football broadcasters in the sport, his son, Jac Collinsworth, is now joining the ranks. According to a report from the New York Post, Jac Collinsworth is set to become the play-by-play voice...
Swinney Saturday Scrimmage Report
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held court for over 30 minutes following Saturday's scrimmage, the first of camp. Swinney said it was unusual to see the offense win the day and gave updates on a number of (...)
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF・
Buccaneers get disappointing display from questionable draft pick
The Buccaneers committed a cardinal sin by drafting a special teamer in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The results were not impressive. Much like everything else in the preseason, overreacting to the very first game is silly. The Buccaneers were looking for growth above all other things, and that happened, so there is no reason to call for heads to roll or to start on Hall of Fame busts yet.
247Sports
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returns to practice following surgery
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be ahead of schedule with his appendectomy recovery. Burrow returned to practice Sunday, just around two and a half weeks after the initial procedure, according to Ian Rapoport. Though it is unknown what capacity he returned at, The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes that Burrow entered the facility following walkthrough with a jersey on and helmet in hand.
John Calipari: 'I said the wrong thing'
After a very public dust-up with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops following comments in which he referred to UK as a "basketball school," Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari issued a mea culpa on Twitter Saturday. Following his team's 118-56 win over Carleton University (Canada), he took it one step further.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation
The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
Look: Little League Player's Outfit Went Viral This Week
During last weekend's Little League World Series game between Wyoming and Utah, Wyoming's Aydin Jeffress smacked a home run to deep left in yellow work gloves. "You know when you see a kid from Wyoming wearing leather ranching work gloves, he’s hitting dingers," one user tweeted. The clip started...
Everything Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner said on Saturday
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was publicly named the starter following practice on Saturday. Following that workout, he spoke with the media about the news and a variety of other topics. Here is everything he had to say. On winning the starting job. Throughout this process, this whole thing is...
OL Alani Noa to announce decision on 247Sports' YouTube Channel on Tuesday
Sacramento (Calif.) Grant offensive lineman Alani Noa has set his decision date and announcement time. Noa will announce his decision on the 247Sports' YouTube Channel on Tuesday, August 16th at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. And Noa is down to two schools- Oregon and USC. Other schools were trying, namely...
(Updated) Day 13 Recap: Who is the Browns new man in the middle? 3 Rookies leave injured, Ward update, more
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are trying to deal with the loss of their second key player in the past week. First, wide receiver/return specialist Jakeem Grant went down at practice with a ruptured Achilles. In the first preseason game, center Nick Harris went down with what appears to be a season-ending knee injury, which requires surgery.
4 Downs: What stood out in Cleveland Browns Preseason Win over Jacksonville Jaguars
But it was not without the drama that has followed the team and their quarterback all offseason, as the game was opened up with a very unorthodox public apology. But alas, the Browns still managed to put on the pads and find the field regardless of all of the noise that has surrounded the team all summer long. Trevor Lawrence and the Doug Pederson-led Jaguars looked good in their limited snaps, but the depth of the Browns prevailed in this one.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Throwback Photos
It's almost football season, which means it's almost time for some fans to go viral in the crowds at college football games across the country. No one experienced that more than Katherine Webb during the Alabama BCS National Championship Game. Webb, then the girlfriend of now-husband AJ McCarron, was pointed...
Veteran cornerback out with injury; freshman makes position change
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of the top position battles in Alabama’s fall camp is at cornerback. Several players are vying for the pair of first-team roles during the preseason, but one of the top contenders did not participate in Saturday’s first scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said.
NBC’s Reported New Broadcast Team for Notre Dame Football Gets Panned Before Even Calling a Game
College football fans rip NBC’s pairing of Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett for Notre Dame football games
NFL・
DeMarcco Hellams Had Reasons For Return To Alabama
Alabama’s DeMarcco Hellams didn’t take credit for giving himself a nickname, but he didn’t deny it either. Last week fellow safety Jordan Battle revealed that Hellams is known as “Hit Man,” because of his aggressive plays, “and hard hits.” And he said, “I think he gave it to himself.”
Top247 2024 LB target Myles Graham sets decision date
A Florida Gators legacy target in the class of 2024 has set his decision date. Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy 2024 four-star linebacker Myles Graham is set to announce his verbal commitment at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. His final list of schools included in the mix for him are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, and Texas A&M. The family ties to the Florida program run deep with the 2024 defender, as he's the son of former Florida great, and running back Earnest Graham.
Comments / 0