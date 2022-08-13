ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: True Crime Plays to run at Trustus Theatre

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have an obsession with true crime - then make sure you get tickets to Trustus Theatre’s latest shows. The shows are based on real crimes that happened in Columbia. The True Crime “rep” will feature “Composure” and “House Calls: The Strange tale of...
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken, SC
South Carolina State
Aiken, SC
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Fire Departments Mourn Loss of One of Their Own

You may not know him by name, but if you’ve ever made a fire call in Toombs County or the City of Vidalia, or needed a first responder, you may have been on the receiving end of what Mikell Byrd dedicated and volunteered his life and service to do. Sadly, “Big Mike,” as he was called by those close to him, succumbed to cancer early Monday morning in Augusta. A long procession of local firefighters and EMS personnel escorted him back to Vidalia and gathered with his family at the Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home.
VIDALIA, GA
WRDW-TV

Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar...
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Ensemble Eclectica presents What a Wonderful World

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a fusion of the senses. Ensemble Eclectica presents What a Wonderful World. The exciting and interdisciplinary group in Columbia will bring its new signature production to the Harbison Theater stage later this month. Dr. Suzanna Pavlovsky is the founder and artistic director of...
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

Sheffield's restaurant has closed at Rose Hill in Aiken

Sheffield’s is no longer open for business in Aiken. The restaurant stopped serving customers earlier this month. Sheffield’s was located in the main house on the Winter Colony estate in Aiken known as Rose Hill. Rose Hill is continuing to operate as an event venue, and overnight accommodations...
AIKEN, SC
Eastern Progress

'I love this profession and I love my kids'; OCSD teachers, staff, honored

A festive atmosphere filled Orangeburg County School District headquarters Wednesday morning as the district named its teacher and support staff of the year for 2022-23. Edisto High School English teacher Carol Dean was named Teacher of the Year and Whittaker Elementary first-grade teacher assistant Tiffany Grant was named Support Staff of the Year.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Kraft Heinz recalls 5,760 Capri Sun drinks due to possible contamination

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Check your fridge and pantry. Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall for nearly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. According to the company, the voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Pet Supplies Plus to invest $53 million in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A multi million dollar investment is bringing hundreds of jobs to Orangeburg County. Pet Supplies Plus announced Tuesday a $53 million investment in establishing a new distribution center. The company estimates this will bring 275 new jobs to the area. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Community calls for city leaders to help repair historic monument in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)– “see it’s in terrible fragments it almost really looks like the fall of Rome over here with these columns and everything” said resident and activist Kevin de l’Aigle. The monument of philanthropist Emily Tubman was destroyed last month after a car lost control and crashed into It. “It’s been almost three weeks […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

UofSC move-in brings more than 6,000 new students to campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cars were packed to the top, and parking garages were full of garnet and black for the students moving onto University of South Carolina’s campus this weekend. Executive Director for University Housing, April Barnes says this is her favorite day of the year. “This is...
COLUMBIA, SC

