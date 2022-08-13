Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Is it Real or is it Cake? Hosts try to determine which item is cake
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Joi Kyles is a professional cake decorator who specializes in hyper-realistic cakes. She joins us again in the Soda City Kitchen to try to trick us with her super talented ability to disguise cakes as everyday objects. Be sure to follow Joi on social media to...
Parent calls apartments 'bait-and-switch' as students arrive to 'filthy' conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a tale of two experiences on Sunday as the University of South Carolina held its official move-in day on campus. At the university, there was excitement from families moving students into the dorms. "This is our second one here," Lakeyah Jones, a parent, said....
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: True Crime Plays to run at Trustus Theatre
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have an obsession with true crime - then make sure you get tickets to Trustus Theatre’s latest shows. The shows are based on real crimes that happened in Columbia. The True Crime “rep” will feature “Composure” and “House Calls: The Strange tale of...
WIS-TV
Columbia Parks and Recreation team up with Firefly Toys and Games for Game Day in the Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Parks and Recreation Collaborate for Community Game Day in the Park Saturday, August 20th at Drew Wellness Center. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be yard and table games, a big raffle, face painting food and drink vendors and...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Fire Departments Mourn Loss of One of Their Own
You may not know him by name, but if you’ve ever made a fire call in Toombs County or the City of Vidalia, or needed a first responder, you may have been on the receiving end of what Mikell Byrd dedicated and volunteered his life and service to do. Sadly, “Big Mike,” as he was called by those close to him, succumbed to cancer early Monday morning in Augusta. A long procession of local firefighters and EMS personnel escorted him back to Vidalia and gathered with his family at the Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home.
Grammy-nominated Christian artist, Rhett Walker, returns home to the CSRA
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Turn on a Christian radio station anywhere across the country and you’re bound to hear one of Rhett Walker’s hit songs. “So, I’ve really never had a plan B. Like this is my dream, this is what I feel called to do, so we’re going to chase it,” said Rhett Walker, […]
WRDW-TV
Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
WRDW-TV
Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Ensemble Eclectica presents What a Wonderful World
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a fusion of the senses. Ensemble Eclectica presents What a Wonderful World. The exciting and interdisciplinary group in Columbia will bring its new signature production to the Harbison Theater stage later this month. Dr. Suzanna Pavlovsky is the founder and artistic director of...
Colorado man dead after breaking into sister’s house in Lexington, South Carolina
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is dead after breaking into his sister and brother-in-law’s home. According to the Lexington Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Widgeon Drive for a home invasion in progress at around 5 A.M. Officers say they when they arrived, a man, who had […]
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
Sheffield's restaurant has closed at Rose Hill in Aiken
Sheffield’s is no longer open for business in Aiken. The restaurant stopped serving customers earlier this month. Sheffield’s was located in the main house on the Winter Colony estate in Aiken known as Rose Hill. Rose Hill is continuing to operate as an event venue, and overnight accommodations...
Eastern Progress
'I love this profession and I love my kids'; OCSD teachers, staff, honored
A festive atmosphere filled Orangeburg County School District headquarters Wednesday morning as the district named its teacher and support staff of the year for 2022-23. Edisto High School English teacher Carol Dean was named Teacher of the Year and Whittaker Elementary first-grade teacher assistant Tiffany Grant was named Support Staff of the Year.
abccolumbia.com
Kraft Heinz recalls 5,760 Capri Sun drinks due to possible contamination
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Check your fridge and pantry. Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall for nearly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. According to the company, the voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-77 south near Cayce after trailer filled with tires caught on fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle fire on I-77 south near Cayce closed all lanes on Monday, August 15. The fire happened near exit 2 at around 12:20 p.m., according to SCDOT. The City of Cayce Fire Department said the trailer was filled with tires which take additional time, water and equipment to extinguish.
WIS-TV
Pet Supplies Plus to invest $53 million in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A multi million dollar investment is bringing hundreds of jobs to Orangeburg County. Pet Supplies Plus announced Tuesday a $53 million investment in establishing a new distribution center. The company estimates this will bring 275 new jobs to the area. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Ribbon cutting and grand opening of Midlands Middle College
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow will be a big day for Midlands Middle College as the high school holds a ribbon cutting and grand opening to celebrate moving into a renovated building at Midlands Technical College. Dr, Laurie Lee is the principal of Midlands Middle College. Dr. Ron Rhames is...
WIS-TV
As Columbia Fire Department experiences staffing shortage, city says reinforcements are coming
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Staffing shortages within the Columbia Richland Fire Department forced some engines to be taken off-duty, and others to operate with fewer people, according to the Columbia Firefighters Association. On August 5, the association reports that Engine 8 on Atlas Road, Engine 9 on Devine Street and...
Community calls for city leaders to help repair historic monument in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)– “see it’s in terrible fragments it almost really looks like the fall of Rome over here with these columns and everything” said resident and activist Kevin de l’Aigle. The monument of philanthropist Emily Tubman was destroyed last month after a car lost control and crashed into It. “It’s been almost three weeks […]
WIS-TV
UofSC move-in brings more than 6,000 new students to campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cars were packed to the top, and parking garages were full of garnet and black for the students moving onto University of South Carolina’s campus this weekend. Executive Director for University Housing, April Barnes says this is her favorite day of the year. “This is...
