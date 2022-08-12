ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HRgQ_0hG7lFKI00

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a sizable increase in their 2023 benefit checks thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) designed to offset soaring inflation.

An analysis released this week by nonprofit The Senior Citizens League forecasts a 9.6% raise, which means the average retiree who receives $1,656 a month would get an extra $159 in each payment.

COLA helps people on fixed Social Security benefits afford to pay for groceries, clothing, and other staples when inflation suddenly drives up prices.

There are two months left to go before the COLA increase becomes clear. If inflation should run hot the adjustment could jump to 10.1% — if it cools that number could be 9.3%, the group found.

FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in Trump search, report says

Mary Johnson, a policy analyst with The Senior Citizens League, said the increase will likely be the highest COLA since 1981 when it was 11.2%.

“A high COLA will be eagerly anticipated to address an ongoing shortfall in benefits that Social Security beneficiaries are experiencing in 2022 as inflation runs higher than their 5.9% COLA,” Johnson said in a news release. “Based on inflation through July, we calculate that a $1,656 benefit is short about $58 per month on average and by a total of $373.80 year to date.”

The benefit is more important to senior Americans than ever, the League’s survey data suggests, with the number of participants reporting that they received low-income assistance jumping from 16% before the pandemic to 37% in 2021.

The Senior Citizens League is also celebrating the passage of the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act for allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices .

“One thing that’s bugging us right now is the claim that the Inflation Reduction Act strips $300 billion out of Medicare,” Johnson said. “No tears here. Yes, it does and that’s GREAT because this legislation cuts almost $300 billion worth of high drug prices in ten years.”

Johnson called unaffordable drug prices a “cancer” that has led to the death of some older Americans unable to afford their prescription medicine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man hits wife with baseball bat while she sits in recliner: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man attacked his wife with a baseball bat while she was sitting in a recliner at the couple’s Cordova home. The incident happened last month on Kimberly Rose Drive, but Larry Peete, 62, was just arrested Sunday. The victim told police she got into a fight with her husband […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

How thieves are using cell phones to see what’s inside your car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Another reason not to leave personal belongings inside your vehicle. Memphis police say car thieves are using their cell phone cameras to look through tinted windows. During a crime forum in the Cooper-Young neighborhood, Crump station officers said it was a new tool being used by the bad guys looking for items […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Social Security Act#Drug Prices#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#Fbi#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Police: Man poured gas in house full of relatives, set fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old Bartlett man is in custody after police say he threatened to burn down a relative’s house with two children inside during an angry dispute over drugs. Natanael Castor was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated arson. Police say they were called […]
BARTLETT, TN
WJTV 12

Man charged with attempted kidnapping in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal police arrested a man they said tried to kidnap a woman over the weekend. Investigators said a resident of Trailwood was attempting to enter her home during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 13 when a man in dark clothing tried to abduct her. He was unsuccessful and fled […]
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

WATCH: Crazy video shows shooting at Panama City Beach gas station

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office released a video in a shooting on Panama City Beach Monday. The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. BCSO Criminal investigators originally charged Tighree Thomas and his wife, Norma Jean Thomas in […]
WJTV 12

Man dies after being shot in Woodville

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot in Woodville on Sunday, August 14. The Natchez Democrat reported the man was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m. at Merit Health Natchez. He has not yet been identified. Officials with the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office didn’t give the newspaper more details, […]
WOODVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for Vicksburg woman accused in stabbing on Enchanted Drive

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman in connection to a stabbing incident. Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of Enchanted Drive on Sunday, August 7. Michelle Henyard-Hicks, 43, was arrested on Monday, August 15 in connection to the stabbing. Henyard-Hicks was charged with aggravated assault domestic violence. She appeared […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross

Rapper Rick Ross’ family, which operates several Wingstop franchises, owns the five Mississippi locations the labor department found to be illegally deducting money from workers’ wages, leaving some with take-home pay less than $7.25 an hour.  The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says the Mississippi stores – under Boss Wing Enterprises – made their […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Adams County deputies search for missing 17-year-old girl

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Persons Alert for Jania Shanell Rose, 17, of Natchez. Rose was last seen on Sunday, August 14, around 8:30 p.m. wearing an all-black outfit with black slide shoes. According to officers, she was dropped off at the Bluff City Bowl in […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after crash kills motorcyclist in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after a person died in a car crash that happened in Flowood on Sunday, August 14. Officials with the Pearl Police Department (PPD) said officers tried to stop a 2009 silver Infinity around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bierdeman Road and U.S. Highway 80. They said […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy