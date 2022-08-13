Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Airy News
United Fund pursues ‘lofty’ $500k goal
The United Fund of Surry announced a goal of $500,000 for their 2022-2023 Campaign and the Campaign Cabinet who will help facilitate the campaign which had its launch over the weekend in Mount Airy with the Downtown Rocks and Runs. Melissa Hiatt, executive director of the United Fund of Surry...
alamancenews.com
Defamation suit filed by Graham city manager may be transferred to Forsyth County
A Rural Hall town councilwoman who is being sued by Graham city manager Megan Garner has responded to Graham city manager Megan Garner’s lawsuit claiming that she was forced to quit her job and leave Rural Hall last year because of alleged libel and slander by Gordon. Rural Hall...
Mount Airy News
“Dopesick” author launching new book
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
wallstreetwindow.com
Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career
Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County. Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Airy News
Surry County fair beats the heat
Fair-goers prepare for thrills aboard a contraption called the Fire Storm. Two young ladies fly around a curve on the Go Gator ride. A Ferris wheel framed against the afternoon sky looms over the midway at Veterans Memorial Park. Although Mother Nature didn’t always play “fair” with it, the Surry...
North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
Mount Airy News
United Fund gets a running start
The front of the Municipal Building on South Main Street serves as the staging area for the races. Milan Tomin of Charlotte poses after winning the 10K run Saturday. Stokesdale resident Stevven Anderson proudly displays his finisher medal after winning the 5K race, for which he also received $250 in cash for being among the top male and female finishers in the 5K and 10K categories.
President Biden appoints Reynolda House Executive Director to serve National Museum and Library Services Board
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — President Biden appointed the Executive Director of Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem to serve as a National Museum and Library Services Board member. Allison Perkins has held the title of executive director of the Reynolda House Museum of American Art for 16 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘A sad decision’ for NC State Fair: One of its most beloved food booths is going away
As awesome as the NC State Fair is, it just won’t be the same without this savory food — served from the fair’s longest operating booth.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem gas station sells winning $322,865 lottery ticket; winner hasn't come forward
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cash 5 players in North Carolina, especially those around Winston-Salem, should double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $322,865 prize. The ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing and will expire on Wednesday, Aug. 31. It was...
Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 off $1 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Newton, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot in the July 28 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Newton bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University.
Mount Airy News
Sonker Fest on tap after 2-year COVID pause
The Surry County Sonker Festival has been one of the last large public events to rebound from the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a two-year shutdown for the popular gathering is now history. “There has been much anticipation from the community for the return of the Sonker Festival,”...
wfdd.org
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools awarded grant to locate absent students
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has been awarded a $382,300 grant from the state to identify and locate students who haven’t been showing up to class. In the beginning weeks of the last school year, there were 531 students that could not be located or accounted for in the district. When students are unable to be found within the first 20 days, they’re considered a dropout and reported to the state.
NC A&T students gearing up for school year, heading back to campus
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aggies are rolling in the Triad as they are getting ready to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Carloads of students and their families stormed the campus as they unpacked all of their things and prepared their dorms for the upcoming school year. Many...
Mount Airy News
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
Guilford County's funding from the American Rescue Plan Act explained
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Federal COVID relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act is still being distributed across the country. Guilford County received more than $100 million dollars to support everything from recruiting more foster parents to equipping fire EMS workers with the tools they need. Guilford County...
20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
Guilford County family mourns loss of son to rare neuromuscular disorder
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — A young boy who fought a long battle with a rare neuromuscular disorder has died. “He really lived his life to the fullest, considering all the obstacles he had to face,” Kathleen Forbis said. FOX8 has followed Logan Forbis’s journey over the years. His mother said his disease never defined […]
Comments / 0