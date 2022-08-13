Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has been awarded a $382,300 grant from the state to identify and locate students who haven’t been showing up to class. In the beginning weeks of the last school year, there were 531 students that could not be located or accounted for in the district. When students are unable to be found within the first 20 days, they’re considered a dropout and reported to the state.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO