ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

United Fund pursues ‘lofty’ $500k goal

The United Fund of Surry announced a goal of $500,000 for their 2022-2023 Campaign and the Campaign Cabinet who will help facilitate the campaign which had its launch over the weekend in Mount Airy with the Downtown Rocks and Runs. Melissa Hiatt, executive director of the United Fund of Surry...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

“Dopesick” author launching new book

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career

Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County. Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dobson, NC
County
Surry County, NC
Surry County, NC
Government
Mount Airy News

Surry County fair beats the heat

Fair-goers prepare for thrills aboard a contraption called the Fire Storm. Two young ladies fly around a curve on the Go Gator ride. A Ferris wheel framed against the afternoon sky looms over the midway at Veterans Memorial Park. Although Mother Nature didn’t always play “fair” with it, the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

United Fund gets a running start

The front of the Municipal Building on South Main Street serves as the staging area for the races. Milan Tomin of Charlotte poses after winning the 10K run Saturday. Stokesdale resident Stevven Anderson proudly displays his finisher medal after winning the 5K race, for which he also received $250 in cash for being among the top male and female finishers in the 5K and 10K categories.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Rec#Softball#Athletics#Bradley Key#The Hall Of Fame
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 off $1 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Newton, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot in the July 28 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Newton bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mount Airy News

Sonker Fest on tap after 2-year COVID pause

The Surry County Sonker Festival has been one of the last large public events to rebound from the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a two-year shutdown for the popular gathering is now history. “There has been much anticipation from the community for the return of the Sonker Festival,”...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wfdd.org

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools awarded grant to locate absent students

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has been awarded a $382,300 grant from the state to identify and locate students who haven’t been showing up to class. In the beginning weeks of the last school year, there were 531 students that could not be located or accounted for in the district. When students are unable to be found within the first 20 days, they’re considered a dropout and reported to the state.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
RIDGEWAY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy