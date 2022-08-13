Read full article on original website
Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?
Housing prices could drop by as much as 10% in many U.S. cities, per Fortune, referencing a new report from Moody's Analytics. However, the dip won't represent a national home price correction,...
Redfin: These housing markets are the most at risk of falling home prices
Homebuyers had enough. Spiked mortgage rates on top of record home price appreciation—up 42% since the onset of the pandemic—pushed monthly mortgage payments to a level that is simply unattainable for tens of millions of would-be buyers. As more buyers take a rain check, the housing market correction only gets more intense.
10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most
Even as some parts of the red-hot housing market have begun to cool, home prices just keep rising to new record highs. The median sales price of an existing single-family home climbed to $413,500 in the second quarter, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). That’s 14.2% higher than the second quarter of 2021, and the first time the median price cited by NAR has exceeded $400,00.
10 Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven up Home Prices
Remote work has had a huge impact on the housing market. That’s especially true for destinations that attracted wealthy out-of-towners relocating during the pandemic. Hot spots like Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas, saw home prices soar thanks partly to the influx of remote workers with high salaries, a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin finds. Between 2019 and 2021, the median homebuyer income in Boise rose 24% (to $98,000), while home prices spiked 53%. At the same time, the median homebuyer income in Austin rose 19% (to $137,000), and the median home price rose 48%.
House Prices Are Most Overvalued in These 11 States—Fitch Report
Idaho and Washington remain among the most overvalued states, according to the credit rating agency.
Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market
Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Is the ‘home price correction’ coming for your housing market? These interactive maps show Moody’s 2023 and 2024 forecasts￼￼
Moody's Analytics: These 231 housing markets are poised to see falling home prices in 2023.
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
CNET
Rent Increase: These Cities Had the Biggest Rent Hikes in the US
After falling precipitously during the height of the pandemic, rents have bounced back, according to a July report from Realtor.com. In fact, rental prices are at an all-time high from coast to coast. George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com, said rent spikes in areas like Florida and the rest of...
The map that reveals the American dream is over? Salary needed to buy the median US home is now $76K - and the typical family cannot afford a house in 35 of country's 50 biggest cities
A family making the median national income can no longer afford the typical house in 35 of the country's 50 biggest cities, according to a new study. Based on home price data from the first quarter of the year, the salary needed to afford the median US home stood at almost $76,000 - roughly $8,500 more than the typical household actually makes, according to an analysis from Visual Capitalism.
Falling home prices? This interactive map shows the statistical odds of it occurring in your local housing market
Talk about a 180. Not only has the Pandemic Housing Boom—which pushed U.S. home prices up 42% over the past two years—fizzled out, but we’ve seen it replaced by a “housing recession.” Across the nation, home sales are plummeting and inventory levels are spiking. This economic contraction has housing slowing down at its fastest clip since 2006.
We're Enduring 'Housing Recession,' Homebuilders' Economist Says
The housing market is in trouble, as prices and mortgage rates remain elevated. So it’s no surprise that builder confidence fell for the eighth straight month in August, marking the worst period since the housing crisis began in 2007. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo index of builder...
