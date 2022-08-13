ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
NBC Sports

Just like old times: Davis and Dean take 1st NFL step together

Jordan Davis grew a sheepish grin. “I don’t want to put our business out there,” the Eagles’ jolly giant said after his first NFL preseason game. Then he put their business out there. Davis and Nakobe Dean, who were both drafted by the Eagles out of Georgia...
247Sports

Local Offensive Lineman Joins the Jags for 2023

"Sleeper", "Underrated", "Diamond in the Rough" are just a few terms applied to players like offensive tackle Willis Anderson of Blount High School in Eight Mile, AL. Sports history is littered with athletes that fit this description that have gone on to successful careers. All they needed was a coaching staff to see their potential and believe in them. Kane Wommack and his staff at South Alabama might have just started the next chapter in the storybook of slept-on recruits as they offered and received the commitment from Anderson after hosting him on a visit earlier this summer.
AthlonSports.com

Prominent LSU Quarterback Reportedly 'Walking Away' From Football

We have breaking news out of Baton Rouge. According to a report, a prominent LSU quarterback is "walking away from football." That player is none other than Myles Brennan. Brennan has reportedly been informed he's lost the Tigers' starting quarterback competition. He had been competing against Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
AL.com

Blount offensive lineman Willis Anderson commits to South Alabama

Blount High School offensive lineman Willis Anderson is the third member of South Alabama’s 2023 football recruiting class, and the second from a Mobile-area school. Anderson (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) picked up his first Division I scholarship offer from the Jaguars over the summer. He announced his commitment via Twitter on Sunday:
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lane Kiffin, Jaxson Dart, Michael Trigg, and Ole Miss are No. 21 in AP preseason poll

USC football fans don’t like the SEC, but if there’s one SEC team Trojan fans will be rooting for in 2022, it’s Ole Miss. The Rebels have former USC head coach and coordinator Lane Kiffin, former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart, and former USC tight end Michael Trigg. Kiffin has rehabilitated his image as a head coach and public personality, learning from his stumbles at USC and making himself a much more sympathetic figure in college football. Dart was a popular quarterback who thrilled fans at USC and tried his best. Everyone understood that when Caleb Williams came to the Trojans, Dart had to transfer out of the program to get the playing time he deserves. Every USC fan wants Dart to succeed.
247Sports

Safety Kylin Jackson tops off Baton Rouge run of LSU commitments

LSU’s run in the Baton Rouge area took another positive step in the right direction with the addition of Zachary safety Kylin Jackson on Saturday. The four-star, top-10 safety in the country made it official with a couple of his future teammates in attendance. It was quite a unique recruiting week in the sense that three Baton Rouge area prospects in Jackson, wide receiver Shelton Sampson and quarterback Rickie Collins all elected to commit to LSU in a seven day span.
